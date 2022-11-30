ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Framingham Police: Tools Stolen From Vehicle

FRAMINGHAM – Tools were stolen from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Route 9, according to Framingham Police. The incident was reported to Police on November 28 at 6:48 a.m. at The Green at 9 & 90, 1640 Worcester Road. Editor’s Note: Information on the incident was...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: 2020 Acura Stolen in Nobscot

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 white Acura TLX on Sunday. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 4 at 12:52 a.m. at 802 Windsor Drive. Windsor Drive is located in the Nobscot section of the City. Framingham Police have no suspects at this...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000

FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police: Woman Struck in Crosswalk

FRAMINGHAM – A woman walking in the crosswalk on Route 135 was struck by a driver in a white van, over the weekend, according to Framingham Police. The December 3 incident happened at 6:42 p.m. at 624 Waverley Street, near the Walgreens, according to the public police log. Framingham...
FraminghamSOURCE

Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash

FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
bpdnews.com

BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to a Larceny from a Building Incident in Roxbury

BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering at 125 Warren Street. At about 6:18 PM on Saturday December 3, 2022, the two suspects gained access to the building by ringing random buzzers until they were let inside. The suspect stole several packages from inside of the lobby.
Daily Voice

Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree

Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
nbcboston.com

Car Crashes Into Wakefield Yoga Studio, No Injuries

A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said. A 2013 Cadillac XTS crashed into the front of the business on Lowell Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the car didn't want to be taken to a hospital. There was no danger the...
