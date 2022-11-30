ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CNN

Meet Putin's biggest threat

The CNN Film "Navalny" follows Russian opposition leader, Alexey Navalny, through his political rise, attempted assassination and search to uncover the truth. You can watch now on HBO Max.
Hypebae

North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas

North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
The Guardian

Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak agree to increase gas exports from US to UK

Joe Biden has agreed a deal to ramp up gas exports from the US to the UK as part of a joint effort to cut bills and limit Russia’s impact on western energy supplies. Sunak and Biden announced an “energy security and affordability partnership” and set up a joint action group, led by Westminster and White House officials, with the aim of reducing global dependence on Russian energy.
Bay News 9

Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup

DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
Bay News 9

Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act

ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
MARYLAND STATE
Bay News 9

North Korea fires artillery again over South's drills

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills in an inland border region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected...
WASHINGTON STATE
Bay News 9

World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected

LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup may be the globe's biggest sporting event, yet in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren't overly optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup, which was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. And, they were correct about the Qatar event.
LAS VEGAS, NV
Bay News 9

Latvia revokes license of independent Russian TV channel

TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Latvia has revoked the license of an independent Russian TV channel exiled in the Baltic country for, among other things, voicing support for the Russian military and including Crimea in its map of Russia, media authorities said on Tuesday. The decision by the Latvian National...
Bay News 9

Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey slightly eased in November for the first time in more than a year, according to official figures released on Monday, although it remains close to 24-year highs. Consumer prices for the year rose by 84.39% in November, down from 85.51% recorded...

