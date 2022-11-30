Read full article on original website
‘RHOA’: Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker Sued Over Shooting at Restaurant
Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker own multiple businesses together. Their most known partnerships are their Atlanta restaurants, which have been featured on 'RHOA.'
The Best Looks From Porsha And Simon’s Star-Studded Wedding
Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia tied the knot in style over the weekend.
'Real Housewives Of Atlanta’s Shamea Morton And Her Husband Are Expecting Their Second Child
The couple will welcome their newest addition to their family through surrogacy. Congratulations to The Real Housewives of Atlanta‘s Shamea Morton and her husband Gerald Mwangi, who are expecting their second child via surrogacy. Morton announced the news on Instagram yesterday by sharing two photos of her and Gerald posing next to a sonogram photo and a sign that reads “Baby Mwangi due 2023.”
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Kandi Burruss’ Daughter Blaze Tucker Had a Magical Rainbow 3rd Birthday Party
You’ve got to see the incredible bash The Real Housewives of Atlanta mom threw for her youngest child. Fans of The Real Housewives of Atlanta know that Kandi Burruss’ party-throwing skills are top tier, and that’s especially true when it comes to celebrating her three kids, Riley, Ace, and Blaze. From Riley’s epic 19th birthday brunch to Ace’s superhero-themed bash, the proud mom has pulled out all the stops for her kids over the years.
Model mom! Kimora Lee Simmons recruits her gorgeous daughters Ming Lee and Aoki Lee star in new Baby Phat campaign
The women - 47, 22, and 20, respectively - are all center stage in the campaign for their new Forever 21 x Baby Phat collaboration. Speaking about the partnership, the former model told People: 'I'm trying to create for them a very strong business sense and a very strong sense of independence and autonomy.'
Basketball Wives Star and Mother to Dwight Howard’s Son Charged with 3rd-Degree Felony
New reports reveal Basketball Wives reality star Royce Reed was arrested in Florida. Police attempted to pull over the 42-year-old for a traffic violation but she refused to stop even though they trailed behind her with flashing lights. Officers say the former basketball cheerleader made “evasive maneuvers” while trying to...
Kobe Bryant's Daughter Natalia, 19, Makes Appearance in Hooded Dress at the 2022 CFDA Awards
Natalia Bryant signed a modeling contract with IMG Models in February 2021 Natalia Bryant is a young fashionista. The 19-year-old daughter of late sports great Kobe Bryant is making her mark in the fashion world after signing with IMG Models in February 2021. On Monday, she was a red carpet standout at the 2022 Council of Fashion Designers of America Fashion Awards in a long, bright pink hooded dress. She paired the look with a small, gold clutch and matching jewelry that perfectly complemented her hair's slicked-back style. ...
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
Kim Zolciak-Biermann’s Daughter Brielle Claims Married Bravo Men Slid Into Her DMs
Kim Zolciak-Biermann's Daughter Brielle said married Bravo men have slide into her DMs. And one famous person – not from Bravo – won't leave her alone.
Kenya Moore Looks So Good with Her New Bangs
The Real Housewives of Atlanta cast member switched things up with a shorter, straighter new hairstyle. The Real Housewives of Atlanta fans know that Kenya Moore’s hair is a signature part of her look. From her loose waves to her natural curls, it’s no wonder the Michigan native started her own haircare line that’s even used by her own RHOA castmates.
Cynthia Bailey Reveals She "Just Started Dating" Someone: “I Am in Love!”
The newly single RHOA alum has been working on the most important relationship of all, amid her divorce. Newly single The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Cynthia Bailey is finding love in all the right places. Sharing a stunning Instagram selfie on Friday, November 11, she gave an update on her love life — but it had absolutely nothing to do with romance.
Yung Miami Claps Back At Haters Criticizing Her Look For Takeoff’s Memorial
IG users weren’t happy to see Caresha sharing an OOTD photo dump following the somber memorial in Atlanta. This past weekend began on an incredibly somber note as 28-year-old Takeoff’s memorial took place in Atlanta. The youngest Migos member was fatally shot in Houston at the start of November. Now, his closest friends and fans are doing what they can to ensure that his legacy lives on.
Kim Zolciak-Biermann Explains Why Kroy Wasn’t at Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Don’t Be Tardy mom offered the update after attending Porsha and Simon’s wedding with a friend. The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Porsha Williams and Simon Guobadia said “I do” for a second time on November 26, and while Kim Zolciak-Biermann was among the nearly 350 guests in attendance, her husband, Kroy Biermann, was not.
Cynthia Bailey Dazzled in a Black Lace Jovani Dress for Porsha Williams’ Wedding
The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum looked stunning for her former castmate’s wedding to Simon Guobadia. Porsha Williams’ wedding to Simon Guobadia over the weekend definitely brought out all the stars. Chief among them included several of The Real Housewives of Atlanta alum’s former castmates, including Drew Sidora, Kim Zolciak-Biermann, and Kandi Burruss, who rocked a sparkling black sleeveless gown for the occasion, pairing the look with long black opera gloves.
Rob Kardashian’s Daughter Dream Is So Adorable! See Her Sweetest Photos
We can’t get enough of the Kardashian kids, but the one girl who has stolen our hearts is Dream Kardashian. Whether she is hanging out with her famous cousins or her dad, Rob Kardashian, Dream is always giggling and having a great time. We love watching her grow up right before our eyes!
Jennifer Hudson & Common Fuel Romance Rumors As He Picks Her Up From Her Talk Show
EGOT-winner Jennifer Hudson, 41, has been rumored to be dating Just Wright actor Common, 50, for a few months now, per Radar Online. However, the two further propelled the romance rumors when the talk show host was spotted hopping into Common’s car after taping her show on Sunday evening (see PHOTOS HERE). The Dream Girls star sported a cozy, yet chic, ensemble that included a dark hoodie and leggings. JHud also accessorized her look with a pair of on-trend boots. Common, for his part, rocked a similarly casual look with a grey hoodie and a pair of light jeans.
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Didn’t See That Coming—Rapper T.I.’s Son Messiah Harris Makes Debut as Blues Country Artist
Another one of T.I.‘s sons is following in his musical footsteps. Messiah Harris took fans for a loop when he debuted as a country blues artist. Messiah, 22, performed at the Vinyl in Center Stage Atlanta over the weekend and shocked fans when he introduced attendees to his new musical persona, “Buddy Red.” Messiah posted an Instagram clip showing himself stringing away at the guitar during his live performance.
