Orion Spacecraft Completes Final Moon Flyby
NASA’s uncrewed Orion spacecraft flew just 80.6 miles above the surface of the moon on Monday. As it passed over the moon, Orion fired its main engine for 3 minutes and 27 seconds, changing its velocity by 655 miles per hour and setting it on a path back to Earth, writes CBS News’ William Harwood.
Second Day of Drone Attacks Means Invasion of Ukraine Has Now Brought War to Russia
For the second day in a row, an unmanned drone thought to be dispatched by Ukraine struck deep within Russian territory as the invasion Vladimir Putin underestimated turned sharply towards a war fought in both nations.On Monday, deadly twin strikes hit the Engels-2 airfield and the Dyagilevo military base less than 150 miles from Moscow. The strike Tuesday hit an oil storage tank in Kursk, not far from the Ukraine border, setting off a spectacular explosion sure to rattle Russians who have been brainwashed to believe the war would never hit home.The change in tack from Ukraine—which has not formally...
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Australia’s GDP grew 0.6% in September quarter and 5.9% annually as economy recovered from Covid lockdowns
Australia’s GDP expanded at the fastest annual rate this century in the September quarter as the economy accelerated from Covid-related lockdowns a year earlier. In the July-September period, GDP was 5.9% higher than a year ago when about half the economy was emerging from tight pandemic-linked disruptions, the Australian Bureau of Statistics said. Economists had tipped annual growth to be about 6%.
France's CMA CGM to buy New York, New Jersey terminals from Canada's GCT
Dec 6 (Reuters) - CMA CGM on Wednesday said it would buy Global Container Terminals Inc's (GCT) two terminals in the Port of New York and New Jersey as it eyes further expansion in the United States.
Elon Musk Wants to Test Brain Implants in People
In a presentation on Wednesday, Elon Musk touted a brain implant that aims to link the human mind to computers. The device, currently in development by his company Neuralink, has not received the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) approval to be sold, according to the New York Times’ Christina Jewett and Cade Metz. Musk said Wednesday he thinks that the company has submitted “most of” the paperwork required by the FDA, and that he hopes Neuralink can begin testing the device in humans in six months.
Public Art Installation Opens in Solidarity With Iranian Protesters
A new art installation centered around the ongoing protests in Iran has opened at FDR Four Freedoms Park on New York City’s Roosevelt Island. Artists, activists and political figures spoke out about human rights abuses and women’s rights at the installation’s grand opening last week. “When we...
U.S. Faces Bomb-Sniffing Dog Shortage
Humans have relied on dogs’ excellent sense of smell for centuries. The animals have been used to detect diseases like Covid and find drugs and bodies. But in the last few years, the U.S. has faced a shortage of canines trained to sniff out bombs—an issue that has gotten worse because of the pandemic.
