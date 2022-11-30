With flu cases increasing locally, health care professionals at Winona Health are reminding people who haven’t been vaccinated yet to do so as soon as possible. “It takes a couple of weeks for protection to develop after the flu vaccination,” said Jill Ender, director of inpatient pharmacy at Winona Health. “The sooner you get vaccinated the better, not only for yourself, but also for people you’ll be gathering with during the holidays.”

