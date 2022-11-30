Read full article on original website
iheart.com
Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring
Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
SB Nation
Why the Cowboys will have a red stripe on their helmet tonight against the Colts.
For the first time this season, the Dallas Cowboys helmets will feature a red stripe in Sunday night’s game against the Indianapolis Colts, rather than their traditional blue and white stripes. The helmet is part of the Cowboys’ Salute to Service game, honoring Medal of Honor recipients. In addition...
SB Nation
Deion Sanders told his Colorado players to ‘jump in that portal,’ in one of the best speeches you’ll see
Coach Prime is wasting no time ushering in a new era at Colorado. Deion Sanders was named as the team’s new head coach on Sunday, and set about telling his players to hit the transfer portal as soon as possible. “We got a few positions already taken care of,...
Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job
Pilar Sanders posted a cryptic message that leaves a lot open to interpretation after Deion Sanders announced his new move. The post Pilar Sanders comments after Deion Sanders takes Colorado job appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Deion Sanders Lands First Big Recruit at Colorado
After just one night with the new program, a top recruit already has chosen Colorado because of its new coach.
SB Nation
The Ravens should never run this play again
Points have been tough to come by Sunday in Baltimore. In the matchup between the Denver Broncos — one of the league’s worst offenses — and the Baltimore Ravens, it has been all field goals through more than three quarters. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has yet to lead his team into the end zone, despite completing 14 of 17 passes for 139 yards to this point in the game.
SB Nation
Lamar Jackson injury: Ravens QB is ‘week-to-week’ after a knee injury
The Baltimore Ravens are locked in a battle with the Cincinnati Bengals for the AFC North. Unfortunately, they might be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for some time down the stretch to the postseason. Jackson was knocked out of Sunday’s game against the Denver Broncos with a knee injury, and...
SB Nation
Aaron Rodgers called Chicago his ‘second home,’ but the Bears are the team trending up
Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Chicago Bears throughout his Hall of Fame career, and the only thing he loves more than beating them is mocking the organization once it’s over. After scoring a touchdown in a win at Soldier Field last season, Rodgers famously told Bears fans “All my f***ing life, I own you. I still own you.” He isn’t wrong. The Bears have defeated Rodgers at Soldier Field only twice since 2010.
SB Nation
Deshaun Watson scored fewer points in his return than the number of accusations against him
Did you know Deshaun Watson is back? He is, seriously ... I saw him. Watson took snaps for the Browns and threw passes, and everything — and he was functionally worse than Jacoby Brissett in the process. It was a banner day in Houston for the Watson redemption arc...
SB Nation
Jimmy Garoppolo’s season-ending foot injury means Mr. Irrelevant Brock Purdy is the 49ers’ starter
In a highly-anticipated meeting between the San Francisco 49ers and the Miami Dolphins, Kyle Shanahan and the 49ers emerged victorious over his former assistant Mike McDaniel, and the Dolphins. But the win was a costly one for San Francisco. Starting quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo was sacked to end San Francisco’s opening...
SB Nation
The Saints confuse Tom Brady early, but the veteran QB has the last laugh
At this point in his career, it takes a lot to really fool Tom Brady. Especially for four full quarters. However, the New Orleans Saints seem to be better at that than any other team. They almost pulled it off again against Brady, but in the closing seconds, the quarterback did just enough to shock the Saints, and the NFL world.
SB Nation
Jalen Hurts’ big outing against the Titans should scare the rest of the NFC
Entering play on Sunday, the Philadelphia Eagles remained atop the NFC standings, with a 10-1 record. But there were still questions facing the team, on both sides of the football. Defensively, many wondered if Philadelphia would solidify their run defense, an issue that had hampered them in previous weeks. On...
SB Nation
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands
There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire. That’s not to say...
SB Nation
NFL mock draft 2023: Updated first round projection ahead of bowl season
As the college football regular season comes to a close, NFL Draft prospects are putting the finishing touches on their draft stocks. Most guys will be playing in bowl games or opting out, so this is the last time they’ll be seen in true game situations until possibly the Shrine Bowl or Senior Bowl.
SB Nation
The MLB draft lottery, explained
The 2023 MLB draft is not taking place until July, but tonight is going to be a potentially franchise-changing night for at least one of the teams looking ahead to that event. The first-ever MLB draft lottery. As part of the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), MLB is instituting...
