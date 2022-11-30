So far, the fashion and beauty trend dominating December is gothic elegance – largely thanks to our preoccupation with the excellently executed new Netflix show dedicated to the Addams Family, Wednesday. Given how small-screen characters are increasingly inspiring fashion and beauty trends, this comes as no surprise. But vampy chic make-up was also sent down the autumn/winter 2022 runways – with bewitching smoky eyes and muted palettes at Bora Aksu, Halpern and Max Mara, as well as the spring/summer 2023 catwalks of Alessandra Rich, Rochas and Chanel, where plummy lips and sooty eyes sat against clean, fresh skin.

1 DAY AGO