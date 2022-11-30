Read full article on original website
Related
wtva.com
New Hope man killed in Monday crash
NEW HOPE, Miss. (WTVA) - A crash Monday afternoon killed a New Hope man. Lowndes County Coroner Greg Merchant identifed the victim as Daniel Brownlee, 61. The wreck happened at the intersection of Casey Lane and Lake Lowndes Road. Brownlee was driving a pickup truck south on Casey Lane, according...
wtva.com
Amory PD provides update on Baxter murder
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - The Amory Police Department shared an update on Tuesday in connection with the August 2021 murder of Judy Baxter. Someone murdered the 77-year-old on Aug. 12, 2021, at a her home on 12th Avenue. An arrest has not been made.
wtva.com
Three victims out of hospital after car crashed into Sulligent store
SULLIGENT, Ala. (WTVA) - Three of the four people who were sent to hospitals after a car crashed into a store in Sulligent have been released. Sulligent Police Chief Rick McDaniel said one victim remains in a hospital in Birmingham. The crash happened Friday morning at Jack Rabbit Slim’s.
wtva.com
2-year-old accidentally shot by sibling in Monroe County
Monroe County, Miss (WTVA)- A toddler was accidentally shot by his sibling Sunday afternoon, Dec. 4, in Monroe County. Monroe County Sheriff Kevin Crook said the incident happened on Bartahatchie Road near the Lackey community. The child was airlifted to UAB Hospital in critical condition.
wtva.com
Several Christmas parades postponed
AMORY, Miss. (WTVA) - Several Christmas parades scheduled for Monday, Dec. 5 have been postponed due to inclement weather. Parades in Amory, Booneville, Ingomar, Saltillo, Vardaman, Oxford and Shannon have been postponed. More are possible. Pontotoc canceled its parade. It was originally not to be rescheduled. However, the city later...
wtva.com
Pack the Pickup is Friday in downtown Tupelo
6 a.m. - 6 p.m. Please donate canned goods and other nonperishable food items. All donations will go to the Hunger Coalition and benefit area food banks. If you are unable to donate food on Friday, you can also donate monetarily by texting PICKUP to 40403.
wtva.com
United Furniture Industries sued in two more lawsuits
TUPELO, Miss. (WTVA) — Two more lawsuits were filed against United Furniture Industries. DFW Linq Transport, based in Bedford, Texas, filed a civil suit against United Furniture Industries and UFI Transportation, LLC. The plaintiff is seeking $1 million in damages — half compensatory, half punitive — over what it...
wtva.com
AP names Judkins and three Bulldogs All-SEC
JACKSON, Miss. (WTVA) - The Associated Press announced its postseason All-Southeastern Conference (SEC) teams on Monday. Ole Miss running back Quinshon Judkins, Mississippi State kick returner Lideatrick Griffin and cornerback Emmanuel Forbes were named First Team All-SEC. MSU linebacker Nathaniel Watson was named Second Team All-SEC. Judkins was named Newcomer...
wtva.com
Ole Miss to Houston, Miss. State to Tampa for bowl games
(WTVA) — Ole Miss and Mississippi State now know where their football teams will be playing in the postseason. The Rebels (8-4) will take on Texas Tech (7-5) in Houston in the TaxAct Texas Bowl Wednesday, December 28, at 8 p.m. Then on Monday, January 2, the Bulldogs (8-4)...
Comments / 0