NHL
Preview: Blues at Islanders
BLUES The St. Louis Blues looked like they were going to put their recent struggles behind them, scoring three goals in the second period to take the lead at Madison Square Garden. A couple of tough plays is all it took, however, for the Rangers to get back in the game and give the Blues their fourth straight loss.
NHL
State Your Case: Is Matthews or Robertson more prolific?
NHL.com writers debate the scoring ability of Maple Leafs center, Stars forward entering game in Dallas. When the Toronto Maple Leafs play the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center on Tuesday (8:30 p.m. ET; ESPN+, HULU, SNO, SN NOW), it will feature two of the best young forwards in Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews and Stars forward Jason Robertson.
NHL
Jack Matier Invited to Canadian National Junior Team Selection Camp
Preds Defensive Prospect Holds 26 Points (9g-17a) in 25 Games with Ottawa 67s (OHL) Nashville Predators prospect Jack Matier could represent his home country on the world stage once more this winter. The 19-year-old defenseman, selected by Nashville in the fourth round (124th overall) of the 2021 NHL Draft, will...
NHL
MTL@SEA: What you need to know
SEATTLE - The Canadiens are looking to close out their four-game road trip on a high note as they get set to take on the Kraken at Climate Pledge Arena on Tuesday. Here's everything you need to know heading into the game:. 1. This will be the Habs' second game...
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets vs Ducks
WINNIPEG - The Winnipeg Jets look to get back in the win column on Sunday afternoon against the Anaheim Ducks. With the 2 pm CT puck drop, the Jets won't hold a morning skate at Canada Life Centre, so warm-up will be the best indication of any line-up decisions that head coach Rick Bowness and his staff make ahead of game time.
NHL
Statement from the Montreal Canadiens
The Canadiens release a statement on the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women. On the eve of the National Day of Remembrance and Action on Violence Against Women, we reflect on the lives that were shattered 33 years ago in one of the worst mass shootings in Canadian history. Our thoughts are with the 14 women who lost their lives on December 6, 1989, at École Polytechnique, as well as with their families, friends, and the survivors of that tragedy.
NHL
The Week That Was, The Week That Is - 12/5
For the second consecutive week, the Kings went 1-1-1 in their three scheduled games. Now 27 games into the 82-game season, the Kings hold a 13-10-4 record and remain third in the Pacific Division, trailing the Vegas Golden Knights and Seattle Kraken. Picking up three of a possible six points, the Kings did so in unique fashion. Having played in a 17-goal game, a multi-goal comeback and a tightly contested battle, Kings fans were treated to numerous types of hockey and plenty of drama.
NHL
5 TAKEAWAYS: Panthers 5, Kraken 1
Improving to 12-9-4, Florida moved back into a playoff spot with the win. Most impressively, the Panthers won despite being down three players for most of the night. "Short to start and a couple guys go down," Panthers defenseman Marc Staal said. "I thought Knighter made some big saves early when [Seattle] was buzzing. It calmed us down and our special teams came up big. It was a good team win."
NHL
Dowd's late goal helps Capitals cool off Oilers
Skinner makes 47 saves, Draisaitl goal streak ends for Edmonton. Nic Dowd found the back of the net in the 3rd period to send the Capitals past the Oilers, 3-2 Nic Dowd scored the go-ahead goal at 7:13 of the third period, and the Washington Capitals held on for a 3-2 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place in Edmonton on Monday.
NHL
Why Jason Robertson has more than just hockey sense
The Stars goalie practices with Robertson every day and the two also spend summers in the Detroit area, working out together, and Wedgewood said they compete pretty hard. "Him and I have some fun," Wedgewood said. "We battle every day in practice and joke around. He shoots on me in the summer too. We spend some time in Michigan. He's good, he's a talented kid. I'm impressed with what he's doing, and it's nice to be on his side."
