Redwater, TX

What Building Has The Honor Of Being Arkansas’s Tallest?

When it comes to tall buildings you think of those huge skyscrapers you see in big towns, but what is the tallest building in Arkansas?. Living in Texarkana there are not too many tall buildings out there, all of them are downtown, and with the revitalization of the Grim hotel which is the second tallest building in Texarkana. The old McCartney Hotel is the tallest and is abandoned.
ARKANSAS STATE
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana

The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
TEXARKANA, TX
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup

The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
TEXARKANA, AR
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana

You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
TEXARKANA, TX
Sixth Annual Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana

The Christmas season is here and what better way to get into the holiday spirit than with the Drive-Thru Live Nativity in Texarkana back by popular demand?. This will mark the sixth year of the Live Nativity at the First Assembly of God Lighthouse Ministries located at 3401 West 7th Street. There will be over 100 people in costume recreating the true meaning of Christmas, the birth of Jesus Christ. The moment you enter the parking lot you will be greeted by shepherds and their flock searching for baby Jesus.
TEXARKANA, TX
Send Us a ‘Selfie’ Today to Win Tickets To Midsouth Arenacross In Texarkana

Midsouth Arenacross is coming to the Four States Fair Entertainment Center, Saturday, December 10th and you can win tickets by sending us a 'selfie'. Just download our app and send in a selfie. That is all you have to do to get entered. Our app is free and once you get it you will be able to take us with you anywhere. All app users get special access to contests just like this one as well as getting twice as much music when they listen to the app.
TEXARKANA, TX
Celebration of Lights Has Something for All Ages Near Texarkana

Southern Arkansas University’s 38th Annual Celebration of Lights on December 1, 2022, will offer an abundance of holiday cheer with festive lighting displays, photos with Santa, train rides, festive food, and a special presentation of “The Grinch.”. According to a press release, activities in Reynolds Center begin at...
MAGNOLIA, AR
Texarkana, AR
Power 95.9 plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Texarkana, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

