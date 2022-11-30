'You mean we have to feed these people?' Remark part of judge's 'habitual intemperance,' ethics complaint says

Read full article on original website
WRDW-TV
Candidate for Georgia House seat denies allegations of illegal voting
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - On Monday, three candidates qualified to run in a special election for the House, District 7 seat. The special election, to be held January 3, was called when former Speaker of the House, Rep. David Ralston, died in mid-November. The elected lawmaker represents Fannin,...
fox5atlanta.com
Group to deploy armed guards near Georgia polling places during Senate runoff
ATLANTA - Voters heading to the polls for the Georgia Senate runoff could see armed guards near their voting precincts. The organization The New Black Panther Party and other Black armed groups say they will position armed patrols at several polling places in the Atlanta and Savannah areas. Along with...
atlantanewsfirst.com
College students shed light on Georgia voting law
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - In this extremely close runoff, every vote counts. A Georgia voting law is causing confusion among college students about casting their ballots. When you get to your polling location, a poll worker will ask you for your ID. If you’re a student at a...
13 people facing charges in drug ring case spanning several Georgia counties
LAURENS COUNTY, Ga. — 13 people in Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel, and Washington counties have received multiple charges relating to a heroin and methamphetamine trafficking conspiracy. That's according to a news release from the U.S. Department of Justice - Southern District of Georgia. A federal indictment was unsealed Monday...
YAHOO!
AG: Former GA school superintendent, wife plead guilty on racketeering, theft charges
A former Georgia school superintendent and his wife have pleaded guilty on racketeering and theft charges after prosecutors said they stole more than $100,000 in cash from a gun range they co-owned. Carlton and Cindy Wilson were arrested in April after the sheriff’s office executed a search warrant on their...
WLTX.com
Ex-girlfriend accuses Herschel Walker of domestic abuse: Reports
ATLANTA — Senate hopeful Herschel Walker is facing another accusation from a former relationship, according to reports. The Georgia candidate's ex-girlfriend Cheryl Parsa has publicly offered details of her five-year romantic relationship with Walker, NBC News reports, which includes moments of domestic abuse. The report comes days before Walker's bid for the U.S. Senate will be decided by voters in a runoff election. Incumbent Sen. Rev. Raphael Warnock is looking to keep his seat.
douglasnow.com
Two criminal cases headed to trial this week
Two of the 15 cases on the Superior Court of Coffee County’s criminal trial calendar are set to be heard by a 12-person jury Tuesday and Wednesday. While several of the defendants pleaded guilty to their charges and other cases were continued by the court, juries were selected for Newton, Harvey Jr., and a third case, this one involving Christopher Black. However, Black, facing aggravated battery, is set to plead guilty Tuesday morning.
What to watch in Tuesday's Georgia Senate runoff election
ATLANTA — (AP) — The extended Senate campaign in Georgia gives Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican challenger Herschel Walker a second chance to persuade voters to send them to Washington. But without party control of Congress at stake and absent other candidates on the ticket, the runoff looks different from the November general election.
GEORGIA: 13 charged in possible drug trafficking conspiracy
GEORGIA (WRBL) — 13 people were charged with distribution of meth and heroine in a possible drug trafficking conspiracy, according to the United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Georgia. U.S. Attorney David Estes says the previously sealed indictment follows a near three-year investigation in and around Laurens, Johnson, Treutlen, Emanuel and Washington […]
WJBF.com
Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence | NewsNation Prime
For the very first time, the two roommates who were also in the house at the time of the Idaho college murders have broken their silence. NewsNation's Alex Caprariello reports. Read more here: https://trib.al/fJhVL97 #Idaho #College #Killings. Roommates of slain Idaho students break their silence …. For the very first...
wfxg.com
Augustans meet to discuss secession of Summerville
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WFXG) -SUNDAY WAS THE FIRST of many MEETINGs TO DISCUSS THE SUMMERVILLE neighborhoods BECOMING A SEPARATE ENTITY FROM RICHMOND COUNTY. IT WAS STANDING ROOM ONLy AS many AUGUSTANS CAME OUT TO EXPLORE THE POSSIBILITY OF FORMING A NEW CITY AND SHARE THEIR CONCERNS ABOUT THE IDEA. THE PROPOSED...
These counties will decide who wins the Georgia Senate runoff
Georgia voters are heading to the polls one more time to weigh in on the consequential election between Sen. Raphael Warnock (D) and Republican Herschel Walker, and all eyes are on key counties in the Peach State to see how they perform. Warnock outperformed Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams in predominately Democratic counties like DeKalb,…
wtoc.com
Founder of Daniel Defense responds to lawsuit filed by parent of Uvalde shooting victim
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - The founder of Georgia gun maker Daniel Defense is responding to a lawsuit blaming the company for negligence in the Uvalde, Texas school shooting. The 76-page lawsuit, filed in federal court, claims Daniel Defense violated the Federal Trade Commission Act by marketing AR-style rifles to young and isolated men through product placements on social media and video games.
WRDW-TV
Lawsuit fights bridge renaming, Confederate monuments’ removal
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Sons of Confederate Veterans filed a lawsuit over Augusta’s plans to rename the Jefferson Davis Memorial Bridge and possibly remove Confederate monuments. Commonly known as the Fifth Street Bridge, the span – now converted for pedestrian use – had also been designated in honor...
Swainsboro woman included in federal indictment for drug trafficking conspiracy charges
GEORGIA (WJBF) – According to the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Georgia’s office, a Swainsboro woman is among 13 people who are included in a federal indictment after being charged in a drug trafficking conspiracy for distributing large amounts of methamphetamine and heroin in the Laurens County area. According to authorities, Nicole Tinagero […]
Georgia Residents Must Have a REAL ID Star on Their Driver's License by May 3, 2023, In Order to Fly on a Plane
If you live in Georgia, your driver's license must have a gold or black star in the upper right-hand corner, signifying passing the REAL ID requirements, in order to fly by May 3, 2023. It also is required by May 3, 2023, in order to enter a federal building with security or a military or nuclear facility.
wtoc.com
‘We let our bikes do the talking for us:’ Get out to vote rally held Saturday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - With just over 3 days until Georgia’s U.S. Senate runoff election, voter education groups are doing all they can to encourage people to head to the polls. A group of bikers is revving up its engines to encourage people to vote. “We let our bikes...
WJCL
Georgia man arrested on warrants after commenting on sheriff's office Facebook post
A Georgia man's comments on a sheriff's department Facebook post helped to get him arrested this week. The Rockdale County Sheriff's Office post of its 'Most Wanted' list caught the eye of Christopher Spaulding, who left a comment asking, "What about me?" The sheriff's office saw it, confirmed Spaulding had...
texasbreaking.com
Georgia: Teenager Got Shot in his leg while Campaigning for Raphael Warnock in the State
On 1st December, Thursday a 15-year-old youngster was shot in his leg during canvassing for Georgia Senator Raphael Warnock in Savannah city. According to the investigators, the bullet came through a door of a home in the city. How the teenager got shot in Georgia?. According to The New York...
This Georgia City Was Named One of the Healthiest Cities in America - Here's Why
This city in Georgia was named one of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - here's why.Photo byHotels.com. A big debate in the health and fitness world is which city is - which city is the healthiest city in America. Several cities in America have a case to be dubbed the "Healthiest City in America". However, one major national publication in the health and fitness world made a list of the "Top 10 Healthiest Cities in America in 2022" - and a city in Georgia made the cut! In this article, we will take a look at which city made the list as well as a few others that made the cut as well.
