Bears sign former Lions QB Tim Boyle to active roster

By Brendan Sugrue
 6 days ago
The Chicago Bears are taking extra precautions at the quarterback position this week, announcing they have signed Tim Boyle away from the Detroit Lions practice squad. The Bears are dealing with injuries to Justin Fields and backup Trevor Siemian and are looking for extra insurance ahead of their matchup with the Green Bay Packers. The team also signed defensive lineman Andrew Brown and placed safety Dane Cruikshank on injured reserve.

Boyle signed with the Green Bay Packers as an undrafted free agent in 2018. He was the primary backup to Aaron Rodgers in 2019 and 2020 and worked closely with Bears offensive coordinator Luke Getsy when he was with the Packers as the team’s quarterbacks coach.

The former Eastern Kentucky Colonel joined the Lions in 2021, starting three games. He totaled 526 passing yards, three touchdowns, and six interceptions last season. Boyle will be insurance as the Bears determine the availability of Fields and Siemian this week. Fields missed last week’s game against the New York Jets with a left shoulder injury, while Siemian played through an oblique injury.

In addition to Boyle, the Bears signed Brown to reinforce the defensive line. Brown has played with a number of teams since coming into the league with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2018. He most recently was with the Arizona Cardinals.

