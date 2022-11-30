Read full article on original website
Shaheen, Hassan Sit Out White House Ball Over NH Primary Decision
Political reaction to the Democratic National Committee's decision to strip New Hampshire of the first presidential primary continued Monday night by Sens. Jeanne Shaheen and Maggie Hassan and Rep. Chris Pappas when they skipped a major Washington social event. The three declined to attend the White House Congressional Ball to...
What’s Next for the NH Democratic Presidential Primary?
The Democratic National Committee Rules and Bylaws Committee followed the recommendation of President Joe Biden by voting Friday to end New Hampshire's first-in-the-nation primary status and would require the state party's help to make it happen. The rules committee will be waiting a long time for that to happen. The...
Man Who Walked Across U.S. Reflects on Finishing Journey in New England
A few months ago, New Englanders began following the journey of Isaiah Glen Shields, the Utah resident who walking from the Westernmost point of the U.S. in Washington state all the way to Easternmost point in Maine. Well, Shields made it. In an exclusive interview, he recently reflected on his...
Biden Proposes Removing New Hampshire as First in the Nation Primary in ’24
New Hampshire Democrats are blasting a proposal by President Joe Biden for the state to lose its "first in the nation" status for the 2024 presidential primary, and instead share a date with Nevada. NBC News and other media outlets say the White House has proposed that South Carolina hold...
Legendary Cartoon Created in Dover, New Hampshire Set to Mark Major Milestone
Dover, New Hampshire was recently the victim of yet another of New Hampshire’s strange, unsolved mysteries. It appears someone stole a bunch of "green turtle guys” typically placed at the end of driveways and dumped them in a pile in the middle of a field. What’s ironic, though,...
Picturesque Maine Town Takes the #1 Spot as the Most Beautiful in America
I just love a Top 10 list as most of us do, especially when it highlights New England. I mean let's be honest, New England is one of the most sought after travel destinations in the world for so many reasons, and that includes the number of quaint towns with that quintessential New England feel. And each New England state feels a bit different which adds to the variety.
Poor Dog Lost in New Hampshire for Days Makes a Fox Friend Like in a Disney Movie
Cute little brown puppy Saban was in a world she didn't know. Saban, used to warm weather and the tropics, was just sent up to Massachusetts from Puerto Rico. In fact, the pup was adopted that day, picked up from the animal shelter, and driven to visit family members in Manchester, New Hampshire. She barely had time to acquaint herself with the cooler temps of New England.
How Often Do You Use Maine’s Most Popular Swear Word?
We all know the words that we should and should not be saying at certain places or during certain times...so no, I will not write all the words out for you. These curse words can be said whether we actually mean them when we are angry or just being used casually in our everyday vocabulary.
Reality Check: Forbes Just Proved Maine Is Full of Selfish Idiots
That's not a title I ever thought I'd type out. Hell, it's not a title I ever wanted to type out. But after what recently came out in a report from Forbes that straight up calls Maine out -- how do I not say that? Because Forbes proved it to be true.
Out of a Magazine: New Hampshire Treehouse Overlooking Lake for Sale for Over $2M
This home is likely my favorite home in New England. I know, that seems like a bold statement, but I mean it fully. When you see the below pictures of this place, you will understand why this is the best house in New Hampshire, if not all of New England.
Body Found Along Piscataqua River in Durham, New Hampshire
A body was found on the bank of the Piscataqua River in Durham on Monday afternoon by an oyster farmer. The farmer found the body of a male in the area of the Cedar Point Road boat ramp around 3:30 p.m., and began to administer CPR awaiting the arrival of EMS personnel, according to New Hampshire State Police. Their efforts to revive the male were unsuccessful.
Creepy Holiday Statue Dubbed ‘Demented Santa’ by Manchester, NH, Locals
Every now and then this writer has a moment where she thinks she's seen it all, before something else inevitably comes along to top things. Enter this nightmare-inducing Santa statue, which lurks on the corner of Harrison & Elm in Manchester, New Hampshire. The 12-foot-tall statue stands outside Fresh Balsam Fur's Christmas Tree's and Wreaths, according to the New Hampshire Union Leader. Imagine shopping for the family Christmas tree, all while Kris Kringle towers over you with unflinching eyes that watch your every move.
We’ll Miss These 20 New Hampshire Restaurants That Closed This Year
They say that all good things must come to an end. As we enter the final month of 2022, folks are no doubt reflecting on the good, the bad, and the ugly of the past twelve months. Folks in the restaurant industry are no exception. They're almost certainly looking back on the past year, how it's fared for their business, and contemplating ways in which they can grow and evolve in 2023.
Top 25 Over-the-Top Christmas Displays Across America Includes This Maine Classic
Who doesn't love Christmas displays filled with bright, colorful, twinkling lights illuminating the night sky?. The holidays are the time for spreading joy and cheer, and it's always nice to drive through different neighborhoods and see the light-up displays that people put up for the season. It's a free serotonin boost for everyone, and puts a smile on everyone's faces.
These Are 20 of the Best Chinese Restaurants in New Hampshire
Do you gravitate towards the classics, like chicken or veggie fried rice, or perhaps lo mein? How about some delicious sweet and sour chicken? Maybe you love splitting a pu pu platter with friends. Then there's the unbeatable experience of hot pot, which this writer enjoyed for the first time a few weeks ago. The options are endless, and it's hard to go wrong.
New Hampshire Found the Best Way to Spread Christmas Cheer With ‘Elf the Musical’ and ‘A Christmas Carol’
The Christmas holiday is fast approaching. It is time for Santa Claus, elves, reindeer, and lights. Well, in New Hampshire they are bringing all of it and more as two historic theaters are putting on big-scale musicals that will share the magic of the holidays this month. You can hang...
Reminder: What Actually is and Isn’t Sales Tax-Free in New Hampshire
Only two things in life are guaranteed: death and taxes. We've all heard that saying before. So if you live in or near New Hampshire, then you know it's all about being a sales tax-free state, but not completely. When I first moved here and was told New Hampshire doesn't...
Get in the Spirit With a Holiday Manicure From These New Hampshire Salons
Everyone deserves a relaxing trip to the nail salon. Whether you're getting a mani-pedi, acrylics, or have something else in mind like a spa treatment or waxing, it's always nice to go out and do something special for yourself. After all, you deserve it. Some people like getting their nails...
These Seacoast, NH, Stores Bring Back the Best Memories
They say a picture is worth a thousand words. For those who grew up on the Seacoast, these pictures are full of beloved and fond memories. Maybe your mom was a bookkeeper at J.J Newberry for years. Maybe you had your very first job at Woolworth's or "Woolies", as the locals liked to call it.
Man in Concord, New Hampshire, Has Car Stolen While Warming It Up
Mike McCormack of Concord, New Hampshire was doing what many of us who live in New England do when we start our day on a cold morning. We go out and start our cars to let them warm up, although with today's modern cars, that's not necessary like it used to be and your car warms up faster when driven than when sitting idling.
