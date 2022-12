OCALA, Fla. (Dec. 6, 2022) – The opening of Blessed be the Birds by Courtney Kravig-McGuire, will be on display beginning Tuesday, Dec. 13, 2022, through Monday, June 9, 2023, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Clerk’s Office at Ocala City Hall, 110 SE Watula Ave., Ocala, FL 34471. This exhibit is free and open to the public.

OCALA, FL ・ 10 HOURS AGO