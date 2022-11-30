Read full article on original website
Related
ringsidenews.com
The Rock’s Wife Sings National Anthem At WrestleMania 39 Venue
The Rock is arguably one of the greatest attractions in the pro wrestling world, and also under the bright lights of Hollywood. The Great One is known to conquer every world he steps into. The Rock was present at the sight of WrestleMania 39 recently with his family to watch a distinct honor presented to his wife.
ringsidenews.com
The Road Warriors Were Offered Money To Break The Brisco Brothers’ Legs
WWE has gone through a lot of changes over the past several decades, especially compared to how things were back in the 1980s. Back then, The Road Warriors were arguably the biggest tag team in the industry. In fact, they were allegedly offered money to break The Brisco Brothers’ legs.
ringsidenews.com
Ric Flair Claims Sasha Banks Won’t Go To AEW After Talking To Her
Sasha Banks and Naomi walked out in the middle of Raw back in May, and things simply spiraled from there. Their status in the company remains a big question even now. While there are many who believe Banks might go to AEW, Ric Flair is not one of them, as he thinks the exact opposite.
ringsidenews.com
Arn Anderson Didn’t Speak To Tully Blanchard For Over A Decade After Split
Arn Anderson and Tully Blanchard were the founding members of the legendary WCW stable “The Four Horsemen”. After frequent clashes with the higher-ups regarding fair pay, the two jumped ship from WCW to WWF back in 1988 where they were then referred to as The Brain Busters. After spending a year in WWF, Anderson made his return to WCW however the same couldn’t be said for his partner Tully. Anderson recently came out to speak about the aftermath of the events that occurred over a decade ago.
ringsidenews.com
Kylie Rae Spotted At Ongoing WWE Tryout
Kylie Rae was absent from a pro wrestling ring since the October 13th episode of Impact Wrestling back in 2020. This was due to her ongoing issues with mental health, which resulted in Rae not showing up for Bound For Glory that year. It has been two years since that incident, and now it seems Rae is interested in a WWE run.
ringsidenews.com
Gigi Dolin Gives A Seductive Gaze In Cheeky Black One-Piece Photo Drop
Gigi Dolin is certainly one of the brighter points of NXT 2.0’s women’s division as 1/3 of Toxic Attraction alongside Mandy Rose and Jacy Jayne. She had previously honed her craft in the indies before making her way to NXT. When she isn’t wrestling, Dolin loves flaunting herself and she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
Barry Windham In ICU After Suffering Heart Attack
Barry Windham is widely considered to be one of the best in-ring performers to ever lace up a pair of boots. Windham put on great matches during his separate stints with WWE and WCW. Unfortunately, the WWE Hall of Famer is currently fighting for his life. The 62-year-old suffered a...
ringsidenews.com
Sami Zayn Wishes WWE Survivor Series Bloodline Angle Would Have Gone Down On SmackDown
Sami Zayn has turned everything he has been given into gold for well over 8 years now. Zayn’s incredible ability to make everything work has won him over with WWE higher-ups as well as fans. Be that as it may, Zayn also wished a particular segment with The Bloodline took place on WWE Smackdown.
ringsidenews.com
Tony Khan Has Signed More ROH Talent That Hasn’t Been Revealed
Ring Of Honor went on an indefinite hiatus last year, which ended up shocking fans. This led to the company letting go of all of its contracted talents at the same time. Tony Khan eventually bought the company and it seems he has signed even more talent from ROH. AEW...
ringsidenews.com
Larry Zbyszko Was Allegedly ‘Stoned’ During WWE Hall Of Fame Speech
Larry Zbyszko’s contributions to the pro wrestling world are well known at this point. He is especially famous for his feud with Bruno Sammartino during the early 80s. Zbyszko’s WWE Hall Of Fame speech was also an infamous one and now it seems the reason for that might have been revealed.
ringsidenews.com
William Regal Allegedly Immediately Regretted Joining AEW
William Regal has given his entire life to the pro wrestling world and his love for the industry can never be denied. After being fired by WWE, he made his way to AEW and fans rejoiced about this fact. However, William Regal might have regretted joining AEW as well. As...
ringsidenews.com
Top Dolla Thinks He Has Better Rap Flow Than John Cena & Max Caster
Top Dolla made his NXT debut in 2021 aligning himself with Hit Row. The group quickly became popular on NXT. Hit Row is known for spitting rhymes during segments. Even though their leader Swerve Scott is no longer with the company, their gimmick hasn’t changed since they returned to the WWE main roster after a short hiatus due to being released.
ringsidenews.com
Cain Velasquez Receives Standing Ovation During AAA Event
Cain Velasquez has earned a lot of respect over his career, even after being charged after his recent situation. In contrast, Cain Velasquez recently received a standing ovation upon his comeback upon his release from prison. At the most recent AAA event in Phoenix, Arizona, Cain Velasquez made his return...
ringsidenews.com
When William Regal Is Set To Make WWE Return
William Regal truly loves the professional world and has sacrificed a lot for the business. He made his way to AEW following his WWE release, but his stint with Tony Khan’s company was not a long one whatsoever. Now it seems Regal is WWE bound and will begin sooner than expected.
ringsidenews.com
MVP Reveals Why He Was Absent From WWE RAW This Week
MVP has remained one of the most dependable superstars in the company’s history. Not only that, but MVP is arguably one of the most chill people on the main roster, and fans simply love to see him live his life. In fact, MVP was absent from RAW this week for a very good reason.
ringsidenews.com
Lana Grinds Away In Sultry Dance Video
Lana was one of the more memorable things about WWE television before her release, as she had a decent feud with Nia Jax. She was eventually released due to her ridiculous WWE contract and things have truly changed for her since then. Lana also never forgets to flaunt herself as she did so once again recently.
ringsidenews.com
WWE Scrapped Scarlett’s In-Ring Return For This Week
Karrion Kross and Scarlett returned to WWE back in August, after both of them were fired by the company last year. While Karrion Kross has been actively competing, Scarlett has yet to compete in a match. In fact, WWE even scrapped Scarlett’s in-ring return for this week. After this...
ringsidenews.com
Drew McIntyre Pulled From Friday’s WWE SmackDown
WWE Superstars must meet certain criteria to be medically suitable for the ring. We’re not 100% sure what happened in this situation, but Drew McIntyre has come forward to reveal that he is not medically qualified to compete at this week’s SmackDown. The Scottish Warrior logged onto Twitter,...
ringsidenews.com
Roman Reigns’ Whereabouts During WWE RAW This Week
Roman Reigns’ stock continues to rise every week as he remains the biggest star in WWE even now. The WWE Undisputed Universal Champion doesn’t always appear every week, and that merely adds to his overall value as a WWE Superstar. He was also absent from RAW this week, and it seems he had some interesting plans.
ringsidenews.com
Becky Lynch Posts Unseen Photo Of Daughter Roux On Her 2nd Birthday
Becky Lynch is perhaps one of the biggest WWE superstars of all time. From a pioneer that drove the revolution for the women to rising up as a top attraction, Becky has surely come a long way. Apart from her in-ring duties, she is also the proud mother of her baby girl Roux and recently dropped an unseen picture of both of them on her birthday.
Comments / 0