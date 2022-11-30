Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
winonapost.com
Creative laureate celebration open house at WAC Dec. 17
An open house recognizing Sarah Johnson, creative laureate for the city of Winona, will be on Saturday, December 17, 2022, from 2-4 p.m. at the Winona Arts Center, 228 East Fifth Street. Johnson, the first-ever creative laureate for the city of Winona is wrapping up her three-year term. She has...
winonapost.com
Winona Friendship Center events
11:30 a.m. – Chicken dinner. On December 13 at 10 a.m., the center welcomes Frozen River Film Festival Managing Director Eileen Moeller. Bring your questions, and open your minds to learn of all the great things Winona has to offer. Coffee and treats will be provided. Dementia friend session.
winonapost.com
Free child care at the YMCA
More than ever, busy families need support. The Winona Family YMCA offers a free Child Watch service for ages six weeks to 10 years for all family memberships. This service is also available for a nominal fee for other membership types and for nonmembers. Families can enjoy up to two...
winonapost.com
December worship at St. Matthew’s
St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church invites you to worship with us during this time of joy. An Advent Candlelight Song service will be held Sunday, December 11, at 5 p.m.; this will be followed by a meal. Weekend worship services will be held Saturday, December 10, and December 17 at...
winonapost.com
Dahl earns national Dealer of the Year nomination
The nomination of Andrew J. Dahl, dealer principal at Dahl Subaru Hyundai Mazda, Dahl Ford, and Dahl Honda in La Crosse, Wis., and Dahl Chevrolet Buick GMC and Dahl Toyota in Winona, for the 2023 Time Dealer of the Year was recently announced by TIME. Dahl was recognized for exceptional community service and industry accomplishments and was chosen to be one of a select group of 48 dealer nominees from across the country who will be honored at the 106th annual National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) Show in Dallas, Texas, on January 27, 2023.
winonapost.com
Winona VFW’s 13th annual Toys For Kids drive
From left are Rose Denzer, Maggie Stalka, Giselle Duffy, Patti Henthorne, and Cindy Westby. They are part of a group of volunteers at Winona’s VFW Post that recently conducted its annual Toys for Kids drive. This event provided between 450-500 toys for distribution to Winona area youth.
winonapost.com
Real estate: Don’t forget to file parcel splits by year-end
Parties splitting or dividing existing parcels of real estate during the remainder of 2022 must record the documents by year-end to avoid prepayment of 2023 real estate taxes. Minnesota law requires the transactions be recorded in 2022, and not just postmarked, as is allowed in some other cases. Winona County...
winonapost.com
Walk-in flu vaccination at Winona Health through Dec. 9.
With flu cases increasing locally, health care professionals at Winona Health are reminding people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible. “It takes a couple of weeks for protection to develop after the flu vaccination,” said Jill Ender, director of inpatient pharmacy at Winona Health. “The sooner you get vaccinated the better, not only for yourself, but also for people you’ll be gathering with during the holidays.”
winonapost.com
Sign up open for Goodview Sandlot Baseball
The Goodview Sandlot Baseball Association is excited to introduce a new program for the upcoming 2023 season for players, coaches, and parents. We will be implementing the American Development Model (ADM) developed by USA Baseball. In addition to coach certification, this program will help long-term player development and consistency of practices throughout the age levels. If you would like to learn more about ADM, visit usabdevelops.com.
Comments / 0