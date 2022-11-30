Read full article on original website
Framingham Police: Tools Stolen From Vehicle
FRAMINGHAM – Tools were stolen from a vehicle parked at an apartment complex on Route 9, according to Framingham Police. The incident was reported to Police on November 28 at 6:48 a.m. at The Green at 9 & 90, 1640 Worcester Road. Editor’s Note: Information on the incident was...
Framingham Police: 2020 Acura Stolen in Nobscot
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police are investigating the theft of a 2020 white Acura TLX on Sunday. The vehicle was reported stolen on December 4 at 12:52 a.m. at 802 Windsor Drive. Windsor Drive is located in the Nobscot section of the City. Framingham Police have no suspects at this...
Framingham Police Investigating Missing $5,000
FRAMINGHAM – Framingham Police is investigating $5,000 missing from a Nobscot business. The Gulf Gas Station at 876 Edgell Road reported a larceny on Thursday, December 1 at 12:49 p.m. to Framingham Police. Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens said “approximately $5,000 from the gas station was not deposited in...
Framingham Police: Woman Struck in Crosswalk
FRAMINGHAM – A woman walking in the crosswalk on Route 135 was struck by a driver in a white van, over the weekend, according to Framingham Police. The December 3 incident happened at 6:42 p.m. at 624 Waverley Street, near the Walgreens, according to the public police log. Framingham...
Framingham Police Cite Driver For Speeding in Crash
FRAMINGHAM – One driver was cited for speeding in a crash on Friday morning, December 2, said Framingham Police spokesperson Lt. Rachel Mickens. The two-vehicle crash happened at the intersection of Franklin Street and Mt. Wayte Avenue at 10:07 a.m. One individual was injured and was transported to MetroWest...
Framingham Police: Driver Summons After Route 30 Crash
FRAMINGHAM – A driver will be summonsed to court for motor vehicle violations, after a 2-vehicle crash in front of the U.S. Post Office on Route 30, according to Framingham Police. The 2-vehicle, rear-end crash happened at 10:39 p.m. on December 2 at 330 Cochituate Road. No one was...
Framingham: Driver Strikes Pole on Edgell Road
FRAMINGHAM – A driver struck a telephone pole on Edgell Road Saturday morning, according to Police. The crash happened at 7:49 a.m. at 547 Edgell Road on December 3. Framingham Police spokesperson said no one was injured. No citations were issued.
bpdnews.com
BPD Community Alert: The Boston Police Department Seeks the Public’s Help to Identify Suspects Wanted in Connection to a Larceny from a Building Incident in Roxbury
BPD Community Alert: Detectives assigned to District B-2 (Roxbury) are seeking the public’s assistance to identify the suspects in the images above in connection to a recent breaking and entering at 125 Warren Street. At about 6:18 PM on Saturday December 3, 2022, the two suspects gained access to the building by ringing random buzzers until they were let inside. The suspect stole several packages from inside of the lobby.
Worcester Police ID Driver, Passenger Killed In Fatal Weekend Wreck
A 35-year-old Metheun man and his 34-year-old female passenger from Haverhill were killed in an early morning crash in Worcester just after midnight on Saturday, Dec. 3, authorities said. Jason Colon and Krystal Reyes were identified on Monday as the victims of the crash that police say started as a...
Police identify 2 people killed in weekend Worcester crash
WORCESTER — Two people who died in a crash early Saturday on Grafton Street have been identified by police. Jason Colon, 35, of Methuen, and Krystal Reyes, 33, of Haverhill, died after the Toyota Highlander they were in overturned in the area of 1015 Grafton St., near Pine Hill Road. Colon, who was...
Ghost Gun Bust Leads Investigators To Boston Man's 'Frightening' Arsenal: DA
Investigators said they found a stash of guns, armor, and ammunition at an apartment in Boston after they arrested a man late last week on charges of having a pistol police couldn't trace, authorities said. Jhovanni Jackson, 23, faces multiple weapons and ammunition charges after police search…
Out-Of-State Trio Accused Of Stealing 12K Worth In Catalytic Converters In Braintree
Three men from Rhode Island were arrested after causing $12,000 in damage by stealing catalytic converters on the South Shore, authorities said. Braintree Police responded to an alarm call from a business on Wood Road in Braintree around 11 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31, Braintree Police report. Officers were unable to find anyone after searching the area but 30 minutes later, police got another call saying that several people were seen on camera in the yard.
Police searching for suspect in connection with stabbing at Curry College
MILTON, Mass — Police are searching for a suspect in connection to a stabbing at Curry College early Sunday morning. According to police, officers responded to a call a little after 3 a.m. Sunday morning for reports of a stabbing in the South Campus Residence Hall at Curry College.
Serious crash shuts down both sides of I-95 in Danvers
DANVERS, Mass. — A serious crash shut down both sides of Interstate 95 in Danvers on Tuesday morning. The crash happened on the northbound side of the highway just before Exit 69 near Maple Street. There was no immediate word on the condition of those involved in the crash.
Two dead after car flips during alleged escape from police stop in Worcester
WORCESTER, Mass. — A fatal crash that killed two in Worcester early Saturday morning occurred after the driver of the vehicle sped away from a police stop, according to the Worcester Police Department. Two of the seven occupants of a Toyota Highlander involved in a pedestrian altercation were pronounced...
nbcboston.com
Car Crashes Into Wakefield Yoga Studio, No Injuries
A car crashed into a yoga studio in Wakefield, Massachusetts, Sunday afternoon, police said. A 2013 Cadillac XTS crashed into the front of the business on Lowell Street, police said. The driver and passenger of the car didn't want to be taken to a hospital. There was no danger the...
whdh.com
‘You would never know’: Neighbors react after body found inside Lowell home
LOWELL, MASS. (WHDH) - Police found a body inside a home in Lowell while conducting a wellness check. Even neighbors who had been suspicious of the house for years said they were shocked. Officers said they found the body of a 37-year-old man inside the home on Coburn Street. Investigation...
fallriverreporter.com
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the suspects in series of cash app frauds at area Stop & Shops
Police in Massachusetts are looking for the public’s help to identify several suspects and a vehicle that they believe were involved in multiple incidents of fraud at local supermarkets. The Plainville Police Department is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying three people who have been involved in a...
Boston Woman Arrested For Summer Drunken Boat Crash In New Hampshire: Police
A 31-year-old Massachusetts woman was arrested this week in connection with a boat crash that occurred this summer causing herself and one other person to be hospitalized, authorities said. Ivonne Pena, of Boston, was charged with two felonies: reckless conduct and aggravated boating while intoxicated after being arrested on Monday,...
Cambridge Woman Strikes Stop & Shop Employee Collecting Shopping Carts
FRAMINGHAM – On Monday afternoon, November 28, a woman from Cambridge struck a Stop & Shop employee who was collecting carts in the parking lot in Framingham. The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. at the Old Conn Path Stop & Shop lot. The Stop & Shop employee, who is...
