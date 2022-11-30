Read full article on original website
CEO optimism plunges to two-year low as US economy teeters on brink of recession
The Business Roundtable said in its fourth quarter CEO Economic Outlook Index that sentiment among corporate leaders plunged to the lowest level in two years.
TSMC sees $10 billion in annual revenue from Arizona chip plants
PHOENIX/WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Taiwan chipmaker TSMC (2330.TW) plans to build a second chip plant in Arizona and more than triple its initial investment to $40 billion, estimating on Tuesday annual revenue of $10 billion from the plants when they are up and running.
China lends billions to poor countries. Is that a burden ... or a blessing?
China doles out much cash for infrastructure. It must be repaid. Is that frustrating for recipients? A new survey has a surprising answer. But skeptics wonder: How honest were the participants?
U.S banks warn of recession as inflation hurts consumers; shares fall
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - The biggest U.S. banks are bracing for a worsening economy next year as inflation threatens consumer demand, according to executives Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon told CNBC that consumers and companies are in good shape, but noted that may not last much longer as the economy slows down and inflation erodes consumer spending power.
U.S. lawmakers ease proposed curbs on Chinese chips amid corporate pushback
WASHINGTON, Dec 6 (Reuters) - U.S. senators have scaled back a proposal that placed new curbs on the use of Chinese-made chips by the U.S. government and its contractors, according to a recent draft seen by Reuters, amid pushback from trade groups like the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.
