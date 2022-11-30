ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lake Charles, LA

107 JAMZ

Five Tips That Can Make Your Home Safer This Holiday Season In Lake Charles, Louisiana

Christmas should be a time of joy and love, but we all know that some people view it as a great time to steal from others. Having your neighbors look for packages or suspicious activity around your house will help you get some peace of mind this Christmas season. But that's not the only thing you need to do to make sure your home is safe from those who are looking to take what you have.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

Winners Of The 2022 Lake Charles St. Jude Dream House Raffle!

Today the Lake Charles 2022 St. Jude Dream House was given away live on KPLC-TV! This $600,000 (estimated value) home is truly a dream that was built in the new Terre Sainte subdivision at 2015 St. Joeseph Avenue. It's a gorgeous 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Baths, with 3,400 Sq. Ft. living with an amazing covered outdoor kitchen and courtyard with a fireplace, plus a gas fire pit. The 2022 St. Jude Dream House giveaway is an exciting event, even more so for the person who won it.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SOWELA offers two new holiday events

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) -SOWELA Technical College is offering brunch with Santa and a holiday meal prep for the holidays. The events are open to the public and will be held at SOWELA’s main campus. Saturday, Dec. 17. SOWELA chefs will be serving brunch from 9 a.m. - noon.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

SWLA Arrest Report - Dec. 4, 2022

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Calcasieu Correctional Center booking report for Dec. 4, 2022. Derek Scott Bertrand, 42, Cameron: Disturbing the peace; domestic abuse. Antonio Landry, 54, Starks: Theft under $5,000; property damage under $1,000. Justin Lee Dupont, 34, Jennings: Aggravated assault on a dating partner. Roderick Lee Moore, 23,...
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Lake Charles American Press

PHOTO GALLERY: Glitter and Garland

Visitors to the annual Glitter and Garland Christmas Market in Lake Arthur were greeted by many craft booths on display Saturday. The open air market featured 50 artisans, crafters and vendors selling and displaying their merchandise. (Photos by Doris Maricle)
LAKE ARTHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Sulphur mobile home catches on fire

Sulphur, LA (KPLC) -This afternoon, Ward Six Fire Protection responded to a burning mobile home on Royer Loop in Sulphur. Upon arrival, first responders said 50 percent of the home was submerged in flames. Firefighters extinguished the fire and said no injuries were reported.
SULPHUR, LA
KPLC TV

Westlake house catches fire for fourth time since 2020

Westlake, LA (KPLC) - Firefighters are investigating a house fire at one Westlake home for the fourth time since 2020. First responders got the call after 8 Saturday evening in the 1700 block of West Werht Street. What once was a childhood home now remains as ash and debris. For...
WESTLAKE, LA
Lake Charles American Press

Sulphur man charged with stealing vehicle from local business

On Nov. 29, Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies were dispatched to a business on Areno Road in Sulphur in reference to a stolen vehicle. During the initial investigation, the complainant told deputies a truck was stolen from the business on Nov. 24. Detectives located the truck, using a GPS tracker that had been placed on the truck by the business, at a home on Sonny Todd Road in Sulphur. Once at the home detectives made contact with a resident, Aaron P. Prestenbach, 41, Sulphur.
SULPHUR, LA
Alina Andras

4 Great Pizza Places in Louisiana

Photo byPhoto by Getúlio Moraes on UnsplashonUnsplash. If you live in Louisiana an you want to try new restaurants, here is a list of four amazing pizza places in Louisiana that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food, every day of the week, so if you have never been to any of them, definitely pay them a visit next time you are in the area.
LOUISIANA STATE
107 JAMZ

CC’s Coffee Closes Country Club Store Permanently In Lake Charles

Another Lake Charles business has announced that they are closing permanently. This time it's CC’s Coffee House, a Louisiana-based Community Coffee chain located in the newly constructed storefront at 2285 Country Club Rd. There is a note to customers posted on Facebook and on the front door from the owner, Java Pokes, explaining why to the local coffee shop is closing its doors.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
KPLC TV

Alleged hookah bar shooter makes first court appearance via Zoom

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - The young man in jail in connection with the shooting of eight people at a Lake Charles nightclub made his first court appearance Monday morning. Damien Guidry, 20, of Welsh, participated in court from jail via Zoom. He is held without bond on seven counts of attempted murder.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ

107 JAMZ plays the best hip hop and R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

