ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sacramento, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
kblx.com

Win a Family Weekend at Great Wolf Lodge

102.9 KBLX has your chance to experience Great Wolf Lodge. Just in time to treat your family to the gift of togetherness this holiday season, 102.9 KBLX is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to give one lucky listener and their family a complimentary 1-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge’s newest lodge in Manteca, California.
MANTECA, CA
abc10.com

Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain

STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...
STOCKTON, CA
KCRA.com

'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
SACRAMENTO, CA
KCRA.com

Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
SACRAMENTO, CA
Sacramento Observer

Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest

The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
SACRAMENTO, CA
restaurantclicks.com

New Year’s Eve Events & Parties Near Stockton

Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Stockton is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
STOCKTON, CA
cohaitungchi.com

8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit

California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
San Luis Obispo Tribune

Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)

Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
SACRAMENTO, CA
sdvoice.info

Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges

Women’s Empowerment, a nationally-recognized resource for Sacramento folk experiencing homelessness, is set to graduate its latest group of participants this month. When Shanitra Brown walks across the stage, she’ll be supported by her four children. Her cheering section ranges in age from four to 12 years old. The oldest, who she had fresh out of high school, just started seventh grade. Brown gets teary-eyed thinking about the journey they’ve all been on over the last two years.
SACRAMENTO, CA
FOX40

Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton

STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend.  The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
STOCKTON, CA
goldcountrymedia.com

Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead

The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
LINCOLN, CA
FOX40

These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
SACRAMENTO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy