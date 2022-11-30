Read full article on original website
MoDOT launches Aging Road User campaign
(Jefferson County) Getting older does not necessarily mean a person’s driving days are over. But it’s important to plan ahead and take steps to ensure the safety of your loved ones on the road. MoDOT Engineer Stephen O’Connor says if they are no longer able to drive safely,...
Pevely Christmas Open House
(Pevely) The Greater Pevely Business Association will be holding another gathering later this week. It’s a Christmas Open House at Town & Country Bank, and Pevely City Administrator says they will have refreshments and pictures with Santa. The Jefferson County Library will provide a craft table to create pictures...
Big Send Off For Big Kev At MAC
(Park Hills) Dixie Kohn Drive on the campus of Mineral Area College in Park Hills was packed with students, staff and community members today to pay tribute to MAC employee Kevin Thurman. Kevin is battling cancer for the second time and is on his way to MD Anderson Cancer Center in Texas for treatment. MAC President Doctor Joe Gilgour says the community really turned out.
Festive sweater bingo event at Autumn Ridge Residences
(Herculaneum) Autumn Ridge Residences in Herculaneum will host a festive sweater bingo event on afternoon. Marie Stelling with the Community Relations Director at Autumn Ridge. She says everyone is welcome to attend. My MO Info · KJ120622C. Again, the festive sweater bingo event begins Wednesday afternoon at 1 and...
June Sharmaine Laiben — Service 12/8/22 9:30 A.M.
June Sharmaine Laiben of Festus passed away Sunday (12/4), she was 88 years old. The visitation for June Laiben will be Thursday (12/8) morning from 8:30 until the time of the service at 9:30 at the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus. The interment will be in Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery.
Jennifer Suzanne Simons — Service 12/7/22 7 P.M.
Jennifer Suzanne Simons of DeSoto passed away Tuesday, November 29th, she was 47 years old. The visitation for Jennifer Simons will be Wednesday (12/7) evening from 4 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at Robert D. Brown Funeral Home in Hillsboro.
Reynolds County VFW Busy With Veterans Services (Interview)
Here’s an interview with Randy Tolliver, quartermaster for Reynolds County VFW Post 6660, discussing several services coming up this month.
Kathryn Sue Alley — Graveside Service 12/7/22 10 A.M.
Kathryn Sue Alley of Louisville, Kentucky, formerly of Crystal City, passed away Saturday (12/3), at the age of 77. A graveside service will be held Wednesday (12/7) morning at 10 in the Sacred Heart Cemetery in Crystal City. Arrangements are under the direction of the Vinyard Funeral Home in Festus.
Influenza season getting worse in Missouri
(Jefferson County) Influenza season is here, and it’s already a busier start to the flu season than we’ve seen in years past. Dr. Chandra Dommaraju is an infectious disease specialist at Mercy Hospital Jefferson. We asked him what he is seeing with the number of flu patients at the hospital.
Festus Santa House open dates and times
(Festus) Winterfest may be over in the City of Festus, but the Santa House will be open for numerous upcoming dates for the kids and families to visit with Santa Claus. Barb Lowry, the Director of Tourism and Recreation, says the first date of the Santa House is open to the public is Tuesday (12/6)
Tom Elders – Service 12/8/22 1 p.m.
Tom Elders of Farmington died Sunday at the age of 69. A graveside service will be held on Thursday afternoon at 1 o’clock at Hillview Memorial Gardens in Farmington. Arrangements are through C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home-Taylor Chapel in Farmington.
Hillsboro American Legion Baseball Adult Prom
(HILLSBORO) The Hillsboro American Legion baseball program, “The Prospects”, has a unique fundraiser planned for the evening of Saturday March 18th. The organization will host an adult prom to help raise funds for the baseball program according to the “Prospects” Vice President Chuck Johnson. The adult...
Sharon Kay Biri – Service 12/7/22 1 p.m.
Sharon Kay Biri of Bonne Terre died Friday at the age of 73. Her funeral service will be Wednesday at one o’clock at the First Freewill Baptist Church in Park Hills. with a burial service to follow at Pine Log Baptist Church in Ste. Genevieve. Visitation is Tuesday at...
Lesterville’s Reese Gray Is The Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player Of The Year
(Reynolds County) Lesterville’s Reese Gray is the Regional Radio Dream Team Volleyball Player of the Year. The last player from Lesterville to get that honor was Teresa Warner in 1988. Gray tells us how she found out. Gray is Missouri’s all-time kill leader with 2,056 kills for her career....
Janet Brown – Memorial Visitation 12/10/22 At 10 A.M.
Janet Brown of Bonne Terre died November 30th at the age of 62. A memorial visitation will be held Saturday from 10 to 1 at C.Z. Boyer & Son Funeral Home in Bonne Terre.
Jefferson College receives state grant for HVAC and fire programs
(Jefferson County) Jefferson college has been selected by the Department of Elementary and secondary Education to receive a $400-thousand grant for the college’s HVAC and Fire Science programs. Roger Barrentine is the Director of Marketing and Public Relations at the college. He goes over how the funds will be...
Missouri State Highway Patrol on travel safety during winter weather
(Jefferson County) As we inch closer to the official start of winter and having already experienced our first snowfall accumulation of the season, First responders are reminding people of the seasonal safety hazards. Corporal Logan Bolton says drastic changes in weather with deteriorating conditions poses one of the greatest risks...
Detective bureau investigating burglaries in Jefferson County
(Jefferson County) Roughly $15,000 in damage and stolen property occurred at a vacant residence in the 300 block of Brokestone Valley in House Springs. Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Grant Bissell says the burglary happened sometime between November 8th and 19th. My MO Info · KJ120522A. The detective...
Betty “Erline” Schneider — Service 12/6/22 7 P.M.
Betty “Erline” Schneider of Festus passed away Sunday, she was 76 years old. The visitation for Betty “Erline” Schnieder will be Tuesday (12/6) evening from 5 until the time of the funeral service at 7 at the Mahn Funeral Home in DeSoto.
Elton Tiefenauer – Service 12/8/22 11 a.m.
Elton Tiefenauer of Annapolis died Saturday at the age of 62. His funeral service will be Thursday morning at 11 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home in Pilot Knob. Burial will be in the Annapolis Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday starting at 4 o’clock at Bryson Funeral Home.
