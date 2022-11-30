Read full article on original website
32 years ago, the fire chief said his wife went on a late-night shopping trip. The mom of two hasn't been seen since.Fatim HemrajNew Hyde Park, NY
Change is coming: New wage laws in NY could help you earn more moneyMark StarNew York City, NY
The day a B-25 Bomber accidentally struck into the Empire State BuildingCristoval VictorialManhattan, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
Violence and Tragedy fail to take a Holiday - Suspects Still at LargeBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Miranda Lambert Is 'A Walking Firework' Wearing This Eye-Popping Look
Miranda Lambert reflected on her three favorite, must-see moments of her Las Vegas residency shortly after announcing additional dates of the high-energy show at Zappos Theater. Lambert highlighted a few standout moments from her Velvet Rodeo residency, including her entrance to the stage (in a way that the award-winning artist...
Kirstie Alley's ex-husband Parker Stevenson pays tribute after her death: 'You will be missed'
"The Hardy Boys" actor shared a touching tribute to ex-wife Kirstie Alley following the news that she has passed away at the age of 71 from cancer.
‘Cheers’ Star Kirstie Alley’s Cause of Death Revealed
Kirstie Alley, the two-time Emmy-winning actor whose work on Cheers, Look Who’s Talking, and Veronica’s Closet won her the hearts of audiences across the world, died following a short fight with cancer, her family said Monday. She was 71.“We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” said her children, True and Lillie Parker. In a statement posted across Alley’s social media accounts, they recalled her “zest and passion for life” and “her eternal joy of creating.”“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought...
Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer
Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
Here's What Keke Palmer Had To Say To Trolls Who Called Her "Ugly" In A Makeup-Free Photo
"I'm beautiful in real life, because of who I am, not what I look like."
Famed Carolines Comedy Club To Close Times Square Location After 30 Years
Carolines on Broadway, one of the country’s most famous and influential comedy clubs, will host the final performances at its Times Square home on New Year’s Eve, ending a 30-year run at the location just as the nearby ball drops on 2022. “After 30 wonderful years at our location in Times Square,” the club posted on Instagram, “we have decided not to renew our lease. Our final shows here will be on December 31.” Although the closing announcement doesn’t provide a reason, club owner Caroline Hirsch told The New York Post that the venue’s 10-year lease was due for a rent “reset”...
Matt Lucas Is Leaving "The Great British Baking Show" After Three Seasons, And He Revealed The News On Twitter
"After three series and 51 episodes, I am cheerfully passing the baguette on to someone else."
These Are The 19 Reasons Why "Nope" Is Even Better With A Second Viewing
"The film stands between primitive mystery and avant-garde stupor, where all its overwhelming strangeness resides." —Jordan Peele
Lookin' At Girlzzz: Emily Ratajkowski, Tyra, Olivia, Keke Palmer, Britney!
Emily Ratajkowski doing a TikTok dance in a half shirt is my early Christmas present to you. Happy Birthday Paula Patton is 47. The beautiful actress was once married to Robin Thicke. Tyra Banks reflects on her journey from 'supermodel to super businesswoman' in a new Instagram post celebrating her...
Life As A Third Sister Wife Wasn’t What She Expected
When she was growing up in a polygamist church, Christine Brown thought the best way to participate in was to become a third wife, but now the Sister Wives star says the practice no longer appeals to her. “I just looked at the society as a whole as being extremely...
Big Changes Reportedly Coming To "DWTS"
Some folks may be shuffling off of “Dancing With The Stars.” The need to bring in new viewers is reportedly going to shake things up for the reality show, including removing some familiar faces. A source with the production has revealed the show is looking for “a new host, new judges, and bigger name contestants.”
'GMA' Anchors Taken Off Air After Relationship Revealed
Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes have been pulled from the air after their relationship went public. According to TMZ, ABC sources told them the network's executives called the relationship a distraction and the next steps are being sorted out. The network's President, Kim Godwin, reportedly made...
