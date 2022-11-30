ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Alabama Player Reaches Out To Deion Sanders About Transferring

Alabama running back Trey Sanders publicly expressed interest in transferring to the University of Colorado amid the school's announced hiring of Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders as its next head coach on Sunday (December 4). "You got room for me Unc..?" Trey Sanders tweeted to Deion, who he...
The Ravens should never run this play again

Points have been tough to come by Sunday in Baltimore. In the matchup between the Denver Broncos — one of the league’s worst offenses — and the Baltimore Ravens, it has been all field goals through more than three quarters. Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson has yet to lead his team into the end zone, despite completing 14 of 17 passes for 139 yards to this point in the game.
Aaron Rodgers called Chicago his ‘second home,’ but the Bears are the team trending up

Aaron Rodgers has dominated the Chicago Bears throughout his Hall of Fame career, and the only thing he loves more than beating them is mocking the organization once it’s over. After scoring a touchdown in a win at Soldier Field last season, Rodgers famously told Bears fans “All my f***ing life, I own you. I still own you.” He isn’t wrong. The Bears have defeated Rodgers at Soldier Field only twice since 2010.
The Saints confuse Tom Brady early, but the veteran QB has the last laugh

At this point in his career, it takes a lot to really fool Tom Brady. Especially for four full quarters. However, the New Orleans Saints seem to be better at that than any other team. They almost pulled it off again against Brady, but in the closing seconds, the quarterback did just enough to shock the Saints, and the NFL world.
NFL Playoff Picture 2022, as it stands

There are five games left in the NFL regular season and things are coming down to the wire. — but oddly it’s more or less for positioning at this point, rather than a wild race to see who can get in under the wire. That’s not to say...
The MLB draft lottery, explained

The 2023 MLB draft is not taking place until July, but tonight is going to be a potentially franchise-changing night for at least one of the teams looking ahead to that event. The first-ever MLB draft lottery. As part of the most recent Collective Bargaining Agreement (CBA), MLB is instituting...
