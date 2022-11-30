Read full article on original website
Southern Indiana is Home to a Strange Geological Wonder That Stands 60-Feet Tall
Nestled in the woods sits a puzzling rock formation that leaves more questions than answers. The Largest Free-Standing Table Rock Formation East of the Mississippi River. Indiana is not exactly known for its rock formations. Sure we have some gorgeous scenery around the Hoosier state, and Indiana is home to some intriguing hidden gems (have you ever heard of Indiana's own Stonehenge?), but this hidden gem, while not exactly "gorgeous" is really freaking cool.
As a Hoosier, the chances are good that you're familiar with all the major cities across the state. There's the state capital, Indianapolis, Fort Wayne, and Evansville, where I'm sitting right now. You also know Bloomington, Lafayette, and South Bend because they're home to Indiana University, Purdue, and Notre Dame, respectively. But our state is also full of hundreds of little towns that you're probably unfamiliar with.
Snowmobiling season is officially underway in Indiana, despite the fact that there is not a flake of snow to be found (as of this writing, here in Southern Indiana). That's okay, though - the season runs until March 31, 2023, so I can assume there will be plenty of snow to enjoy between now and then. You can take this time to start planning trips to your favorite snowmobiling spots, and maybe even a trip to some new spots this season. You, or someone you know, may own some land that you use as your own little snowmobile playground, but have you ever considered taking on some new trails?
fox56news.com
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Kentucky Lottery said someone still hasn’t claimed their winning Cash Ball 225 ticket. Someone in Louisville was able to match the first four numbers and the Cash Ball on Friday. They said the ticket was purchased online, but no one has come forward.
This Kentucky man has officially won Christmas. Located in the 5100 block of Christopher Drive in Independence - which is in northern Kentucky - Mark Koors not only decorated his entire home, front to back, but also his neighbor's home. It's a must-see this holiday season. Koors says the entire...
A Kentucky man has been convicted of strangulation and domestic violence, three years after he was one of hundreds pardoned during former Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin's last days in office.
Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker …. Family speaks out after Hillsborough Home Depot worker dies from shoplifter’s injuries, police say. Kentucky continues rise in flu cases. Kentucky continues to see rising...
I don't know about you, but I wouldn't want to be caught up in these weather conditions!. When it comes to the weather in Indiana, we all know that Mother Nature never can seem to make up her mind. One day it's cold, the next it's warm, then out of nowhere, it's snowing. It's like we can get all four seasons in one week here in Indiana. You really never know what you're going to get. That being said, have you ever wondered what the highest and lowest temperatures in the state have been? How about the most rain or snowfall we have received?
A Kentucky Trail Cam caught the most vivid and crazy photos of a pack of wild dogs devouring a large buck and one photo of a gorgeous Albino Deer. LOOK-> Angel here and last week I wrote an article about Hilarious Confessions & Questions I have as a Deer Hunter's Wife. One of the things I talked about was my husband's obsession with his deer cameras. He is constantly watching those things like it's a full-time job. The upside to this is every once in a while he will capture something completely amazing.
People love to get out and play in the snow - from skiing and snowboarding to snow angels, snowball fights, and sledding. Who knows when we will see any serious snow here in Southern Indiana? So, what do you do when there is no snow? There is a state park in Northern Indiana, that has figured out how to provide some serious sledding regardless of the amount of snow on the ground.
HARLAN COUNTY, Ky. (WJHL) – Two earthquakes were recorded in the region early Tuesday morning. According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the earthquakes occurred near Rutledge, Tennessee and Cawood, Kentucky. The Tennessee earthquake was recorded at 3:57 a.m. on Tuesday. It was centered in Rutledge, the county seat of Grainger County. The USGS […]
NEW PEKIN, Ind. (WISH) — A 4-year-old was hospitalized in Louisville, Kentucky, with life-threatening injuries after a Wednesday morning crash on the hillcrest of a rural Washington County road, Indiana State Police said Wednesday night. State police did not identify the child or its gender in a news release.
I have noticed this a few times recently, but finally took the time to really pay attention to it last Saturday. I was eating at Don Mario's in downtown Owensboro (delicious, by the way), wrapped up and walked up to the cashier to pay for my meal. On the receipt, I noticed the Non-Cash Adjustment of $0.53. Instinctively, I realized that, because I was going to pay with my debit card, I was not going to be saving that amount of money. No, I was definitely going to be paying the full $13.74 on my bill. However, if I did have cash, was I going to save that $0.53?
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – The Kentucky State Police Post 3 is reminding the public of increased traffic monitoring. KSP says they use traffic safety checkpoints and patrol known problematic areas to make public roads safer. The checkpoints also act as a deterrent to violate Kentucky laws. The intent of...
GRAYSON, KY (WOWK) – A woman has been indicted by a Carter County Grand Jury on charges, including murder, in connection to a fatal crash that happened in 2021 in Kentucky. According to Kentucky State Police, the single-vehicle crash happened on Jan. 24, 2021. An 8-year-old was killed in the crash and an 11-year-old was […]
Three Eastern Kentucky counties on Monday were selected by the Kentucky Attorney General’s office to take part in a standard post-election audit. The three counties, Breathitt, Laurel, and Rowan were randomly selected along with 9 other counties in the state and the Attorney General’s Department of Criminal Investigations will be conducting the audits.
Dwayne Johnson cleared his guilty conscious by returning to the store he used to shoplift from: a 7-Eleven convenience store in Hawaii. "Exorcising his demons" on social media, on Instagram Johnson revealed it has taken him decades to "right this wrong." The Rock explained that when he was a teenager,...
Michigan State Police have confirmed the person found dead in a trunk of a car in Dearborn, Michigan on Sunday is that of missing Murfreesboro, Tennessee woman, Eleni Kassa.
It's starting to get cold outside, which means it's time for the Comfort foods. Thick, hefty, hearty foods that stick to your ribs - it's seriously the best, and two of my favorites are Chili, and Beans and Cornbread. Both of those aren't complete, though, without the namesake of the...
The Kentucky State Police will be conducting traffic safety checkpoints throughout the area, to check motorists for compliance with motor vehicle laws. Drivers encountering a traffic safety checkpoint are requested to have their operator's license, vehicle registration receipt and proof of insurance readily accessible. Drivers with this information in hand, those with no violations of law and minimal roadway congestion can reasonably expect to be delayed for no more than 30 seconds to a few minutes.
