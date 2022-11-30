ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pine Hill, AL

Alabama teen charged with capital murder in drive-by shooting of teen girl

By associatedpress
Alabama Now
Alabama Now
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AM4H0_0jSlo14n00

An Alabama teen has been charged with capital murder in the drive-by shooting death of another teen.

Tyquez Dewayne Hare, 19, of Selma, was charged with capital murder in the November 22 shooting death of Chamya Saulsberry, 17, who was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Pine Hill, Alabama.

Hare is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly also shooting Saulsberry’s brother, Rashod Saulsberry, 19.

Court documents allege Hare shot a rifle into an Infiniti occupied by the Saulsberrys.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators believe Hare was attempting to shoot Rashod Saulsberry and that his sister was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was struck.

Comments / 0

Related
WSFA

Charge dismissed in man’s 2018 Montgomery murder arrest

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect arrested in connection to a 2018 Montgomery murder investigation saw a grand jury ‘no bill’ his charge, according to court filings. The no bill, which was handed down on Feb. 5, 2019, indicates a grand jury did not indict the defendant, Felics Daniel, and the charge was dismissed.
MONTGOMERY, AL
WSFA

Off-duty Montgomery police officer charged with DUI

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A longtime Montgomery police officer has been relieved of duty and placed on administrative leave after being arrested over the weekend, the Montgomery Police Department has confirmed. Office Marcus Kidd, 43, was taken into custody Sunday after the police department opened an investigation into his arrest...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Juvenile Shot on Lebron Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a juvenile injured. Police say at about 12:50AM today, they were called to the 34oo block of Lebron Road, which is at near the intersection of East Edgemont Avenue. That’s where they found a juvenile male with a gunshot wound. He...
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Camden Man Arrested on Attempted Murder Charge

A shooting in Wilcox County leaves one Camden man behind bars — and another one is in critical condition in a Birmingham hospital. Sheriff Earnest Evans — says 29 year old Trevor Johnson is charged with attempted murder and shooting into an occupied vehicle. He’s accused of shooting...
CAMDEN, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured. Police say at about 6:33AM today, they were called to the 3500 block of Castle Ridge Road. That’s where they found the man, who was taken to a hospital for treatment. It’s believed that his injuries are not...
MONTGOMERY, AL
Outsider.com

Mother and 8-Year-Old Son Identified as Victims of Deadly Alabama Tornado

Authorities confirmed that a 39-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son were killed in an Alabama tornado that hit Wednesday morning. The woman’s husband and the boy’s father was also injured in the accident, according to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office. Christina Thornton is the director of the Montgomery City-County Emergency Management Agency. She told Fox Weather that two people died when trees fell on their mobile home. Thornton reported that there were also multiple people who had been injured across the county.
ALABAMA STATE
AL.com

Reward offered in 2021 unsolved slaying of 23-year-old in Lowndes County

A reward is being offered for information in the 2021 slaying of a man found shot to death in Lowndes County. Markeazz Umbray “Bray” Holcombe, 23, was discovered slain on Jan. 18, 2021. White Hall police officers, Lowndes County sheriff’s deputies and State Bureau of Investigations agents responded to the scene on Highway 80 near Sadie Drive, which is in White Hall.
LOWNDES COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Deatsville Woman Charged with Leading Millbrook Police on Chase

Millbrook police say a Deatsville woman led them on a chase following a theft at Walmart. Police say on Tuesday, they responded to a theft in progress at Walmart. Officers were told that the alleged thief was driving away. Police say they tried to stop the car as the driver...
MILLBROOK, AL
WSFA

Woman charged in Montgomery arson case

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - A suspect has been arrested and charged with first-degree arson following a blaze that broke out at a six-unit residential building Thursday morning. Montgomery Fire/Rescue responded to the fire in the 1900 block of Gibbs Circle and authorities with the Montgomery Bureau of Investigation set out to determine the cause.
MONTGOMERY, AL
alabamanews.net

Bicyclist, Struck and Killed by Car in Montgomery

Montgomery police are investigating an accident between a car and a bicyclist that left the bicyclist dead. Police say it happened at about 12:09AM today in the 800 block of Martha Street, which is just west of Interstate 65 near downtown. Police say the bicyclist, a man, was pronounced dead.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Shelby Reporter

Columbiana traffic stop leads to major drug bust

COLUMBIANA – On Tuesday Nov. 29, a traffic stop in Columbiana led to a major drug bust. Patrick Burns, 42, was arrested by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force and the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, according to an official Facebook post by the Shelby County Drug Enforcement Task Force.
COLUMBIANA, AL
WAAY-TV

Montgomery County tornado victims identified as mother, 8-year-old son

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office has confirmed a mother and her 8-year-old son were killed Tuesday as storms moved through their neighborhood. Chiquita Broadnax, 39, and Cedarrius Tell were inside their mobile home in the Flatwood community when a tornado caused a tree to strike the home. Cedarrius' father, Cedric Lamar Tell, was also in the home.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, AL
alabamanews.net

Man Shot and Killed on Woodley Road in Montgomery

Montgomery police have launched a homicide investigation following a man’s shooting death on Woodley Road. Police say 26-year-old Jaderrick Richardson of Montgomery was shot at about 11:30PM last night in the 3900 block of Woodley Road, which is south of the bypass. Richardson was pronounced dead at the scene.
MONTGOMERY, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama Now

Birmingham, AL
32K+
Followers
2K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Alabama Now is a statewide digital news source providing Alabamians with original and smartly curated news and entertainment content. We strive to connect with Alabama residents on a cross-platform level, giving them information they can easily access, share with others and ultimately use to better their lives and strengthen their communities. We are powered in part by content from sister publications, including several Alabama community newspapers, and in part by fresh and original writing that illustrates topics that matter most to those interested in our state. Innovating community journalism is our mission. Alabama is our newsroom.

 https://alabamanow.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy