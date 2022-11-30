ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Toby Keith Offers Optimistic Health Update In First Interview Since Sharing His Stomach Cancer Diagnosis

By Meghan Overdeep
 6 days ago
Welcome back to the stage, Toby Keith. The country music superstar had been taking some time off after revealing his stomach cancer diagnosis back in June. At the time, the 60-year-old singer shared the news with his fans: "Last fall I was diagnosed with stomach cancer. I’ve spent the last 6 months receiving chemo, radiation and surgery. So far, so good. I need time to breathe, recover and relax. I am looking forward to spending this time with my family. But I will see the fans sooner than later. I can’t wait. -T"
Toby Keith, who has always been at the forefront of cancer advocacy, was diagnosed with stomach cancer in the fall of 2021. The musician established Ally’s House in 2004, a nonprofit that aids children with cancer and their families in his native Oklahoma. Two years later, Keith founded the Toby Keith Foundation to give more support, including free housing for kids who had cancer.
Jonnie Irwin, the host of several U.K. property shows, revealed that he has terminal lung cancer, which has spread to his brain. Irwin, 48, wanted to fight his illness privately, but decided to speak out in an interview with Hello! Magazine. Irwin and his wife Jessica, 40, have three children, son Rex, 3, and two-year-old twins Rafa and Cormac.
