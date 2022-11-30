Read full article on original website
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield hit by drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Hypebae
North Korea Has Reportedly Executed 3 High Schoolers for Distributing K-Dramas
North Korea has reportedly executed three teenagers for distributing and watching K-dramas from South Korea. As reported by outlets like Chosun Ilbo, three high school students were caught watching and importing TV shows from their neighboring country in early October. The act of consuming audiovisual content from South Korea is considered a crime as stated in a new law passed in December 2020. While underage individuals were not executed for disobeying the law previously, it seems the punishment is now applicable even to teenagers.
Joe Biden and Rishi Sunak agree to increase gas exports from US to UK
Joe Biden has agreed a deal to ramp up gas exports from the US to the UK as part of a joint effort to cut bills and limit Russia’s impact on western energy supplies. Sunak and Biden announced an “energy security and affordability partnership” and set up a joint action group, led by Westminster and White House officials, with the aim of reducing global dependence on Russian energy.
Bay News 9
Kylian Mbappé leads France past Poland 3-1 at World Cup
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappé when it comes to the World Cup. The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.
Bay News 9
Maryland bans TikTok in state agencies, latest state to act
ANNAPOLIS, Maryland (AP) — Maryland is banning the use of TikTok and certain China and Russia-based platforms in the state’s executive branch of government, Gov. Larry Hogan said Tuesday, the latest state to address cybersecurity risks presented by the platforms. The Republican governor announced an emergency cybersecurity directive...
Bay News 9
North Korea fires artillery again over South's drills
SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — North Korea on Tuesday fired a barrage of artillery rounds into waters near rival South Korea for the second consecutive day in a tit-for-tat for ongoing U.S.-South Korea live-fire drills in an inland border region. South Korea’s Joint Chiefs of Staff said it detected...
The Final Boeing 747 Has Been Built
Getty ImagesBoeing has finally ended production of the world's first widebody passenger jet after more than 50 years.
U.S. to increase rotational military presence in Australia, invite Japan
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The United States will increase the rotational presence of air, land and sea forces in Australia, including bomber aircraft and fighter jets, U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Tuesday, amid shared concerns about China.
Bay News 9
Intelligence officials warn of mounting privacy, national security concerns from TikTok
The heads of two top U.S. intelligence agencies have, in recent days, issued separate warnings about concerns surrounding the video-sharing app TikTok, owned by Chinese-based company ByteDance. Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines delivered the most recent advisory, speaking with NBC News’ Andrea Mitchell at the Reagan National Defense Forum...
Bay News 9
World Cup betting down in Las Vegas but higher than expected
LAS VEGAS (AP) — The World Cup may be the globe's biggest sporting event, yet in the United States in the fall, it competes with a full sports betting calendar. Las Vegas sportsbook directors weren't overly optimistic the betting would be higher than the 2018 World Cup, which was played in the more usual summer months in Russia. And, they were correct about the Qatar event.
Bay News 9
Latvia revokes license of independent Russian TV channel
TALLINN, Estonia (AP) — Latvia has revoked the license of an independent Russian TV channel exiled in the Baltic country for, among other things, voicing support for the Russian military and including Crimea in its map of Russia, media authorities said on Tuesday. The decision by the Latvian National...
Bay News 9
Turkish inflation eases for 1st time in more than a year
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Annual inflation in Turkey slightly eased in November for the first time in more than a year, according to official figures released on Monday, although it remains close to 24-year highs. Consumer prices for the year rose by 84.39% in November, down from 85.51% recorded...
