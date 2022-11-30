VISALIA – Frankie Julian Ponce faced off with past gang affiliates last year, and will soon be sentenced, where he faces up to 24 years in prison. On Oct. 31, Ponce, 32, was convicted of assault with a firearm, felon in possession of a firearm and felon in possession of ammunition after assaulting two individuals that were previously in the same gang as Ponce. On his second trial, which took place on Nov. 3, the jury also found that Ponce committed the assault for the benefit of a criminal street gang.

TULARE COUNTY, CA ・ 4 HOURS AGO