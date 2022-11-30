COLUMBUS, Ohio – On the strength of an 11-1 season that included Top 25 (CFP) wins over Penn State and Notre Dame, the Ohio State Buckeyes are headed to the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes are the No. 4 seed and will meet top-seeded and defending national champion Georgia (13-0) in the semifinals at the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl on Dec. 31. Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. with ESPN to televise to a national audience.

COLUMBUS, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO