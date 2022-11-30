ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 0

Related
Syracuse.com

Respect for Marriage Act a necessary backstop to unpredictable Supreme Court (Editorial Board Opinion)

Same-sex spouses and their families will breathe a little easier this week after the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Respect for Marriage Act and sends it to President Joe Biden for his promised signature. The act repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, defining marriage exclusively as the union of a man and a woman, and requires states to recognize valid same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Syracuse.com

Syracuse.com

Syracuse, NY
68K+
Followers
55K+
Post
28M+
Views
ABOUT

Syracuse.com, the region's leading website, and The Post-Standard are flagship brands of Advance Media New York. Follow us on Twitter at @syracusedotcom

 https://www.syracuse.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy