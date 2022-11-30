Read full article on original website
Charlie Genereaux
5d ago
If, this news had been kept local, no one would have ever known their names, yes?? And, of All the things they could've used the phone for, they made a music video?? 🤷♂️They Gunna Be Rich!!! (I ain't mad at em)
ana
5d ago
Instead of bashing and punishing them, punish the guards that gave them the phone 🤔🤔🤔. No one else brought it to them…
Related
Michigan Man Admits to Starving Nearly 40 Deer to Death
A Michigan man has accepted a plea deal in a case where he and his former wife are accused of starving nearly 40 deer to death. According to reports, 58-year-old Dale G. Reinhardt pleads guilty to the felony changes in front of a Bay County Judge on Monday. The reports note that Reinhardt pleaded no contest to one count of abandoning or cruelty to 25 or more animals. The Michigan man faces up to seven years in prison and a $10,000 fine.
Yes, Some Scenes in ‘Die Hard 2′ Were Filmed Here in Michigan
The next time you watch Die Hard 2, keep your eyes open for scenes shot in Michigan. This time of year, many movie fans look forward to watching all the classic Christmas movies during the holidays. Movies like A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Elf, Die Hard, and more. Yes, Die Hard is a Christmas movie...deal with it.
Mysteriously put on paid leave
Good morning, it's Tuesday! Former Department of Natural Resources employee Ann LeClaire still doesn't know exactly why she was placed on paid administrative leave in June 2021. But she's not alone. Records show Michigan spent more than $5 million paying state employees on administrative leave last year. Not all paid leave is quite...
Some unemployment collections to stop this month following August court order
LANSING, MI – Months after a court order, the Michigan Unemployment Insurance Agency is set to halt collections for some workers in mid-December. An August injunction blocked collections activity for workers who were told the state overpaid their benefits and are protesting the decision. It follows a class-action lawsuit that claims the unemployment agency unlawfully demanded pandemic benefits back from thousands of Michiganders.
Michigan Man With Autism Inspires Mom to Coauthor Children’s Book
A Michigan woman has written a children's book with inspiration from her autistic son, who also illustrated the publication. Deborah Prince and her son Benjamin are the coauthors of a children's book they have published together called 'Trenton the Turtle.' Prince says she drew inspiration from her 22-year-old son Benjamin who has autism.
Mystery Solved! Owner Found After Michigan Vehicle Abandoned Following Hurricane
A Facebook post that featured a mysterious abandoned vehicle with Michigan license plates led to the mystery being solved. Marianne King Williams posted in a Higgins Lake, MI group a photo of a Ford Flex that was abandoned in Fort Myers Beach, Florida, after Hurricane Ian in September. The front of the vehicle says Higgins Lake.
Study: more crashes, deaths after Michigan speed limit hikes on rural freeways
“With those lower travel times, there are costs and one of those is increases in crashes, injuries and fatalities,” said MSU Professor Savolainen.
thesource.com
Bars Behind Bars: Rap Video Filmed in Michigan Jail Sparks Investigation
Michigan State Police have started an investigation after a rap video shot in a Michigan State Prison cell surfaced online. Michigan Department of Corrections Spokesperson Chris Gautz said the video was shot inside Macomb Correctional Facility and two prisoners featured in it have been identified and placed in segregation. The videos include shots of corrections officers in the corridor and show a prisoner sitting on a bunk talking on a cell phone.
WILX-TV
FCC urges people in Michigan to check their internet connections
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - The State of Michigan and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) urged people living in Michigan to check their locations on the FCC preliminary broadband map. According to FCC, nearly half a million homes in the state do not have access to high-speed internet. That is why...
WILX-TV
Michigan State Police seek missing man with traumatic brain injury
LAKEVIEW, Mich. (WILX) - Michigan State Police are looking for a missing 42-year-old Portland man who suffers from a traumatic brain injury. According to authorities, James “Lucky” Gary Haislip Jr. has not been seen or heard from since Friday. Police believe he may be in the Metro Detroit area.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Played the Michigan Lottery Since it Began and Just Won Big
Carolyn Geiss has been playing the Michigan Lottery since it began and her persistence has finally paid off. The 80-year-old just nabbed a $1 million Powerball prize. The Dearborn woman was just old enough to legally buy lottery tickets when the Michigan Lottery was established in November of 1972. She's been playing ever since and tells the Lottery that winning a $1 million prize is "breathtaking."
Officials alarmed after rap video is recorded in Michigan prison
LENOX TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A rap video titled "In Dis Cell" appears to be too authentic: It was made inside a Michigan prison, despite a ban on wireless phones.Two prisoners in the video have been placed in segregation at the Macomb prison in suburban Detroit, Corrections Department spokesman Chris Gautz said Tuesday.The video, posted on YouTube, shows the men, the inside of their cell and prison staff in a corridor. The men appear to have two phones.Gautz told the Detroit Free Press it's "incredibly dangerous" to have wireless phones inside a prison "especially with the capability of getting onto the internet." He said they could be used to arrange escapes or harass crime witnesses.Smuggling phones, cameras or drugs into prison is a crime.
Michigan’s State Drink Sucks
I was surprised to find out that Michigan does not have a state food, we do however have a state drink, and it sucks (in my opinion). Drum roll please - Michigan's state drink is a Hummer. Before you even think I am rallying to change our state drink to...
Numbers of Jellyfish Found in Many Michigan Lakes
Yup, and even though some have been found in the Great Lakes, there are jellyfish being found in many of Michigan's inland lakes...and supposedly we've had them all along. Since when? Since they were first discovered in our lakes back in the 1930s - to be precise, they were found in the Huron River near Ann Arbor in 1933. So why are they in our lakes? According to WLNS, “It is believed they originated in the Yangtze River in China and were brought stateside hiding in ornamental aquatic plants. They can also be carried from one body of water to another along with stocked fish, plants or by waterfowl.”
Michigan man, 70, arrested for making bomb threat againt U.P. hospital
MARQUETTE, MI – A Michigan man is in jail and facing charges after allegedly making a bomb threat against an Upper Peninsula hospital Friday morning, Dec. 2, police said. Around 3:40 a.m., the Marquette Police Department was called to UP Hospital System-Marquette due to a bomb threat, WLUC reports. An unknown male had contacted the hospital and said explosives were in the facility. The hospital was put in lockdown while an explosive detection K9, police officers and hospital security searched for the bombs. Nothing suspicious was found. The lockdown was lifted at 6:20 a.m.
Police investigating armed robbery at Bath Twp Meijer
At around 8:00 p.m. on Monday, Bath Township Police Officers were dispatched to the Meijer after an employee attempted to stop a suspect that was accused of shoplifting.
Popular Restaurant and Convenience Chain, Sheetz, Is Coming to Michigan
The times we live in are fast-paced. Everybody is super busy, and sometimes we need something to make life a little bit easier when we're running a million miles a minute. Enter, Sheetz. I had never heard of Sheetz until today when I learned from WILX News 10 that Sheetz...
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
The most dangerous lake is found in Michigan which can bring anyone to a deathbed is found in Michigan.
The deadliest lake in the world is found in MichiganPhoto byPixabay/ Pexels. One of the most dangerous lakes in the world is found in Michigan, which is also considered one of the deadliest lakes in the world.
wcsx.com
Will Michigan Have a White Christmas?
Christmas is still a few weeks away, but people are already wondering if Michigan will have a white Christmas this year. Whether or not it’s a white Christmas, rest assured that Santa has all kind of modern technology on his sleigh, so he really doesn’t need snow to get the job done. That’s all the more reason why I prefer to not have a white Christmas, but that’s just me.