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 5 at New York Rangers
Brayden Schenn, Ryan O'Reilly and Jordan Kyrou will be reunited on a line for just the third time this season when the St. Louis Blues take on the New York Rangers on Monday night at Madison Square Garden (6 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). The trio was skating together in...
NHL
POWERING THROUGH
Make that two-and-oh in the Reverse Retros. Nazem Kadri scored late in the third period on the powerplay - their second man-up tally of the tilt - as the Flames won their second straight outing, beating the visiting Coyotes 3-2 Monday night at the Scotiabank Saddledome. NEED-TO-KNOW. STAT PACK. UPDATES.
NHL
Schmid More Comfortable Second Time Around | FEATURE
The Devils goaltender's play has been much improved than a year ago. With less than 10 seconds showing on the clock, the Philadelphia Flyers had one last ditch effort to try to tie the game. The Flyers trailed New Jersey, 3-2, at Wells Fargo Center Saturday night when Travis Konecny...
NHL
NHL Buzz: Malkin, Crosby each game-time decision for Penguins
Toews out for Blackhawks; Iafallo back for Kings; McDonagh out 2-4 weeks for Predators. Welcome to the NHL Buzz. The 2022-23 regular season is underway, and NHL.com has you covered with all the latest news. Pittsburgh Penguins. Sidney Crosby and Evgeni Malkin each will be a game-time decision with an...
NHL
Women in Hockey: Miranda McMillan
Canadiens data analyst looks for paterns, properties not obvious at first glance. The NHL is celebrating women in hockey, and every week through April, NHL.com will highlight a woman from each of the 32 teams. Today, a look at Montreal Candadiens hockey data analyst Miranda McMillan:. Name: Miranda McMillan. Job...
NHL
Fitzhugh talks Kraken, radio play-by-play job in Q&A with NHL.com
In NHL.com's Q&A feature called "Sitting Down with …" we talk to key figures in the game, gaining insight into their lives on and off the ice. In this edition, we feature Seattle Kraken radio play-by-play announcer Everett Fitzhugh. Everett Fitzhugh is finally comfortable. In his second season as...
NHL
How the Great Wayne Gretzky Created a Devils Fan | 40 YEARS WITH STAN
Stan Fischler on the Devils game he will never forget. As far as I could determine, my younger son, Simon, never had any intentions of becoming a Devils fan until an afternoon during the winter of 1983-84. If anything, it made more geographic sense for him to root for the...
NHL
SKATE SHAVINGS - News and Notes From Caps' Morning Skate
Squeezing Out Sparks -- Washington is 1-2-1 on the trip to date, dropping each of its last two games. The Caps are 1-5-3 in their last nine road games, scoring just 22 goals during that stretch, and with three players accounting for 15 of those tallies: John Carlson has scored six goals (in only seven games), Alex Ovechkin has five, and Conor Sheary has four.
NHL
Recap: Lightning 4, Maple Leafs 3 - OT
Tampa Bay opens the homestand on a strong note, defeating Toronto in overtime on Saturday. Alex Killorn delivered the game-winning goal just 33 seconds into overtime to lead the Lightning to a 4-3 victory over the Maple Leafs at AMALIE Arena on Saturday. Killorn's goal capped a tight, back-and-forth contest...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THE TIME IS NOW'
The buzz around the rink as the Flames get set for the Coyotes. "I trust our goalies. It's the best position we have on our team, that's for sure. In saying that, that's just because Marky said (that he was struggling). If you look at it, the last two weeks, our goaltending has (gone) from 30th to 13th. So, keep making progress. Even himself, you look at it, you isolate - I get it. You isolate saves and bad goals, right? Highlights. But it's the consistency. His save percentage and goals against have gone up almost 10% over the last two-and-a-half weeks. We need both of them to do that. We've got to keep moving. If we don't get into the first page of goals against and first page of save percentage, we won't make the playoffs. And we're moving that way. Just look at it. That's the big picture."
