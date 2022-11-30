ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Saturday evening on Madison Street, critically injuring the motorcyclist. At about 5:17 p.m., the vehicles crashed on Madison near Memorial Drive, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This week you can expect rain followed by rain, then rain, rain, rain, rain, rain and rain, ending with a slight chance of rain. The week starts with a 100% chance of rain on Monday, then every forecast through Thursday has a 70% to 90% chance, according to the National Weather Service.
