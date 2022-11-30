Alabama teen charged with capital murder in drive-by shooting of teen girl

An Alabama teen has been charged with capital murder in the drive-by shooting death of another teen.

Tyquez Dewayne Hare, 19, of Selma, was charged with capital murder in the November 22 shooting death of Chamya Saulsberry, 17, who was shot and killed outside a convenience store in Pine Hill, Alabama.

Hare is also charged with attempted murder for allegedly also shooting Saulsberry’s brother, Rashod Saulsberry, 19.

Court documents allege Hare shot a rifle into an Infiniti occupied by the Saulsberrys.

District Attorney Michael Jackson said investigators believe Hare was attempting to shoot Rashod Saulsberry and that his sister was simply in the wrong place at the wrong time and was struck.