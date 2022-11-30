Read full article on original website
Your News Local
Free December Youth Programs at Wabash County YMCA
WABASH, IN – The Wabash County YMCA is excited to announce the holiday youth programs for December. Santa and his reindeer, Stocking Contest, Letters to Santa, Grab & Go Meals, and Lunch during School Days Out. Friday, Dec. 16 at 8:00 pm is the last day to write a...
Your News Local
Lisa R. Schoener
Lisa R. Schoener, 59, of Wabash, Indiana, died at 1:50 am, Sunday, December 4, 2022, at her sister’s home in Wabash. She was born on April 10, 1963, in Wabash, to Dickie B. and Deloris Jean (Shepherd) Harrell. Lisa was a 1982 graduate of Wabash High School. She was...
Current Publishing
Riverview Health implementing flu restrictions
Riverview Health plans to implement flu restrictions starting Monday due to an increase in cases. The hospital said it will implement the following temporary restrictions:. No visitors with influenza-like illness, fever or cough. No visitors under the age of 16, unless special arrangements are made. No visitors except immediate family,...
Your News Local
Tickets go on sale Friday, December 9 for six new 2023 shows in Wabash
WABASH, IN – Honeywell Arts & Entertainment adds six shows to its 2023 lineup at the Honeywell Center and Eagles Theatre. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 9 at 10 a.m. and will be available online at honeywellarts.org or by calling 260.563.1102. Jon Reep – Thursday, Feb. 16 at...
4 Great Pizza Places in Indiana
Photo byPhoto by Pablo Pacheco on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Indiana and you love eating pizza from time to time, here is a list of four amazing pizza places that are known for serving absolutely delicious pizza, every day of the week.
WANE-TV
Indy burger chain to open Fort Wayne store
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) A building that used to be home to a Fazoli’s restaurant on Fort Wayne’s southwest side will get new life next year when an Indianapolis based burger chain opens at that location. California Burger currently has two locations and this will be its first...
Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?
Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
Current Publishing
Johnson Addition neighbors feel Carmel ‘moved the goalposts’ in allowing 6-story building near homes
The Carmel Board of Zoning Appeals voted 5-0 Nov. 28 against an appeal supported by several residents in the Johnson Addition neighborhood asking the city to essentially require a variance – and thus a public vote – for a six-story apartment building proposed near their homes. The redevelopment...
Allen County man dies in Indiana correctional facility
Indiana State Police are investigating the death of 53-year-old Matthew Chester, from Allen County, at the Westville Correctional Facility.
Northern Indiana man found dead after Silver Alert
ELKHART COUNTY, Ind. — An Elkhart man was found dead nearly a week after he went missing. On Friday, the Elkhart County Sheriff’s Office said the Michigan State Police found the vehicle that Garvin Roberson was driving when he went missing Sunday. A Silver Alert was issued in connection with his disappearance Monday. The vehicle […]
Kokomo police looking for missing 3-month-old and mom
On Friday morning, Kokomo police announced Spence and her daughter were found safe KOKOMO, Ind. — Police in Kokomo are searching for a 31-year-old mom and her infant daughter. Police say April Spence and her 3-month-old, Dominique, haven’t been seen since November 28. Kokomo police said a missing person report was made to them, but […]
WIBC.com
Delphi Doc: Richard Allen Was the Man in “Down the Hill” Video
DELPHI, Ind.–Richard Allen is likely the man seen and heard in the “Down the hill” video taken on Libby German’s phone just before she was murdered in 2017, says the probable cause document released Tuesday. Names of witnesses were redacted. The document says a .40 caliber...
‘Clerical error’ may have led police to overlook Richard Allen in Delphi case
DELPHI, Ind. – Why now? That’s one of the biggest questions surrounding the arrest of Richard Allen, who’s charged with murdering Abby Williams and Libby German in February 2017. It appears a “clerical error” may be to blame. The investigation has been ongoing for more than five years. And while police have released pieces of […]
inkfreenews.com
Area Police Reports
Officers with the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office investigated the following incidents:. 3:37 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 100 block EMS C28D Lane, Warsaw. Eugene T. Zale reported fraud. Value: $11,500. 2:35 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 29, 100 block West School Street, Leesburg. Representatives for Leesburg Lions Club reported criminal mischief to...
WANE-TV
Coroner: Victim struck by vehicle on I-469 died by suicide
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A pedestrian killed after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 469 on Thursday died by suicide, according to the Allen County Coroner’s Office. The pedestrian, identified by the coroner as a Fort Wayne woman, died after she was hit by a semi-tractor-trailer.
Timeline: What court documents indicate happened the day of the Delphi murders
Court documents released Tuesday show some of what investigators say happened around the time that Abby Williams and Libby German were murdered.
WISH-TV
Arrest warrants issued for 4 suspects in Carmel liquor store robbery
CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — At least one of four women sought in an organized theft from a Carmel liquor store was in the Hamilton County Jail on Monday afternoon, online records show. Carmel police had issued a Facebook post Nov. 10 seeking suspects. Arrest warrants were issued Tuesday for...
inkfreenews.com
Kosciusko County’s Most Wanted
The Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office is requesting assistance in finding people wanted on felony or misdemeanor warrants. If you have any information on the whereabouts of these persons, contact the Sheriff’s Office at (574) 267-5667. Please Read Our Disclaimer. All warrants are the property of Kosciusko County. The...
WANE-TV
Man shot on Fort Wayne’s south side dies: coroner
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — Police are investigating a shooting on Fort Wayne’s south side that left a man dead Monday evening, according to dispatchers and police. It was the 5th shooting in Fort Wayne in the last three days. At approximately 6:24 p.m., police received reports of...
WOWO News
One dead after morning crash on I-469
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) – One person died as the result of a crash Thursday morning on I-469. The Allen County Sheriff’s Department says that just after 7:15 a.m. officers responded the area of eastbound I-469 at the 27.0 mile marker. On arrival, officers and medics located one adult female victim who was pronounced dead at the scene.
