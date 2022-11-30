Watch the full news conference on YouTube. Furthering his mission to bring fresh perspectives and an array of expertise to Westchester County Government, County Executive George Latimer is inviting residents to apply to join a Westchester County Advisory Board or Commission in the new year. The Westchester County Boards and Commissions are designed to give citizens a voice in their local government, and allow them to influence the decisions that shape their quality of life in Westchester.

