rewind943.com
Police name man killed in Riverside Drive parking lot shooting
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – The victim of the Dec. 4 shooting in a parking lot on Riverside Drive has been identified as 27-year-old Jeffery Daniels of Clarksville. The incident began with a fight that started at N’Quire Bar and Lounge, 700 N. Riverside Drive, and ended with the shooting in the parking lot, according to police spokesman Scott Beaubien.
Truck pulled from Cumberland River, body inside may be missing Clarksville man
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Police have recovered a pickup truck from the Cumberland River with a body inside, and they believe the body may be that of a Clarksville man who’s been missing for almost a month. At 1:13 p.m. Monday, Clarksville Police were notified by Lindsay...
TRAFFIC ALERT: Motorcyclist critically injured in crash on Madison Street
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A motorcycle and another vehicle crashed Saturday evening on Madison Street, critically injuring the motorcyclist. At about 5:17 p.m., the vehicles crashed on Madison near Memorial Drive, according to Clarksville Police spokesman Scott Beaubien. NEWS ALERTS: To get free breaking news alerts on your...
Replacing the Black Hawk: Bell Textron’s Valor tiltrotor wins Army contract
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – A competition to create the replacement for the aging UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter ended on Monday, and the winner is Bell Textron’s Valor tiltrotor. The Army announced in a news release that Bell has won the Future Long-Range Assault Aircraft (FLRAA) competition. The...
WEATHER ALERT: Isolated to marginally severe thunderstorms expected tonight in Clarksville
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – It could get a little bumpy tonight, as the National Weather Service calls for thunderstorms this evening. Most of the forecast remains on track, with minor flooding still the main hazard this week. There is a possibility for an isolated strong to marginally severe...
Work week weather: Rain, followed by rain, rain, rain and chance of rain
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – This week you can expect rain followed by rain, then rain, rain, rain, rain, rain and rain, ending with a slight chance of rain. The week starts with a 100% chance of rain on Monday, then every forecast through Thursday has a 70% to 90% chance, according to the National Weather Service.
