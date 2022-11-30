Read full article on original website
December 'Coffee with Constituents' events
BAR HARBOR — Sen. Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) is announcing two December “Coffee with Constituents” office hours events – one in person and one virtual – for residents of Senate District 7. The in-person meeting will take place from 10-11:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 10 at...
Madeline D. Mitchell
Madeline D. Mitchell, 98, passed away Friday, Oct. 7, at Northern Light Maine Coast Hospital in.
Free rabies clinic for Mount Desert dogs
MOUNT DESERT — A free rabies clinic for dogs whose owners live in Mount Desert will be held this Saturday from 9-11 a.m. at the Town Hall in Northeast Harbor. The rabies vaccine will be given by Dr. Brandi Smith, whose Go Vet Go practice is sponsoring the event along with the town of Mount Desert and the Swan Agency.
MDI YMCA holds preschool open house Dec. 10
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island YMCA will hold a preschool open house on Saturday, Dec. 10 from 12:30-2 p.m. for prospective families. The program is under new leadership with new preschool teachers and an updated curriculum. The YMCA preschool takes children who are 3 years old and...
Half-price passes available
ACADIA NATN'L PARK -- The annual "nearly half price" Acadia National Park passes are now available for purchase. The passes, which are on sale for $28, can be purchased at the Bar Harbor Chamber of Commerce Visitor Center, the Sand Beach entrance station (the only location accepting credit cards for payment), the Southwest Harbor/Tremont Chamber of Commerce, Harbor House in Southwest Harbor, as well as the Tremont and Mount Desert town offices. The sale is held during the month of December until the available number of passes sell out. The pass is good for one year from purchase.
ECMI offers free concert Dec. 16
ELLSWORTH — Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) offers its next free Midday Concert at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 16 with members of the Baroque Orchestra of Maine, comprised of baroque violinist Heidi Powell, baroque harpist Phoebe Durand-McDonnell and cellist Max Treitler. The concert will be held at the Moore...
Fiber artist sculpts wild creatures, promotes conservation
SOUTHWEST HARBOR — Catherine Danae sculpts animals with needle and felting wool. She calls herself “a maker who loves the outdoors.” Danae will be the December People-Nature-Art presenter for Wendell Gilley Museum on Tuesday, Dec. 13 beginning at 7 p.m. in an online-only program. “The beauty of...
Acadia Choral delivers Christmas joy and mystery
BAR HARBOR — It almost seemed like a return to “normal” with the Acadia Choral singing beautiful Christmas music – in this case, Vivaldi’s “Gloria” and Buxtehude’s “The Newborn Child” and several celebratory carols – accompanied by a fine professional orchestra for an appreciative audience filling the pews at St. Saviour’s church last Sunday afternoon.
Ellsworth church holds annual drive-by cookie sale
ELLSWORTH — The annual Holiday Cookie Sale at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Ellsworth, 121 Bucksport Road, will again be held in a drive-by format on Saturday, Dec. 17 from 9-11 a.m. Prepacked boxes of three dozen assorted holiday cookies will be sold for $25 dollars per box. Cookies...
House of the future?
Made in Maine took on a whole new meaning when the University of Maine Advanced Structures and Composites Center recently unveiled its 3D-printed house. Made entirely with “bio-based” materials, including wood fibers and resins, the prototype BioHome3D is billed as fully recyclable and nearly waste-free to produce. “With today’s production of the world’s first ever 3D-printed house made from recycled forest products, the University of Maine continues to demonstrate its global leadership in innovation and scientific research,” said U.S. Sen. Susan Collins at the unveiling Nov. 21.
Winston Churchill Stanley
Winston Churchill Stanley, born Nov. 7, 1938, formerly of Mount Desert, passed away Nov. 20, 2022, at home in Lake Wales, Fla., where he resided with his youngest daughter and granddaughter.
Eddie S. Spurling
Eddie Spurling died peacefully at home with his loving wife by his side. Eddie was born Feb. 13, 1948, in Ellsworth, the son of Sheldon E. Spurling and Blanche I. (White) Robbins.
$115K in fire equipment approved
MOUNT DESERT — The Select Board on Monday authorized Fire Chief Mike Bender to buy equipment for two fire stations at a total cost of about $115,000. The equipment for the Northeast Harbor fire station includes a breathing air compressor for $60,375, a firefighter gear storage system for $8,161 and “assorted strength and cardio fitness equipment” for $23,000.
Registration opens for adult chorus
ELLSWORTH — SCHERZO \skertsō\ is an adult chorus, organized by Ellsworth Community Music Institute (ECMI) in collaboration with Friends in Action, in Ellsworth. The primary focus of this chorus is to have fun singing. No auditions are required and all voices are welcome. Sessions for adults ages 50-plus...
Fire Pond Expansion
TREMONT — The Select Board voted to use up to $5,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding to expand the fire pond on Marsh Road at their Dec. 5 meeting. The expansion of this fire pond has been discussed previously and had been approved before this meeting, but the funding for the project had not been approved as it had not been decided where the funding should be taken from. Tremont Fire Chief Keith Higgins attended the meeting and spoke about the importance of this fire pond due to its proximity to Tremont Consolidated School, especially now as the school considers possible additions to the building in the near future.
We pay more, get less
Vital to our economy and daily lives, Maine’s electric grid is mostly controlled by two out-of-state corporations: CMP is owned by Avangrid, a subsidiary of Spanish conglomerate Iberdrola, while Versant is owned by the city of Calgary, Canada.
'Telling Stone' author to sign books at Sherman's Dec. 10
BAR HARBOR — Scott Dickerson will be signing copies of his new novel, “Telling Stone,” at Sherman’s Bookshop in Bar Harbor from 1-3 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10. “Telling Stone” is about Paleolithic people and the art revolution they created 23,500 years ago in northern Spain.
Investment of Surplus Funds
TREMONT — The Select Board voted to invest $250,000 of the town’s surplus funds into a CD with Bar Harbor Bank and Trust at their meeting this week. Town Manager Jesse Dunbar proposed the investment due to an increase in interest rates which at the current 4.8 percent will yield a return of $12,292 in one year. With the return being as good as it is, the board decided that this would be a sound investment for a portion of the town surplus, which in total sits at roughly $1 million.
LCA adapts holiday classic into old-timey radio show
LAMOINE — Lamoine Community Arts is celebrating Christmas – and an era – with a live “broadcast radio show” of “It’s a Wonderful Life.”. Director Carol Mason, with her set, costumes and thoroughly committed cast that includes a handful of talented youngsters, has, with Joe Landy’s adaption of the Frank Capra’s movie, recreated a 1940s era radio show, complete with old-fashioned mikes, Foley artists, applause sign, musical commercials and enough staging to engage a “studio” audience.
