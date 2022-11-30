ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

OK! Magazine

Inside Kirstie Alley's Secret Battle With Cancer

Most people didn't know that Kirstie Alley had cancer, but on Monday, December 5, her kids let the whole world in on her secret battle and how she fought until the end. The two kiddos posted a statement on her Instagram page, writing, "To all our friends, far and wide around the world…We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered. She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and...
The Independent

Harry and Meghan news: Couple arrives at awards ceremony in NYC after Netflix trailer released– latest

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have arrived in New York City ahead of the 2022 Robert F Kennedy Human Rights Ripple of Hope Award gala, where they and other “exemplary leaders” will be honoured for their “unwavering commitment to social change”.The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who travelled via private jet from their home in California, were seen arriving on Monday, with the awards ceremony set to take place on Tuesday 6 December.It is expected that the couple will make a red carpet appearance on Tuesday ahead of the gala, where they will be honoured alongside Ukrainian President Volodymyr...
hunker.com

10 Affordable Lookalikes for West Elm's Beloved Anton Dining Table

There are a handful of furniture items that are quintessentially West Elm, but the Anton Dining Table ‌definitely‌ tops the list — and it's not too surprising why it's one of the retailer's best-sellers. It's minimalist yet unique, modern but still soft, and is a pretty solid lookalike for Restoration Hardware's beloved Reclaimed Oak Plank Rectangular Dining Table that starts at a whopping $5,145. But while West Elm's Anton takes a huge chunk off Restoration's price, it's still between $1,500 and $2,600, which certainly isn't doable for everyone.
hunker.com

The Cabinet in This Victorian Radiator Has an Amazing Purpose

Radiators serve an important purpose: to keep us warm when a sweater and fuzzy socks just aren't enough. The appliance — typically made from metal due to its superiority in conducting heat — draws heat from water or steam which it uses to warm up the air. Although radiators can be a little creepy as they can sometimes be loud, smelly, and definitely don't add any aesthetic charm to a room (although some nostalgic designers may disagree), to say we're grateful for them would be an understatement.

