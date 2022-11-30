Read full article on original website
House Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday. Rep....
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for defending Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress’s highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Live Results: Democrat Raphael Warnock and Republican Herschel Walker face off in the Georgia Senate runoff
After neither Warnock nor Walker secured a majority of the vote last month, both are fighting to finish and win the highly competitive race.
Fox News ends Lara Trump's employment following father-in-law Donald Trump's 2024 announcement
Lara Trump will no longer be a paid contributor for Fox News after her father-in-law, Donald Trump, announced his 2024 presidential bid.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Georgia GOP Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan says Herschel Walker will 'probably go down as one of the worst candidates in our party's history'
Walker, a former NFL player, struggled in the general election compared to the other statewide GOP candidates, who all won their respective races.
Russia's war on Ukraine latest news: Third Russian airfield ablaze from drone strike
Dec 1 (Reuters) - Ukraine's military said Russia had pulled some troops from towns on the opposite bank of the Dnipro River from Kherson city, the first official Ukrainian report of a Russian withdrawal on what is now the main front line in the south..
Walker And Warnock Senate Run-off: A New Survey Reveals Who is Ahead in The Contentious Ga Senate Runoff
The photo was taken from a video recording on 11alive.com.Photo by11alive. Less than a week before the much-awaited Georgia runoff, a new poll shows that Sen. Raphael Warnock, a Democrat from Georgia, is leading Herschel Walker, a Republican political rookie, and former professional football player, in the campaign for the Senate.
DOJ subpoenas officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for communications with Trump around 2020 election
Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local officials in Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona for any and all communications with then-President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign and a number of aides and allies, multiple sources and county officials confirmed to CNN.
Respect for Marriage Act a necessary backstop to unpredictable Supreme Court (Editorial Board Opinion)
Same-sex spouses and their families will breathe a little easier this week after the U.S. House of Representatives passes the Respect for Marriage Act and sends it to President Joe Biden for his promised signature. The act repeals the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, defining marriage exclusively as the union of a man and a woman, and requires states to recognize valid same-sex and interracial marriages performed in other states.
Trump Organization found guilty in executive tax dodge scheme
New York — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17...
Supreme Court weighs ‘most important case’ on democracy
Washington — The Supreme Court is about to confront a new elections case, a Republican-led challenge asking the justices for a novel ruling that could significantly increase the power of state lawmakers over elections for Congress and the presidency. The court is set to hear arguments Wednesday in a...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
