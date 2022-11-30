TREMONT — The Select Board voted to use up to $5,000 of American Rescue Plan Act (APRA) funding to expand the fire pond on Marsh Road at their Dec. 5 meeting. The expansion of this fire pond has been discussed previously and had been approved before this meeting, but the funding for the project had not been approved as it had not been decided where the funding should be taken from. Tremont Fire Chief Keith Higgins attended the meeting and spoke about the importance of this fire pond due to its proximity to Tremont Consolidated School, especially now as the school considers possible additions to the building in the near future.

3 HOURS AGO