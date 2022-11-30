Read full article on original website
The Live United Bowl And Other Cool Things To Do In Texarkana
The "Live United Bowl" and The Texarkana Community Ballet "Nutcracker" are just some of the great things you can do this weekend in Texarkana. 1. The Live United Bowl is this weekend in Texarkana. The game will feature The Emporia State Hornets and the Southwestern Oklahoma State Savage Storm. The game is Saturday at noon at Razorback stadium.
Harvest Distributes Food Boxes In Lafayette County, AR Wednesday Morning
Harvest Regional Food Bank returns to the road this week for the distribution of emergency food boxes for Lafayette County, Arkansas residents only, Wednesday, December 7, 2022, starting at 9 AM. The Distribution is scheduled to last until approximately 11 AM or until all boxes have been distributed. This will...
Rich Walker And Teazur Highlight The Texarkana Music Roundup
The first weekend in December has some great live music for you to check out. From rock to a little saxophone you can find it all this weekend in Texarkana. I have included YouTube videos that I could find of the bands so you can see what they look like and how they sound. Let's see who is playing in Texarkana this weekend.
Town of Wonderment ‘Wonderland of Lights’ in Marshall, Texas
It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas in East Texas with the "Wonderland of Lights" festival in the historic downtown area. This will mark the 36th year for this Texas tradition that has been delighting families and friends for years. A cascade of thousands upon thousands of glittering lights...
See Stunning Holiday Lights at This ‘Must See’ Arkansas Attraction
If you want to see something special this Christmas season then be sure to put this destination on your list. This Arkansas treasure is nestled in the Ouachita Mountains on the shores of Lake Hamilton. It's beautiful all year round but at Christmas time? It is spectacular. It's Garvan Woodland Gardens in Hot Springs.
Enjoy Holiday Music at ‘Christmas at The Perot’ Sunday December 11
It's that time of year when you want to listen to all your favorite Christmas songs. Get ready for a Texarkana tradition this Sunday afternoon at the Historic Perot Theatre in downtown Texarkana. You will hear your favorites performed by the Texarkana Symphony Orchestra led by conductor Philip Mann and...
‘Bramlett Beans And Cornbread Fundraiser’ Thursday In Texarkana
You can help Texarkana families in need by attending the Bramlett "Beans and Cornbread" fundraiser from 11 until 1 on Thursday, December 1 in Texarkana. You will be able to enjoy beans and cornbread for lunch on Thursday, December 1 for the 24th annual Bramlett Beans and Cornbread Community Fundraiser hosted by former Mayor James Bramlett and the Texarkana, Texas Parks and Recreation Department. This is the second year in its new location at the Texarkana Texas Convention Center 4610 Cowhorn Creek Road in Texarkana Texas.
Find Amazing Texarkana History at Twilight Tour of Calvary Cemetery
Looking for something a little different and fun this weekend? Learn about Texarkana's history with the final Twilight Tour of the year with the Texarkana Museum System. Take a stroll through Calvary Cemetery and learn about the early days of Texarkana. This Saturday, December 3 at 5 PM join in...
Atlanta, Texas Readies Hometown Christmas Parade and Fiesta Events
Ho Ho Hold on a minute, did that say Christmas Fiesta? Does that mean Christmas Fiesta Tacos? Stay calm and cross your fingers. Atlanta, Texas kicks off its Hometown Christmas celebration this Saturday (12/3) with the Christmas Parade, then next Saturday (12/10), don't miss the Christmas Fiesta. Parade Details:. This...
Texarkana Arkansas Police Searching For Sunday Morning Shooter
Texarkana Arkansas Police are currently investigating a shooting that took place early Sunday morning on State Line, if you have any information that could help, they would love to hear from you. An investigation is now underway in the shooting death of 26-year-old Joseph Ross of Texarkana. According to the...
Santa & Shopping Plus Fun Activities For The Kids Saturday in Wake Village
It's time to knock out the rest of your Christmas shopping and you can do that this Saturday at the Vault- Shabby and Chic Boutique in Wake Village from 9:30 AM to 5 PM. Bring the kids because there will be plenty to keep them entertained. One of a Kind...
Enjoy Christmas Movies, Ice Skating and Santa in Downtown Texarkana Dec 17
Get ready for tons of Christmas fun at Christmas on Main in downtown Texarkana on Saturday, December 17. There will be fun for the entire family. Enjoy Ice Skating on the Ice Skating Rink in Front of the Perot Theatre. The fun will all start at 10 AM inside and...
67 Total Arrests in Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for Tuesday, Dec 6
Holiday over so it's everyone back on their worst behavior I guess. Bowie County arrests went back up quite a bit last week following the Thanksgiving Holiday, there were a total of 67 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 22 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 45 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. Here's last weeks report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 28 - December 4, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
Watch For a New Traffic Light on Highway 82 in Bowie County
When you drive a route every day you get so used to it that you feel like you could drive it with your eyes closed well not really but you get the idea. If you travel on Highway 82 in Bowie County, keep your eyes open for a new traffic light.
Texarkana Police Are Looking for This Woman, Have You Seen Her?
There is nothing like taking a taxi for a ride, a long ride and then allegedly not paying for it? Texarkana Texas Police are asking for your help in locating this woman who has a warrant for her arrest. The Texarkana Texas Police stated on its Facebook page, that a...
49 Arrested During Turkey Week – Bowie County Sheriff’s Report for 11/28
Thank goodness Bowie County arrests were down quite a bit last week, I guess most criminals decided to take a few days off. There were a total of 49 people arrested in Bowie County last week, 19 were by Sheriff's Deputies, while 30 were arrested by other area law enforcement agencies and turned over to the BCSO. It's your Happy Turkey Day report from the Bowie County Sheriff's Office, prepared by Bowie County Chief Deputy Robby McCarver. This report is for the week of November 21 - 27, 2022. If you missed the week before, click here.
