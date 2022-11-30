Same-sex spouses and their families will breathe a little easier this week after the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Respect for Marriage Act and sends it to President Joe Biden for his promised signature. The act repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, defining marriage exclusively as the union of a man and a woman, and requires states to recognize valid same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states.

CONNECTICUT STATE ・ 10 HOURS AGO