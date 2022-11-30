Read full article on original website
Women’s Basketball: No. 8 Ohio State handles McNeese State 99-43The LanternColumbus, OH
Calvary Cavaliers State Runner-Up in Ochsner LHSAA State Swim Meet and Other ResultsUnder The Radar NWLASulphur, LA
4 Great Pizza Places in LouisianaAlina AndrasLouisiana State
A Louisiana Mother Of Three Vanished From Her Home One Early June MorningThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLake Charles, LA
Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana
Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
Lake Charles Imperial Calcasieu Museum ‘Holiday Art Under the Oak’
Don't miss the return of Art Under the Oak presented by the Imperial Calcasieu Museum (204 W. Sallier St.) The open-air holiday market is set to take place Sunday, December 11, from Noon to 3 pm. Save the date!. Just in time for Christmas, do all your holiday shopping under...
Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!
Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
KPLC TV
SOWELA offers two new holiday events
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
KPLC TV
SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
See Inside The New Tobacco Plus On Nelson Road In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
It's been two years and four months since Tobacco Plus located on the corner of Nelson Road and West Prien Lake Road in Lake Charles lost its building due to hurricanes Laura and Delta back in August of 2020. They have been operating out of a portable trailer to stay...
Lake Charles American Press
PHOTO GALLERY: Glitter and Garland
Visitors to the annual Glitter and Garland Christmas Market in Lake Arthur were greeted by many craft booths on display Saturday. The open air market featured 50 artisans, crafters and vendors selling and displaying their merchandise. (Photos by Doris Maricle)
KPLC TV
Sulphur mobile home catches on fire
Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
KPLC TV
Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020
Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
theadvocate.com
Hurricane Laura’s destruction still takes toll on public defenders
LAKE CHARLES — When Carla Edmondson walked into what was left of the Calcasieu Parish Public Defenders’ Office’s building after Hurricane Laura had torn through the town, her jaw dropped. Boxes of client files, clothes and furniture were strewn all over, the windows had been blown out...
Lake Charles American Press
Sulphur man charged with stealing vehicle from local business
On Nov. 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on Areno Road in Sulphur in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the initial investigation, the complainant told deputies a truck was stolen from the business on Nov. 24. Detectives located the truck, using a GPS tracker that had been placed on the truck by the business, at a home on Sonny Todd Road in Sulphur. Once at the home detectives made contact with a resident, Aaron P. Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur.
4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana
Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
Three Blockbuster Movies Showing At Lake Charles, Louisiana Theaters This Weekend
If you're looking for something to do this weekend we got some new movies you should check out, including three blockbuster films, at Lake Charles theaters. I can smell the buttered popcorn now and taste the Jujubes as I mentally lean back in the seat at the bistro movie theater.
[PHOTOS] I-10 East Between Lake Charles, Louisiana And Sulphur, Louisiana Closed
The Louisiana State Police and clean-up crews are on the site of an accident on I-10 East that resulted in LSP shutting down the interstate for an undetermined amount of time. The accident involved two semi trucks and a truck towing a boat trailer. LSP officials are closing down I-10...
GPS tracker on truck leads to arrest of Sulphur man
A Sulphur man has been arrested after he allegedly stole a truck that had a GPS tracker on it.
The Most Expensive Rent Houses In Lake Charles [PHOTOS]
Everything is sky-high these days. Right? I'm sure I don't need to tell anyone that, but it's true. I just went to Target, I only had a few toiletries and cleaning supplies and my total was $300! Four bags. That's all I had. Wages in many cases are still not...
CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles
Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
Snow in Louisiana? NOAA Revises Winter Weather Outlook
At least one long-range forecast calls for snow just after New Year's in Louisiana. And now NOAA has revised their outlook.
KPLC TV
Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
107 JAMZ
