Lily James' hair bow at the Fashion Awards was a work of art
Not all red carpet hairstyles are made equal, and Lily James' elaborate up-do at last night's Fashion Awards was in a league of its own. Part braid, part bow, entirely unique; the sculptured hairstyle was a serious case of business in the front party at the back, letting her glittering Rodarte gown have just as much of the limelight.
Hailey Bieber Is a Glam Vixen in a Backless Sequined Look
Hailey Bieber has shared some glamorous pics showcasing her latest evening look. The model has traveled to Miami amid Art Basel, where she was spotted dining out at the eatery Papi Steak. The star posted a behind-the-scenes look at her sparkling outfit, which featured a sleek backless halter dress by Bottega Veneta, covered in eye-catching dark-green sequins.
Florence Pugh Brings Balletcore Glamour to the Red Carpet
Florence Pugh's pretty, breezy looks just keep on coming. Last night, the Don't Worry Darling star attended the 2022 British Independent Film Awards in London and made an entrance in an airy baby pink satin slipdress by Rodarte and a dramatic tulle cape. The silky dress featured a high leg slit, lace detailing, and a large rose embellishment at the front.
Dua Lipa’s Bold Leather Gown Has Cutouts That Show Off Her Abs
Dua Lipa brought the heat to iHeartRadio's 2022 Jingle Ball this past Friday. The pop star appeared at the music extravaganza wearing an asymmetrical leather midi gown made of bold black and red panels, pulled straight from Gucci's resort 2023 runway. The jaw-dropping dress featured a crisscrossing bustier that left cutouts on the abdomen and sides of her torso. Finishing the look: a pair of pointed black lace-up boots and a multistrand diamond necklace and matching bracelet.
The 10 best-dressed guests from the 2022 Fashion Awards
The world's most stylish people descended on London's Royal Albert Hall last night for the 2022 Fashion Awards, celebrating the brightest talents and most brilliant designers, and the work they've done over the past 12 months. But it's not just glitz and glam; the annual awards are the primary fundraiser...
Amal Clooney Looked Utterly Glamorous in a Bedazzled Off-the-Shoulder Gown
Amal Clooney is always sure to up the ante during date night with husband George Clooney, and their attendance at this weekend's Kennedy Center Honors was no exception. On Sunday night, the couple stepped out for the star-studded event, where the Ticket to Paradise actor received honors for his contributions to American culture alongside other industry greats like Gladys Knight, Bono, Tania Léon, and Amy Grant.
The Princess of Wales wears Princess Diana's emerald Choker for the Earthshot Prize ceremony
The current Princess of Wales, Kate, paid tribute to the former Princess of Wales, Diana, through her green ensemble at the 2022 Earthshot Prize ceremony this weekend. For the final engagement of the couple's jam-packed Boston tour, Kate chose a bright, mint-green off-the-shoulder gown by Solace London, which she rented from the British platform Hurr. She paired the dress with a special accessory: an emerald-and-diamond choker necklace which previously belonged to her late mother-in-law.
Rihanna Looks Gorgeous in a Sheer Gown and Gold Body Jewelry
Rihanna brought her enviable date night style to Miami. The superstar has spent the past few days attending Art Basel, and she was spotted enjoying a romantic dinner with her boyfriend A$AP Rocky during the final night of the event. The couple were photographed outside of Carbone in South Beach, where the "Lift Me Up" singer wore a stylish spin on body jewelry.
See Every Glamorous Look from The Fashion Awards 2022
All the stars brought their A-game to The Fashion Awards 2022. This year's ceremony, which returned to London's Royal Albert Hall, invited celebrities, models, designers, artists, and industry giants to dress up for a memorable night celebrating the future of fashion. The awards serve as a fundraiser for the BFC Foundation, which works to support the growth of the British fashion scene through education, grants, and mentoring.
Rare Photos of Princess Diana as a Mom You Probably Haven't Seen Before
Princess Diana changed Buckingham Palace — and the public's perception of it — in so many ways. While she's remembered for her graceful composure and impeccable fashion, those traits were small parts of her lasting legacy. The way she raised her two children was another: Lady Di's parenting style, captured in both candid shots and widely-released photos, had never been seen before in the British royal family.
How Meghann Fahy Became the Breakout Star of The White Lotus
The word star is often thrown about to describe anyone who enjoys (or suffers) some level of public visibility, but Meghann Fahy is a star in the old-school way: someone whose brilliance is fortified by talent, warmth, and charisma. It is not dictated by fame but connection to audience, an alchemy of talent and soul. Think Julia Roberts—the warm smile, the eye twinkle, the ability to infuse an unlikeable character with humanity and megawatt charm.
Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds Troll Each Other in a New Holiday Instagram Post
Ryan Reynolds Speaks About Fatherhood And Family Ryan Reynolds Speaks About Fatherhood And Family. Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively are back to their usual social media shenanigans. The couple had a hilarious misunderstanding on Instagram after the Deadpool actor shared a festive photo of the two meeting Santa and Mrs....
Dua Lipa Puts Her Sexy Spin on the Oversized Suit Trend
Dua Lipa knows how to take a celeb-loved trend and make it her own. The pop star attended Variety's 2022 Hitmakers Brunch at City Market Social House in Downtown LA yesterday, where she wore her spin on the oversized suit trend. For the event, Lipa wore a look from The Attico's resort 2023 collection, wearing the slouchy separates with no top underneath.
The exact lipstick Catherine Zeta-Jones wears as Morticia Addams in Wednesday
So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.
The Best in Art, Fashion, Dance, and Music from Art Basel 2022
Art Basel went all out for its 20th anniversary. The annual art fair, which every winter causes the art world to migrate to Miami for a few days of beautiful insanity—from packed galleries to cramped roads and lavish celebrity-filled parties—pulled its most ambitious itinerary yet to mark its major milestone.
Britney Spears Surprises Fans With a Supportive Message to Sister Jamie Lynn
On Friday night, Britney Spears celebrated her 41st birthday by shouting out her 31-year-old sister, Jamie Lynn Spears. This was a bit surprising to her Instagram followers, because Britney has been publicly feuding with her estranged sister, and accusing her of being complicit in Britney's conservatorship up until its end.
The British Independent Film Awards 2022: The best dressed
Although the traditional awards season does not get into full swing until the new year – when we will see the BAFTAs, the SAG Awards and of course, the Oscars take place – the buzz has already begun with a slew of smaller ceremonies scheduled before Christmas, including the British Independent Film Awards, which took place in London last night, and drew in some big Hollywood names.
