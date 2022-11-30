ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
theScore

Avalanche's MacKinnon suffers upper-body injury in loss to Flyers

The banged-up Colorado Avalanche lost star forward Nathan MacKinnon to an upper-body injury during Monday's 5-3 loss to the Philadelphia Flyers. The cause of MacKinnon's ailment is unclear, but he appeared to be in discomfort after taking a shot in the first period. He also took a couple of hits from Scott Laughton along the Flyers' bench.
DENVER, CO
theScore

Blues head coach: Binnington's antics have 'got to stop'

St. Louis Blues head coach Craig Berube seems to be tired of Jordan Binnington's antics after the goaltender stirred up more trouble Saturday against the Pittsburgh Penguins. "It's got to stop. It doesn’t help anything," Berube told reporters after his side's 6-2 loss, according to the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review's Seth Rorabaugh. "Just play goal. Stop the puck."
SAINT LOUIS, MO
theScore

Report: Blackhawks not convinced Kane and Toews will waive NMCs

The Chicago Blackhawks are open to trading Patrick Kane and Jonathan Toews before the March 3 trade deadline, but the organization isn't convinced the pair of veterans will want to waive their no-movement clauses, reports The Athletic's Scott Powers. Kane and Toews are in the final year of matching eight-year,...
CHICAGO, IL
theScore

Oilers' Ryan Nugent-Hopkins: Buries power-play marker

Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The Oilers' power play won them the game in the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins cashing in a tally at1:25 of the frame. Since the start of November, he's produced six goals and nine assists, including seven power-play points, in 16 games. He's at 26 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.
theScore

NHL Power Rankings: Each team's biggest surprise

This is the fourth edition of theScore's NHL Power Rankings for the 2022-23 campaign. Check back for updated rankings every other Monday during the regular season. In this version, we look at the biggest surprise for each team so far this season. 1. Boston Bruins (20-3-0) Historic early-season dominance. We...
MICHIGAN STATE
theScore

Blue Jackets' Voracek: 'Very slim' chance I return this season

Columbus Blue Jackets forward Jakub Voracek confirmed Monday that his chances of returning this season are "very slim." Voracek has been out since sustaining a concussion Nov. 4 against the Tampa Bay Lightning. The Blue Jackets announced Friday the 33-year-old is not medically cleared to resume hockey activities. "I feel...
COLUMBUS, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy