There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Mountaineer football program, not the least of which is who will be on the team next season. West Virginia sustained 20 departures into the transfer portal last year, and while it was able to fill some of those holes by bringing 10 transfers into the program, it didn’t turn out to be an equal trade for WVU, who not only lost more transfers in terms of quantity, but of even greater importance, lost more then it gained in terms of quality.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 18 HOURS AGO