Family Members Refuse To Shake Hands Of Mitch McConnell, Kevin McCarthy At Ceremony Honoring Police Officers Who Defended Capitol On January 6th
Police officers and family members declined to shake the hands of Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) and House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) during a Congressional Gold Medal ceremony on Tuesday to honor those who defended the Capitol amid the January 6th attack. Video of the ceremony showed recipients shaking hands with Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) but not McConnell and McCarthy. The event was carried by CNN and MSNBC, and Fox News joined in later. Ken Sicknick, the brother of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died after the attack, told CBS News that he did not shake...
House Jan. 6 committee to issue criminal referrals, chairman says
WASHINGTON (AP) — The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol will make criminal referrals to the Justice Department as it wraps up its probe and looks to publish a final report by the end of the year, the panel’s chairman said Tuesday. Rep....
Officers to receive Congressional Gold Medals for defending Capitol on Jan. 6
WASHINGTON (AP) — Top House and Senate leaders will present law enforcement officers who defended the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021 with Congressional Gold Medals on Tuesday, awarding them Congress’s highest honor nearly two years after they fought with former President Donald Trump’s supporters in a brutal and bloody attack.
Trump Had Hidden $19.8 Million Loan From North Korea-Linked Company As President: Report
Trump failed to disclose the loan, which was paid off months after he took office, Forbes reported.
Herschel Walker's Chances of Beating Raphael Warnock in Final Polls
The Republican in the Georgia Senate runoff looks set to be another Donald Trump-endorsed candidate to lose their election.
Ohio lawmakers try to convince GOP to legalize marijuana
Ohioans, specifically Clevelanders, have been trying to get marijuana legalized for recreational use for years now. Lawmakers are stepping in to join the fight, but it hasn’t been successful so far.
Trump Organization found guilty in executive tax dodge scheme
New York — Donald Trump’s company was convicted of tax fraud on Tuesday in a case brought by the Manhattan District Attorney, a significant repudiation of financial practices at the former president’s business. A jury found two corporate entities at the Trump Organization guilty on all 17...
Raphael Warnock vs. Herschel Walker: Georgia runoff to settle last Senate seat
ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia voters on Tuesday are set to decide the final Senate contest in the country, choosing between Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock and Republican football legend Herschel Walker after a four-week runoff blitz that has drawn a flood of outside spending to an increasingly personal fight. This...
Trump Organization entities found guilty on all counts of tax fraud; Trump brands 'witch hunt,' vows appeal
Two entities with the Trump Organization have been found guilty on multiple charges of tax evasion in a scheme in which top executives avoided paying personal income taxes.
