Women’s Empowerment, a nationally-recognized resource for Sacramento folk experiencing homelessness, is set to graduate its latest group of participants this month. When Shanitra Brown walks across the stage, she’ll be supported by her four children. Her cheering section ranges in age from four to 12 years old. The oldest, who she had fresh out of high school, just started seventh grade. Brown gets teary-eyed thinking about the journey they’ve all been on over the last two years.

SACRAMENTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO