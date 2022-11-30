ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bay News 9

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
House Jan. 6 committee to make criminal referrals to DOJ, chairman says

The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Thompson said the committee has “made decisions on criminal referrals,” but...
Supreme Court set to hear major election case on Wednesday

The Supreme Court is set to hear a major elections case on Wednesday, with some experts and officials warning that democracy is on the line. The case — Moore v. Harper — could grant state lawmakers legislators nearly unchecked power over elections and reduce the power of state courts from reviewing challenges in accordance with a legal school of thought known as the "independent state legislature" theory.
Homeland Security extends REAL ID deadline to 2025

The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced that it will extend the REAL ID enforcement deadline for air travelers another two years, citing pandemic-related delays in states issuing the compliant licenses. The rule, which would require all air travelers to have a REAL ID to board flights, was set...
Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment

An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran's government is "paying attention to the people's real demands," state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country's morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down. What You Need To Know. An Iranian lawmaker...
North Korea fires artillery again over South's drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills in an inland border region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected...
N. Korea fires artillery near border in warning to S. Korea

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing...
