Holiday events happening in the greater Sacramento region this weekend
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The first weekend of December is here and you shouldn’t let the wintery weather or storms scare you off! Dozens of holiday events are being held this weekend, from tree lightings and parades to decked out boats and a cereal cafe, there’s a little something for everyone.
Win a Family Weekend at Great Wolf Lodge
102.9 KBLX has your chance to experience Great Wolf Lodge. Just in time to treat your family to the gift of togetherness this holiday season, 102.9 KBLX is partnering with Great Wolf Lodge to give one lucky listener and their family a complimentary 1-night stay at Great Wolf Lodge’s newest lodge in Manteca, California.
Stockton cancels holiday events due to rain
STOCKTON, Calif. — The City of Stockton's Annual Tree Lighting Ceremony has been canceled due to rain forecasted to persist throughout the evening, the city announced Saturday. The announcement came just hours before festivities were expected to kick off at the Weber Point Events Center in downtown Stockton. The...
Morris Jobe, 74, is Sacramento County's 1st hypothermia death this season
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — A homeless man became Sacramento County's first hypothermia-related death of the season in November, officials said. The Sacramento County Coroner's Office identified the man as 74-year-old Morris Jobe. He was found unresponsive at a homeless camp along the American River Parkway, at 1501 Northgate Boulevard, on Nov. 17.
Fentanyl continues to take students’ lives in Sacramento. Here’s how parents and schools are responding.
In the Sacramento neighborhood of Land Park, Jennifer tells the story of her 16-year-old son’s Fentanyl use, drug addiction and current rehabilitation. “Where to begin,” she says, overwhelmed, stumbling over a few sentences. Over in the suburb of Rocklin, Laura Didier starts her story at the end of...
Coordinators promise a sense of warmth and community at Stockton's annual lighted boat parade
STOCKTON, Calif. — 2:30 p.m. Update:. The city of Stockton has canceled its annual tree-lighting ceremony where thousands of spectators were expected to watch the 41st return of the city's annual lighted boat parade. Coordinators say the ceremony will be rescheduled. The boat parade will still go on as...
'Cerealism Cafe': New cereal bar opens in Old Sacramento
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — If you're someone who loves a big bowl of cereal, there's a new spot in Old Sacramento that is hoping to serve you up a bowl. Cerealism Cafe – a brand new cereal bar – had its grand opening on Saturday. Customers can create...
Free cannabis given to Sacramento-area veterans
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Cannabis was given to Sacramento-area veterans on Sunday. Dispensary Perfect Union partnered with Heavenly Sweets dispensary to give away $5,000 worth of weed for veterans with qualifying medical conditions, including those suffering from PTSD and other service-related health conditions. KCRA 3 spoke with one of the...
Sacramento’s Black Wall Street Hosts Black Friday Fest
The scene Nov. 25 was reminiscent of Christmas Eve at the North Pole: gifts being wrapped, the smell of fresh pastries in the air, holiday music and jolly old Black Santa, engaging kids and their families. Children’s laughter filled the happy halls of Sacramento’s Black Wall Street during this year’s...
New Year’s Eve Events & Parties Near Stockton
Celebrating New Year’s Eve in Stockton is a really special experience that I recommend everyone try. The whole city comes to life and there’s a sense of joy and excitement to put the old year behind us and get on with the new one. Probably the best part...
8 Stunning Waterfall Near Sacramento, CA – You Must Visit
California is well-known for many things, including its vibrant nightlife, diverse cuisine scenes, and exhilarating rides. What most people don’t realize is that Sacramento, the state’s capital city, is also home to beautiful landscapes, nature parks, rivers, and hills. This city is one of the places you should...
'Open our hearts even more': Sacramento gym owner launches effort to help homeless crisis
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A Sacramento man is working to tackle the growing homeless crisis even after having negative experiences with some people from the community. Bryan Washington lives and works in downtown Sacramento. He says he is worried about his children walking to and from school with the current state of the city.
Sacramento restaurant awarded Michelin star
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Sacramento restaurant Localis was awarded a Michelin star on Monday. Localis, located at 2031 S Street in midtown Sacramento, is owned and led by Chef Chris Barnum-Dann. This is the restaurant’s first Michelin star and it is the second restaurant in Sacramento to be awarded a Michelin star. The Kitchen has […]
Run into a coyote in your California neighborhood? Here’s what to do (and not do)
Hundreds of thousands of coyotes roam California — and these “extremely intelligent” predators don’t mind hanging around humans. Coyote sightings in urban areas are common. Sacramento’s close proximity to habitats like the American River Parkway, for example, means sometimes these animals can make their way all the way to midtown.
Women Working Through Housing Instability, Other Challenges
Women’s Empowerment, a nationally-recognized resource for Sacramento folk experiencing homelessness, is set to graduate its latest group of participants this month. When Shanitra Brown walks across the stage, she’ll be supported by her four children. Her cheering section ranges in age from four to 12 years old. The oldest, who she had fresh out of high school, just started seventh grade. Brown gets teary-eyed thinking about the journey they’ve all been on over the last two years.
Looking for some holiday cheer? Here are free events, things to do in the Sacramento area
The holiday season is upon us once again, and budgets are tighter than ever as we try to get back to normal amid record inflation. Seasonal events can also quickly become costly — but you don’t have to break the bank to get in the spirit of the holidays.
South Sacramento daughter dies after accidental fentanyl poisoning
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Heading into the holidays, a South Sacramento father has a message for the community after losing his daughter to an accidental fentanyl poisoning. He wants parents to be aware that this could happen to any family, and he believes someone out there knows what led to her death.
Annual Lighted Boat Parade to take place in downtown Stockton
STOCKTON, Calif. (KTXL) — Boats and yachts will be lit in festive lights as a Stockton holiday tradition continues this weekend. The 41st Annual Lighted Boat Parade will occur Saturday from 5 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. at Weber Points at the downtown waterfront at 221 North Center Street. According to the Visit Stockton website, the […]
Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade Canceled: Here's what's happening instead
The Lincoln Hometown Christmas Parade has been canceled, according to CEO of the Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, Tom Indrieri. The cancellation came as a result of the rain forecast. The Lincoln Area Chamber of Commerce, public works department, and the Lincoln city manager met Friday morning to make that decision.
These are the red-light cameras in the city and county of Sacramento
SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. (KTXL) — Running a red light —any red light— is illegal and can lead to fines in the hundreds of dollars, and at 26 intersections in the Sacramento area, cameras are in place to catch drivers that do so. The red-light cameras throughout the city and county are used to help police enforce […]
