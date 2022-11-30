ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rigby, ID

Historic cold and wet start to the winter season

By Evan Thomason
KIFI Local News 8
KIFI Local News 8
 6 days ago
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) - It has been an impressive, unusual start to the winter for Idaho. November has been much colder than normal and lots of snow showers have dumped tons of snowpack on our region. Climate predictions in the long term also look to favor these conditions for the future too.

Many local towns have just recorded one of their coldest Novembers on record. In fact, one of local weather spotters said this is Rigby's coldest November in 15 years. The average temperature for most of the region was only in the mid to upper 20's.

Most of eastern Idaho has above average snowpack. Some areas even have as much as double the average snowpack for this time of year.

Many of these cold and snowy conditions are favored to stay for the long-term future. We have a lot of snow and cold weather ahead in our 8 day forecast. Many climate predictions say that we are expecting to have above average precipitation and below average temperatures for most of winter.

KIFI Local News 8

KIFI Local News 8

