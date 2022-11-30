Read full article on original website
Biden went to Arizona and skipped visiting the border. But in DC, a bipartisan immigration bill is brewing
President Joe Biden has repeatedly called on Congress to pass immigration reform. This might be his last chance to do so before the next Congress.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
House Jan. 6 committee to make criminal referrals to DOJ, chairman says
The House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection at the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, committee chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., told reporters on Tuesday. Speaking to reporters on Capitol Hill, Thompson said the committee has “made decisions on criminal referrals,” but...
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
Supreme Court set to hear major election case on Wednesday
The Supreme Court is set to hear a major elections case on Wednesday, with some experts and officials warning that democracy is on the line. The case — Moore v. Harper — could grant state lawmakers legislators nearly unchecked power over elections and reduce the power of state courts from reviewing challenges in accordance with a legal school of thought known as the "independent state legislature" theory.
Homeland Security extends REAL ID deadline to 2025
The Department of Homeland Security on Monday announced that it will extend the REAL ID enforcement deadline for air travelers another two years, citing pandemic-related delays in states issuing the compliant licenses. The rule, which would require all air travelers to have a REAL ID to board flights, was set...
Iran morality police status unclear after 'closure' comment
An Iranian lawmaker said Sunday that Iran's government is "paying attention to the people's real demands," state media reported, a day after a top official suggested that the country's morality police whose conduct helped trigger months of protests has been shut down. What You Need To Know. An Iranian lawmaker...
North Korea fires artillery again over South's drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills in an inland border region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected...
N. Korea fires artillery near border in warning to S. Korea
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea fired about 130 artillery rounds on Monday into the water near its western and eastern sea borders with South Korea, the latest military action contributing to worsening relations between the neighbors. North Korea’s military said the firings were a warning against ongoing...
