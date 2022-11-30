SCOTUS decision on gun rights does not shield nonviolent felons from disarmament, judge finds

Read full article on original website
Cory Deal
6d ago
I agree with the court on this one. However, any felon who stays out of trouble for ten years or more should be considered for having their 2nd Amendment and voting rights restored.
Guest
5d ago
well I believe in 1792 in the Constitution I looked it up it says citizens can have the right to bear arms the government has no control they need not know what guns you have or where they are look it up in the Constitution
Dan Harper
5d ago
In the name of safety we have allowed the government to strip away RIGHTS!! No “Gun Law” contradicting the CONSTITUTION is legal. Until “We the people” say NO the criminals will continue to enslave us.
