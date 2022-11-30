ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Keene, NH

Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America

I just love a Top 10 list as most of us do, especially when it highlights New England. I mean let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. And each New England state feels a bit different which adds to the variety.
CAMDEN, ME
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie

Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
MANCHESTER, NH
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire

A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
DURHAM, NH
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals

Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
MANCHESTER, NH
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year

They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
MAINE STATE
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic

Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
MAINE STATE
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire

Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
MAINE STATE
These Seacoast, NH, Stores Bring Back the Best Memories

They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For those who grew up on the Seacoast, these pictures are full of beloved and fond memories. Maybe your mom was a bookkeeper at J.J Newberry for years. Maybe you had your very first job at Woolworth's or "Woolies", as the locals liked to call it.
