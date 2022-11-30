ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Riverside, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBKO

Man who shot Lady Gaga’s dog walker gets 21 years in prison

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The man who shot and wounded Lady Gaga’s dog walker while stealing her French bulldogs last year took a plea deal and was sentenced to 21 years in prison on Monday, officials said. The Lady Gaga connection was a coincidence, authorities have said. The...
LOS ANGELES, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy