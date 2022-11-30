Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
Add This KY Waterfront Christmas Wonderland to Your Holiday To-Do List
I recently checked our schedule for every weekend leading up to Christmas--which is ON a weekend (Sunday) this year--and I came to the conclusion that there aren't enough weekends between November 1st and December 25th. There CERTAINLY aren't between this date and Christmas, so we'll have to use a good...
Historic Indiana Hotel Shares How Their Giant Christmas Tree Comes to Life in Cool Time-Lapse Video
Since I was a teenager, my family has been spending time in French Lick. No matter the season, it's always an excellent vacation destination, but Christmastime is magical. The French Lick Springs Resort, including the French Lick Springs Hotel and the West Baden Springs Hotel, go all about with incredible and elegant Christmas decorations. Every inch of each hotel inside and outside is covered in garland, lights, and holiday beauty.
Indiana Woman Takes Chilling Photos During Tour of Kentucky’s Waverly Hills
Many times over the years, I have written about the notorious Waverly Hills Sanatorium in Louisville, KY. Most of the time, people have sent me videos or photos they have taken while visiting Waverly, and they want to see what you think,. Several of the photos have left me speechless....
North Vernon’s Brick Street Restaurant gets grant
INDIANAPOLIS – The Indiana Office of Community and Rural Affairs recently announced that 10 properties will be awarded $728,671 through the Historic Renovation Grant Program. The program is designed to preserve and rehabilitate historic properties to further incentivize downtown economic development across Indiana. Eligible properties for this grant program...
Fallen soldier to return to Daviess County 72 years later
EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - A family in Daviess County is preparing for their long-awaited reunion with a late family member who was declared missing-in-action while serving in the Korean War. Modern technology made it possible to identify his remains. Private First Class Robert Wright had been missing and presumed dead...
Columbus Fire Department fights downtown blaze
COLUMBUS, Ind. – The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) responded to the 400 block of 5th Street for a commercial building fire on Saturday at around 11:50 p.m., after a passerby discovered flames and called 9-1-1. Firefighters arrived within minutes and reported a well-involved blaze at the rear of 440 5th St., per CFD’s Capt. Mike Wilson. When crews began to deploy firefighting hand lines toward the rear of the building, a portion of a single-story structure collapsed. As more firefighters arrived and an initial attack commenced, it was determined the fire had spread to the rear of 422 5th St.
Dubois County Court News – December 5, 2022
Child Restraint System Violation: Fernando Hernandez, $25. Driving While Suspended: Faith A. Barnes, $141. Operating With Expired Plates: Jeffrey Tacina; Patrick J. Payne, $141; Kyla A. Steltenpohl, dismissed. Seatbelt Violation: Haley A. Sorrells; Casey J. Tucker; Grant R. Blue; Ethan D. Hassfurther, $25. Speeding: Esmeralda E. Dubon; Hunter R. Matheis;...
Distrubance Lands Hanover Man Behind Bars
December 5, 2022, 9:10 AM Madison Police responded to the 800 block of East Street, reference a male subject creating a disturbance. The male was reportedly swinging a hammer and crowbar. Sergeant Seth Melton and Patrolman Cody Lewis responded and located Jessie R. Atkins 34, Hanover, Indiana. Atkins was found...
Why is This Abandoned Indiana Bridge Covered with Shoes?
This eerie abandoned bridge in Indiana is trapped with tennis shoes, which makes it even eerier. Throughout the state of Indiana, we have hundreds of bridges. Some are more elaborate than others. There is quite a bit of them that are still standing, even though they are not operational anymore. One of those bridges is one that caught my eye earlier this morning on Facebook. There was a post from a group that I belong to that showed images of an old abandoned bridge in Greene County, Indiana which made me stop and really look at the images. Why? Not because the bridge is old, but because of what is found on the bridge itself. Of course, the bridge did not always look this way. This is what the bridge looked like five years ago:
Sara Lane Eads
Sara Lane Eads 42 of Vincennes passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022. Sara was born on March 30, 1980 to Kathy Hickman Doll and Frank Allen Doll. She enjoyed; fishing, babysitting, and spending time with her family, especially her first grandchild, and Jesus. Those left to mourn the loss...
158-acre historic southern Indiana farm to be transformed into public park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A historic Floyd County farm is set to transform into a public park. The 158-acre Sillings-Schoen-Mitsch property on State Road 64 near Georgetown, Indiana, includes a 1910s-era farmhouse and three barns. When the owner — Zelpha Schoen Mitsch — died in 2015, she left the farm...
$47M Santa Claus, Indiana Property is For Sale with Stables, Diner, Sports Bar, Shooting Range and More – See IncrediblePhotos
If you have ever been to Holiday World, in Santa Claus, Indiana, you've probably seen this beautiful piece of fenced property. It's perfectly groomed, massive, and now, for sale. I always wondered what was on the other side of the fence and gated driveways. My imagination would run wild with...
Indiana Grown: Purple Shamrock Farm
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Each and every Saturday, WISH-TV highlights a local company together with our partners at Indiana Grown. This week’s guest is Stephanie Strothmann, owner and farmer of Purple Shamrock Farm. Purple Shamrock Farm offers “Incredible pupper appetizers” (I.P.A.) dog treats linked with a local brewery in...
Police Log: December 1, 2022
10:23 p.m. Troy Eads, 44, Bedford, domestic battery, strangulation. 3:57 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and 29th Street. 4:09 a.m. Traffic stop at State Road 37 and Woodville Road. Incidents – November 30. 1:30 a.m. Report of a suspicious person in the 400 block of Q Street.
Daviess County Arrest Report (12/6)
Andrew Johnson, 42, of Lexington, was arrested on a count of Theft with Prior. Bond was set at $2,500. Ernie Rivera Torres, 35, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of Petition to Revoke. Bond was set at $10,000. Derrick Flowers, 53, of Vincennes, was arrested on a count of...
Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge has died
JASPER, Ind. (WEHT) – Gerald Paul “Jerry” Birge, an award winning TV and radio broadcaster and sportswriter, passed away at home on December 2 after a short fight with leukemia. Birge had a long career that revolved predominantly around sports, marketing and media: Sports reporter for WITZ Worked for WJPS Television voice for Evansville College […]
Spencer County deputy presented with $10,000 grant
ROCKPORT, Ind. (WEHT) – A special guest at Rockport’s City Parade presented a deputy with a $10,000 grant on Saturday. Zechariah Cartledge and Running 4 Heroes presented Spencer County Sheriff’s Deputy Harper with an injured first responder grant. According to the Rockport Police Department, Cartledge also ran one mile in support of fallen officers. Running […]
Green Manufacturer of Steel to Invest $18 Million in Indiana Plant
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. A Kentucky manufacturer of steel and composite...
The tale of a Hoosier legend with a hit Christmas song
MARTINSVILLE — There's something about a tune that can connect people young and old. Some songs transcend musical trends and remain popular on the charts and in our hearts for decades. Jingle Bell Rock is one of those songs. "It's the beat. It's that guitar thing in the middle,"...
