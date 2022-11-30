ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland County, MI

US officials say 2 more places will test sewage for polio

By MIKE STOBBE
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VT8yH_0jSkQac400

NEW YORK — (AP) — Philadelphia and Oakland County, Michigan, are joining the small list of U.S. localities that are looking for signs of polio infections in sewage, U.S. health officials said Wednesday.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the communities will test for polio in sewage for at least four months. Communities in New York state began testing earlier this year after a man was diagnosed with paralytic polio outside New York City.

CDC officials say they have been talking with other communities about also starting polio wastewater testing. They are focused on cities and counties with low polio vaccination coverage and those in which travelers had visited the New York communities where polio was found.

Officials say identifying the virus in sewage can help a city or county accelerate and target vaccination campaigns.

Health officials around the world have used wastewater to track COVID-19 outbreaks. The CDC currently is receiving wastewater sampling data for the coronavirus from all 50 states. This year, commercial laboratories began testing wastewater for mpox, previously known as monkeypox.

Next year, health officials in Houston and Colorado plan to begin testing sewage for several other health threats, including germs with antibiotic resistance, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, norovirus and other bugs. If the pilot goes well, the wider testing will be rolled out to other parts of the country, CDC officials said.

___

The Associated Press Health and Science Department receives support from the Howard Hughes Medical Institute’s Department of Science Education. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

Related
WSOC Charlotte

DOJ subpoenas election officials in states Trump disputed

MADISON, Wis. — (AP) — Special counsel Jack Smith has subpoenaed local election officials in Wisconsin, Michigan, Arizona and Pennsylvania, asking for communications with or involving former President Donald Trump, his 2020 campaign aides and a list of allies involved in his efforts to try to overturn the results of the election.
MICHIGAN STATE
WSOC Charlotte

Police: Man arrested in Ohio for Detroit murder motivated by elevator etiquette

DETROIT — Detroit police announced Tuesday that they had arrested a suspect wanted for shooting and killing a man in an elevator. The Detroit Police announced the arrest on social media, saying the suspect wanted for the shooting in Greektown on Nov. 27 was taken into custody in Ohio. The suspect’s name was not released. Police said he would be extradited to Michigan to face formal charges.
DETROIT, MI
Town Square LIVE News

No mail today? You aren’t alone. Here’s why

Delawareans venting about not getting any mail on some days are finding plenty of sympathy and shared frustration on social media. “Mail carrier? Where d’ya go?” Wilmington resident Jeremy Beck wrote on Nextdoor, in a post that generated about 150 comments. “Is there only two days a week we get mail service? Last time we got it was last week. ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
WSOC Charlotte

2 New Jersey women accused of running ‘puppy mill’ after 180 animals found in home

BRICK TOWNSHIP, N.J. — Two New Jersey women are accused of running a “puppy mill” after 180 animals were found inside their home, authorities said. Aimee Lonczak, 49, and Michele Nycz, 58, both of Brick Township, were charged with animal cruelty and child endangerment after officials discovered the animals living in unsanitary conditions, including many confined to crates that were stacked on top of one another, NJ.com reported.
BRICK, NJ
eastcoasttraveller.com

What State Is Philadelphia In?

Philadelphia is a city of many neighborhoods with distinct personalities. The city reflects the heritage of the Quaker ancestry of its founder, William Penn. The city was also the location of the Declaration of Independence and the Constitution of the United States. Philadelphia is located on the Fall Line, which...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
New Jersey 101.5

Atlantic City, NJ landmark attraction is closing for good on New Year’s Eve

ATLANTIC CITY — After opening along the Atlantic City boardwalk in the mid-1990s, the Ripley’s Believe It or Not! Museum is closing up shop for the new year. “We’re grateful for the support of our fans and guests, whose curiosity, open-mindedness, and enthusiasm have contributed to our success for over 26 years,” museum manager Chris Connelly said in a written statement on Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
NBC Philadelphia

Woman Wanted for Multiple Random Attacks on, Off SEPTA

Police are looking for a woman accused of attacking multiple people on SEPTA and on the streets. SEPTA police sent out a news release Friday that said the women randomly attacked another woman just after midnight on the Market-Frankford Line Nov. 20. In that attack, the victim had her head slammed against the wall of a train car.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

5th bus of migrants arrives in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- A fifth bus of migrants arrived in Philadelphia from Texas on Wednesday.City officials confirmed a bus arrived around 10 a.m. It's unclear how many people were aboard the bus at this time, but some of them were taken to a welcoming facility and offered services including health screenings, food and water and legal services.Two buses arrived on Friday at 30th Street Station. Within hours, over half the people aboard the buses were on their way to their next destinations, immigrant advocacy groups said.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Lease

Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the Box

Philadelphia police have finally identified the name of the "Boy in the Box."Photo byScott Rodgerson/UnsplashonUnsplash. The murder mystery that gripped Philadelphia for 65 years has been solved. The infamous "The Boy in the Box," now has been identified. CBS 3 reports that decades ago, a child was found murdered, stuffed in a box, and abandoned in Philadelphia. Now the Philadelphia Police Department officially identified the boy's name. The city is happy to finally have a name on that stone. One local, Linda Tamburri, told CBS that she's happy to see the little boy's name on the stone.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
NBC Philadelphia

Which Supermarket Rules Philadelphia? The Answer May Surprise You

The Philadelphia Business Journal reports grocery shoppers in the Philadelphia area are more likely than not to load their carts at one of two supermarkets: Giant or ShopRite. Sales from the two supermarket chains make up more than 56% of the local market, according to data gathered from Food World.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
139K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy