The New York Giants have named Saquon Barkley their nominee for the 2022 Walter Payton Man of The Year Award. “Being the recipient for the New York Giants and getting honored is truly amazing,” Barkley said in a statement from the team. “It’s something that was a goal of mine when I got drafted. I want to win the whole thing. But it’s not just about winning the award. It’s all about the work you do within the community to try to make an impact and try to make change. I’m very fortunate. I’m very blessed to have the opportunity to play the sport that I love and live out my dream and be able to have an impact on children. That’s something I wanted to do from the moment I stepped on the field and the moment I was drafted by the Giants. To finally be a recipient for them and hopefully the winner for them is something that’s a dream of mine and a goal of mine. Hopefully, I’m able to accomplish it.

PENNSYLVANIA STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO