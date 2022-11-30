ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morgantown, WV

WVNews

New windows to open into the transfer portal

There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Mountaineer football program, not the least of which is who will be on the team next season. West Virginia sustained 20 departures into the transfer portal last year, and while it was able to fill some of those holes by bringing 10 transfers into the program, it didn’t turn out to be an equal trade for WVU, who not only lost more transfers in terms of quantity, but of even greater importance, lost more then it gained in terms of quality.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Fearless Picks: 2022 Final Results

West Virginia's upset win in the final football game of 2022 left our panel with some good feelings, even though only one member selected the Mountaineers. That was Chad, who parlayed that pick into a two-position jump and a fifth-place finish in the season standings.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Veteran Joe Toussaint knows the keys to correcting Mountaineer errors

As a veteran of the college basketball scene, Mountaineer guard Joe Toussaint knows how to handle the ups and downs of the game. After three seasons at Iowa, where he filled a variety of roles from supporting scorer to playmaker to defender to rebounder, he took everything the game dished out, fashioning a career that included 471 points, 279 assists, 160 rebounds and 111 steals. As his playing time diminished during his third year, though, he wanted a bigger role, and has found it at West Virginia.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Poor second half doesn't change Huggins opinion of Xavier

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point first-half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74, and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn’t have any good thoughts about the Musketeers. In...
CINCINNATI, OH
WVNews

BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Joe Toussaint 12/6/22

West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint details his willingness to take the blame for team errors, providing rarely-seen leadership of that sort. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
MORGANTOWN, WV
WVNews

Virginia Piegaro

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia “Nikki” Piegaro, 99, of Stonewood, passed away on Mon…
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Henry Lamont Hawkins

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with…
STONEWOOD, WV
WVNews

Anthony Nunziata

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “America’s new romantic singing sensation” is scheduled to per…
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

William Charles 'Bill' Preece

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece.
JANE LEW, WV
WVNews

The Roaring 20s

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morris in Clarksburg’s historic Glen Elk District will be …
CLARKSBURG, WV
WVNews

Robert 'Bob' Kent Nuzum

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum.
BRIDGEPORT, WV
WVNews

Education, Hopemont Hospital and roads on legislators' minds

KINGWOOD — While the holidays are only a couple week away, local legislators are gearing up for the new legislative session beginning on Jan. 11. Preston County also will see two new faces — one in the House of Delegates and one in the Senate — due to the retirement of Sen. David Sypolt and Del. Terri Sypolt.
PRESTON COUNTY, WV
WVNews

Mary Frances Barnes Olivito

NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in...
CLARKSBURG, WV

