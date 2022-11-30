ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Days of Our Lives’ ‘Stabi’ Has Only One Hope Left — and It’s the Absolute Last Character You’d Expect

By Curtis Harding
SheKnows
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Heather Gets a Visit From [Spoiler] In Spring Ridge — and Nikolas Is Shocked by Who Turns Up at Wyndemere

At General Hospital, Portia checks in with Stella, who just had her yearly exam. Marshall arrives with her purse, and Portia asks Marshall if he’s given any thought to what they discussed on Thanksgiving. Portia tells Stella that she encouraged him to get genetic counseling since it wasn’t available when he was diagnosed. Stella asks if she thinks Marshall’s diagnosis was wrong. Portia says there could be several other things to factor in.
As a Jealous Chad Ends Up Stuck In the Middle, Eric Lands Himself In Hot Water!

As we get into Salem, Nicole’s scoffing at EJ’s offer to go back home with him — until he explains he’s just trying to help her out. And is a bit lonely himself. The two start stumbling out when Eric walks in. “Oh,” Nicole mutters, “God give me strength.” Eric stops them, asks if she’s drunk and the two go at it as EJ goads Nicole’s ex as they trade barbs over which one was the “biggest mistake of her life.”
As Young & Restless’ Billy Gets Dangerously Close to Another Massive Mistake, a Look Back at His All-Time Dumbest Moves

Oh, Billy, Billy, Billy. Sometimes we just can’t figure out what’s going through the Young & Restless character’s head. Take Chelsea for instance. Now, we aren’t saying helping her is a bad thing by any means. Her battle with depression and suicide is heartbreaking and she needs support. Billy was there to literally pull her back from the edge and that was beautiful.
Young & Restless’ Mark Grossman Introduces ‘My New Baby Boy’

The word “Awww!” doesn’t even begin to cover our reaction. Wait, is “Awww!” even a word? Regardless. Not sure if one passes out cigars or chew toys on the occasion of adopting a dog, but over the weekend, The Young and the Restless’ Mark Grossman must have found out because he added to his household a pre-paws-terously adorable four-legged family member.
She’s Baaack! Bold & Beautiful’s Katrina Bowden Makes a ‘Colorful’ Return to the Screen

The CBS soap actress resurfaces during the holidays. It’s been a long time since we’ve seen Katrina Bowden on The Bold and the Beautiful and though it’s hard to tell where Flo has been hiding these days (heck, we hardly ever get to see Wyatt!), the actress is about to unveil a new character this Friday. On December 9, at 8 pm, the Hallmark Channel will premiere The Most Colorful Time of Year, as part of its Countdown to Christmas programming event.
Keke Palmer Just Announced That She’s Going to Be a Mom in One of The Coolest Announcements We’ve Ever Seen

We truly thought we’d seen everything there is to see on Saturday Night Live, from the accidental F-bomb slips to the memorable musical moments. But of course, leave it to the force of nature, the incomparable Keke Palmer, to do something we’ve never seen before on the show: confirm she’s going to be a mom! That’s right, if your eyes were as glued to her SNL debut as ours were, then you saw her jaw-dropping opening monologue where she confirmed the rumors that she is expecting. “There’s some rumors going around; people have been in my comments saying, ‘Keke’s having a...
Meghan Markle & Prince Harry Talk the ‘Dirty Game’ They Lived Through As Royals in Raw New Docuseries Trailer

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry are not afraid to tell their side of the story – even if it means ruffling some feathers. In another glimpse of their highly-anticipated docuseries titled Harry & Meghan, the new trailer shows the couple talking specifics of their royal life including leaked stories, family hierarchy, and Harry’s fear of “history to repeat itself.” “It’s really hard to look back on it now and go, ‘What on earth happened?'” Harry said in the beginning of the video with a somber shot of the parents of two in a car. “There’s a hierarchy of the family,”...
Young & Restless’ Michelle Stafford Pushes Back: ‘Thanks for Being So Rude’

It was time to make things right. Sometimes, you can’t be afraid to speak up. That’s something The Young and the Restless‘ Phyllis certainly knows — though her problem may be more knowing when to back off! We’re not saying she’s been wrong about Diane, but maybe if she’d gone about her vendetta a little more delicately, she and Jack would’ve had a fighting chance. (Then again, maybe Jack shouldn’t have been such a rigid, judgmental hypocrite with her…)
Hope Goes Ballistic on Thomas — and Steffy Panics Over Finn’s Discovery

In Finn’s office, he tells Steffy that Sheila’s death never felt right — it was too convenient. He thinks she faked her own death, and this toe could prove it. Steffy reminds her husband the authorities looked into this already. Finn feels if she was actually killed by a bear, they’d have found more than a toe. He wants to take a look at it, as it doesn’t look to be the result of an animal attack. Steffy asks, “You really think Sheila Carter cut off her own toe.” Finn recalls, “You always told me she was capable of anything. She knew that we would never stop looking for her. Faking her own death was the only way out.”
Nick Cannon Grieves the First Anniversary of His Son's Death: 'Mentally & Spiritually I’m Broken'

Yesterday was the one-year anniversary of Nick Cannon‘s son’s passing, and the grieving father took to Instagram to honor the memory of his baby boy and share vulnerable thoughts about the devastating experience of losing a child. Sharing a few photos of baby Zen, Cannon captioned the carousel, “Physically I’m definitely on the mend but Mentally and Spiritually I’m broken. Been tossing and turning all night, and as much as I know I need rest, last night I couldn’t sleep at all. I can’t believe it’s been a year already since the toughest day of my life occurred. Such a painful...

