KTLO
Missouri man arrested for burglary of antique store in Boone County
A Missouri man has been arrested in Boone County for burglary and theft of property after evidence linking him from a similar crime in Missouri is discovered. According to the probable cause affidavit, in August, the Boone County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report someone had made entry into the Junk-Shun Barn Merchandise Store by removing a section of the back exterior wall. Law enforcement observed a piece of the metal exterior side had been bent, a portion of the exterior wall insulation dug out and forced to break away the interior wall board covering, leaving a two-foot by two-foot hole.
kjluradio.com
Columbia woman linked to 2021 murder investigation sentenced to probation
A Columbia woman is sentenced for her involvement with a murder investigation. Lyric Fernandez was charged in March with providing a fake alibi for a murder suspect. But on Monday, she pleaded down to tampering with physical evidence and was sentenced to five years supervised probation. The charge against Fernandez...
kjluradio.com
Columbia teen pleads down in double homicide, awaits sentencing
A Columbia teen pleads down in a murder case involving two victims, including one child. Iseah Jackson, 18, pleaded guilty Monday to two counts of first-degree involuntary manslaughter. He’d originally been charged with two counts of second-degree murder. Jackson will be sentenced December 12, 2022. The shootings occurred in...
Shots fired into ceiling at fraternity party
Shots were fired into the ceiling at Bur Oak Brewery early Sunday during a party for a University of Missouri fraternity. The post Shots fired into ceiling at fraternity party appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
YAHOO!
Columbia Police arrest man early Tuesday in fatal Monday shooting
A man hospitalized from a shooting late Monday died, and Columbia Police made an arrest Tuesday morning. The Columbia Police Department responded to a report of shots fired Monday evening near the 2000 block of Newton Drive, according to a CPD report on social media. When officers arrived on the...
krcgtv.com
Man charged with J. Pfenny's shooting granted public defender
JEFFERSON CITY — After originally having his request denied, the man charged with a double homicide at a downtown Jefferson City bar was granted a public defender in his Cole County case. Damien Davis was denied a public attorney last week after being declared ineligible, according to a letter...
Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide
The Osage Beach lawyer found dead this summer in a car outside a hospital died by suicide, investigators said Monday. The post Medical examiner deems Lake-area lawyer’s death suicide appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A man accused of killing his child and abandoning the corpse appeared in court on Monday from via video from the Boone County Jail. Staffone Fountain, 30, of Independence, is charged with first-degree murder and abandoning a corpse. He is being held without bond in the Boone County Jail. His next hearing The post Man accused of murdering baby appears in court, next hearing scheduled appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
UPDATED: Shots fired at Boone County brewery during private private fraternity event
UPDATE: University of Missouri officials say there are indications Mizzou students were at the event that was hosted by a Mizzou fraternity, but that information has not been confirmed at this time. The Office of Student Accountability and Support is investigating the matter and if any Mizzou students are found to have violated the student condcut code, they will face disciplinary actions.
lakeexpo.com
Medical Examiner Says Lake Area Attorney Found Dead In His Vehicle Committed Suicide
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. — The final autopsy results have been received by the Camden County Sheriff’s Office investigators regarding the death investigation of local attorney Brian Byrd. Based on the autopsy of Byrd’s body, the medical examiner from Southwest Forensics in Springfield, Mo. determined Byrd’s cause of death...
Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Columbia Police Department responded to a shooting Monday night in the 2000 block of Newton Drive in northern Columbia. At least 10 police officers were at the scene. One officer told an ABC17 News reporter that one person had been shot. CPD told ABC17 that there is no threat to the The post Columbia police: One person shot in north Columbia appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Missing Ashland teen may be held captive in Fulton area
A missing Boone County teen may be held captive in Callaway County. Missouri Missing reports Emilee Dubes, 15, of Ashland, was last seen Sunday, December 4. Her family believes she could be in the Fulton area, being held against her will. Dubes is described as a white female, standing 5’4”,...
kmmo.com
OFFICERS INVESTIGATE REPORTED ACTIVE SHOOTER INCIDENT IN SEDALIA
Officers from the Sedalia Police Department were dispatched to a residence on South Washington to a report of an active shooter incident on Monday, December 5, 2022. According to the department, officers were able to set up a perimeter around the residence before they made contact with the people inside. While officers attempted to secure the scene, two large dogs came out of the residence and charged at an officer in the street. Both dogs attacked the officer and bit him several times. The officer shot one of the dogs to stop the attack. The other dog was secured in the residence before being taken by Animal Services. The officer was treated for his injuries.
kjluradio.com
Bond denied for Callaway County accessory to murder suspect
Bond is denied for a woman accused of helping murder a man in Callaway County. Emily Ricketts, 25, of Indianapolis, Indiana, is charged with accessory to first-degree murder in the 2019 shooting death of Lauro Garza-Perez. Authorities have said Garza-Perez’ death was the result of a significant drug nexus operating in mid-Missouri.
Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck
MORGAN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Versailles man was arrested after allegedly leading Morgan County Sheriff's deputies on a chase Saturday, the office stated on Facebook. Richard Russell Rhea, 40, is charged with first-degree tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree property damage and resisting arrest by fleeing, all felonies. He is being held without bond in The post Sheriff’s Office: Versailles man arrested after leading deputies on chase in stolen truck appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants
COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) The Boone County Sheriff’s Office was searching for someone in eastern Columbia on Friday morning near South Field Drive. A sheriff’s office spokesman told ABC17 News that a deputy saw someone in the area who was believed to be a resident with six active Boone County warrants for failure to appear on The post Boone County Sheriff’s deputies search east Columbia on Friday for suspect with active warrants appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
kjluradio.com
Southwest Missouri teen dies in Pulaski County crash
A teen from southwest Missouri dies after he drives into the back of a box truck in Pulaski County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy from Fair Grove was driving on I-44 near the town of Laquey early Sunday morning when he struck the rear of the box truck. The teen was pronounced dead at the scene.
Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two
CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at The post Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Memphis man wanted for murder captured in Missouri
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Kevin Fennell, wanted for first degree murder, was arrested in Columbia, Missouri by the U.S. Marshals Task Force on Friday. On November 15, Memphis Police say officers responded to a shooting in the 1300 block of Springbrook Avenue inside the Bantam Springbrook Apartments. A man died as a result of the shooting. […]
KRMS Radio
Osage Beach Woman Arrested By Highway Patrol
An Osage Beach woman lands in the Camden County Jail after being arrested by the highway patrol. The highway patrol report indicates that it happened around 10:45 Thursday night. 39-year-old Amanda Nunnally faces a pending felony charge of delivery of a controlled substance.
Comments / 1