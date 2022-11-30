ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

'You mean we have to feed these people?' Remark part of judge's 'habitual intemperance,' ethics complaint says

By Debra Cassens Weiss
ABA Journal
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 1

Related
WRDW-TV

Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
GEORGIA STATE
atlantanewsfirst.com

College students shed light on Georgia voting law

ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
GEORGIA STATE
WLTX.com

Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports

ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
GEORGIA STATE
douglasnow.com

Two criminal cases headed to trial this week

Two of the 15 cases on the Superior Court of Coffee County’s criminal trial calendar are set to be heard by a 12-person jury Tuesday and Wednesday. While several of the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges and other cases were continued by the court, juries were selected for Newton, Harvey Jr., and a third case, this one involving Christopher Black. However, Black, facing aggravated battery, is set to plead guilty Tuesday morning.
COFFEE COUNTY, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election

ATLANTA — (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
ATLANTA, GA
WRBL News 3

GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy

GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
LAURENS COUNTY, GA
WJBF.com

Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence | NewsNation Prime

For the very first time, the two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the Idaho college murders have broken their silence. NewsNation's Alex Caprariello reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/fJhVL97 #Idaho #College #Killings. Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence …. For the very first...
IDAHO STATE
wfxg.com

Augustans meet to discuss secession of Summerville

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -SUNDAY WAS THE FIRST of many MEETINGs TO DISCUSS THE SUMMERVILLE neighborhoods BECOMING A SEPARATE ENTITY FROM RICHMOND COUNTY. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLy AS many AUGUSTANS CAME OUT TO EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITY OF FORMING A NEW CITY AND SHARE THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT THE IDEA. THE PROPOSED...
RICHMOND COUNTY, GA
The Hill

These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff

Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb,…
GEORGIA STATE
wtoc.com

Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of Georgia gun maker Daniel Defense is responding to a lawsuit blaming the company for negligence in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The 76-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims Daniel Defense violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by marketing AR-style rifles to young and isolated men through product placements on social media and video games.
UVALDE, TX
WRDW-TV

Lawsuit fights bridge renaming, Confederate monuments’ removal

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit over Augusta’s plans to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and possibly remove Confederate monuments. Commonly known as the Fifth Street Bridge, the span – now converted for pedestrian use – had also been designated in honor...
AUGUSTA, GA
Kennardo G. James

This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why

This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
GEORGIA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy