Days of Our Lives’ ‘Stabi’ Has Only One Hope Left — and It’s the Absolute Last Character You’d Expect

In Finn’s office, he tells Steffy that Sheila’s death never felt right — it was too convenient. He thinks she faked her own death, and this toe could prove it. Steffy reminds her husband the authorities looked into this already. Finn feels if she was actually killed by a bear, they’d have found more than a toe. He wants to take a look at it, as it doesn’t look to be the result of an animal attack. Steffy asks, “You really think Sheila Carter cut off her own toe.” Finn recalls, “You always told me she was capable of anything. She knew that we would never stop looking for her. Faking her own death was the only way out.”

5 HOURS AGO