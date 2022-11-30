Read full article on original website
University of Arkansas at Hope Sets Nurse Pinning Ceremony For December 13
The University of Arkansas Hope-Texarkana is proud to announce the nurse pinning ceremony for the Arkansas Rural Nursing Education Consortium (ARNEC) program. The graduates will be pinned on Tuesday, December 13 with the ceremony starting at 6 PM at Hempstead Hall on the Hope campus in Hope, Arkansas. ARNEC is...
What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?
When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Town of Wonderment ‘Wonderland of Lights’ in Marshall, Texas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Texas with the "Wonderland of Lights" festival in the historic downtown area. This will mark the 36th year for this Texas tradition that has been delighting families and friends for years. A cascade of thousands upon thousands of glittering lights...
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
Enjoy Holiday Music at ‘Christmas at The Perot’ Sunday December 11
It's that time of year when you want to listen to all your favorite Christmas songs. Get ready for a Texarkana tradition this Sunday afternoon at the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. You will hear your favorites performed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Philip Mann and...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
Find Amazing Texarkana History at Twilight Tour of Calvary Cemetery
Looking for something a little different and fun this weekend? Learn about Texarkana's history with the final Twilight Tour of the year with the Texarkana Museum System. Take a stroll through Calvary Cemetery and learn about the early days of Texarkana. This Saturday, December 3 at 5 PM join in...
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana
The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
Send Us a ‘Selfie’ Today to Win Tickets To Midsouth Arenacross In Texarkana
Midsouth Arenacross is coming to the Four States Fair Entertainment Center, Saturday, December 10th and you can win tickets by sending us a 'selfie'. Just download our app and send in a selfie. That is all you have to do to get entered. Our app is free and once you get it you will be able to take us with you anywhere. All app users get special access to contests just like this one as well as getting twice as much music when they listen to the app.
Santa & Shopping Plus Fun Activities For The Kids Saturday in Wake Village
It's time to knock out the rest of your Christmas shopping and you can do that this Saturday at the Vault- Shabby and Chic Boutique in Wake Village from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Bring the kids because there will be plenty to keep them entertained. One of a Kind...
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana
Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
Pleasant Grove High School Presents Disney’s ‘Beauty & The Beast’
It's time for Pleasant Grove High School's 2022 Fall Musical and it's a classic you don't want to miss. Pleasant Grove High School Curtain Call Productions presents Disney's 'Beauty and the Beast Jr.'. The musical will be performed Thursday, November 17, Friday, November 18, and Sunday, November 20 at the...
5 Holiday Themed Things To Do In Texarkana This Weekend
"Mistletoe Market" and "The Season Of Lights" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. Mistletoe Market. This annual event is a chance to see local arts and crafts and great food and activities for the kids and your pets. It is a weekend-long event.
Which Texas Roadhouse Sister Restaurant Is Coming Soon to Texarkana?
Texarkana is getting a new restaurant and it's a popular pizza, burger, and beer sports restaurant. What is the name of this new restaurant? Well, it is called "Bubba 33" What in the world is Bubba's 33 all about?. Bubba's 33 was born in 2013 and was created by Kent...
The Best Places to Find A Real Christmas Tree Around Texarkana
Do you love having a real Christmas tree at your house for Christmas? Part of the fun and tradition of having a real tree is finding one. It's such a great feeling when you find your perfect tree. Plus it's a fun tradition for the kids too!. Here is a...
You Can Help Children in The Texarkana Area Have a Great Christmas
It's hard to believe that some children might wake up Christmas morning with nothing, no stocking from Santa and no presents open. With the help of the Salvation Army's program that won't happen. and you have the chance to make a difference in a child's life. The holiday season is...
Texarkana Arkansas Seach For Possible Suspect in Second Shooting Over The Weekend
A second shooting occurred on Sunday, December 4 in Texarkana, Arkansas. The Texarkana Arkansas Police responded to a call in the 2000 block of 24th Street around 3:28 PM in the afternoon. The call was about a teenager being shot. The victim was 19-year-old Keeunta Gilliam. Gilliam was taken to Wadley Regional Hospital and unfortunately died from his wounds.
