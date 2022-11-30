Read full article on original website
New windows to open into the transfer portal
There are a lot of unknowns surrounding the Mountaineer football program, not the least of which is who will be on the team next season. West Virginia sustained 20 departures into the transfer portal last year, and while it was able to fill some of those holes by bringing 10 transfers into the program, it didn’t turn out to be an equal trade for WVU, who not only lost more transfers in terms of quantity, but of even greater importance, lost more then it gained in terms of quality.
Fearless Picks: 2022 Final Results
West Virginia's upset win in the final football game of 2022 left our panel with some good feelings, even though only one member selected the Mountaineers. That was Chad, who parlayed that pick into a two-position jump and a fifth-place finish in the season standings.
Veteran Joe Toussaint knows the keys to correcting Mountaineer errors
As a veteran of the college basketball scene, Mountaineer guard Joe Toussaint knows how to handle the ups and downs of the game. After three seasons at Iowa, where he filled a variety of roles from supporting scorer to playmaker to defender to rebounder, he took everything the game dished out, fashioning a career that included 471 points, 279 assists, 160 rebounds and 111 steals. As his playing time diminished during his third year, though, he wanted a bigger role, and has found it at West Virginia.
Poor second half doesn't change Huggins opinion of Xavier
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — One thing was certain after Xavier University wiped out an 11-point first-half West Virginia lead and played a nearly flawless second half to beat the Mountaineers, 84-74, and that is that Bob Huggins still doesn’t have any good thoughts about the Musketeers. In...
BlueGoldNews.com: WVU Mens Basketball Joe Toussaint 12/6/22
West Virginia guard Joe Toussaint details his willingness to take the blame for team errors, providing rarely-seen leadership of that sort. Welcome to the discussion. Please purchase a subscription to read our premium content. If you have a subscription, please log in or sign up for an account on our website to continue.
Keyser High School NEW.png
KEYSER, W.Va. (WV News) - A fight between two boys at Keyser High School last week sent one …
Medallion and Lil’ Moe’s celebrate 30th Business Anniversary in Philippi, West Virginia
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Medallion Restaurant and Lil’ Moe’s Bar and Grill had a special visit recently by the Philippi Convention and Visitors Bureau, the Philippi Main Street, Economic Development, and the City of Philippi. Representatives of the groups presented both downtown veteran businesses with...
Virginia Piegaro
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Virginia “Nikki” Piegaro, 99, of Stonewood, passed away on Mon…
Vito's Pizza in Clarksburg, West Virginia closing, hopes to reopen with new ownership
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Vito's Pizza and Restaurant, a longtime staple in Clarksburg for over 30 years, will be closing as the owners will be retiring, according to a social media post by Vito's on Tuesday. An effort to reach the business was met with a prerecorded message...
Henry Lamont Hawkins
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — A 48-year-old Stonewood man has been charged with fleeing with…
Grafton, West Virginia gallery encourages slowing down this holiday season with special event
GRAFTON, W.Va. (WV News) — The holidays can be a stressful time between the shopping, wrapping, decorating, baking and cooking, but the Taylor County Arts Council (TCAC) wants to remind residents to stop and savor the beauty of the season. Gallery 62 West in downtown Grafton will offer residents...
Anthony Nunziata
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — “America’s new romantic singing sensation” is scheduled to per…
AAA awards local police for safety efforts, 34 West Virginia departments earn platinum awards
PITTSBURGH (WV News) — AAA East Central honored local police departments today for their outstanding efforts to increase road safety for all motorists. Thirty-four West Virginia departments received Platinum Awards, while an additional six departments were honored with Gold or Silver awards.
Homicide suspect arrested without incident on High Street in Morgantown, West Virginia
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Special Response Team and Mon Metro Drug Task Force officers on Tuesday arrested a Philadelphia man wanted in a homicide, the Morgantown Police Department said in a news release. The release identified the suspect as Ronald Johnson of Philadelphia and said the arrest occurred...
William Charles 'Bill' Preece
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — William Charles “Bill” Preece, 85, of Jane Lew, passed away on Saturday, December 3, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Beauty, KY on June 10, 1937, a son of the late Luther F. and Lydia Perry Preece.
The Roaring 20s
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — The Morris in Clarksburg’s historic Glen Elk District will be …
Need money for good? City of Morgantown, West Virginia, now accepting funding requests for next fiscal year
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WV News) — Starting Dec. 6, the City of Morgantown Finance Department is accepting funding requests from local nonprofit and similar type agencies for consideration for inclusion in the city's 2024 Fiscal Year Budget. Requests must be submitted utilizing the Non-Profit Funding Request Application form, which can...
Robert 'Bob' Kent Nuzum
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Robert “Bob” Kent Nuzum, 63, of Bridgeport, passed away on Sunday morning, December 4, 2022, in the United Hospital Center. He was born in Clarksburg on April 16, 1959, a son of the late Presley Walton Nuzum and Viola Jean (Wagner) Nuzum.
Education, Hopemont Hospital and roads on legislators' minds
KINGWOOD — While the holidays are only a couple week away, local legislators are gearing up for the new legislative session beginning on Jan. 11. Preston County also will see two new faces — one in the House of Delegates and one in the Senate — due to the retirement of Sen. David Sypolt and Del. Terri Sypolt.
Mary Frances Barnes Olivito
NUTTER FORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Mary Frances Barnes Olivito, 89, of Clarksburg, passed away on December 5, 2022, at Fairmont Medical Center. She was born March 11, 1933, in Parkersburg, WV, daughter of the late Edward and Grace Cline Barnes. Along with her parents, she was preceded in...
