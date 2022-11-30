Nugent-Hopkins scored a power-play goal on three shots in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Canadiens. The Oilers' power play won them the game in the second period, with Nugent-Hopkins cashing in a tally at1:25 of the frame. Since the start of November, he's produced six goals and nine assists, including seven power-play points, in 16 games. He's at 26 points (13 on the power play), 62 shots on net, 18 PIM and a minus-3 rating in 25 contests overall.

2 DAYS AGO