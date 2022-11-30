ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

kitco.com

IGO reports fire at its Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine, operations suspended

The company said that in the early hours of Saturday, 3 December 2022, a fire damaged the 10MW...
kitco.com

Libero says extracted first copper in Colombia from local deposit

The company said it is the first copper produced in Colombia from a deposit in Colombia, adding that...
kitco.com

Lithium Chile boosts resource at Salar de Arizaro in Argentina by 81%

The company said it increased resources by 81%, bringing total Indicated resource to 1,337,000 and Inferred resource to...
kitco.com

Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
kitco.com

Copper production in Peru up 8.3% in October, ministry says

MINEM said that this positive performance was mainly due to higher production by major local copper mining companies,...
kitco.com

Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE

NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
kitco.com

World's largest miner closes investment with Brixton Metals

(Kitco News) - Brixton Metals announced last month that it closed an investment with BHP Group. In November Thompson spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Brixton Metals (TSX-V: BBB) is a Canadian exploration company. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: its flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project in northwest B.C., the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in Montana, which is under option to Ivanhoe Electric. Other projects are Atlin Goldfields project in B.C. and the Langis-HudBay project in Ontario.
MONTANA STATE
kitco.com

Alaska mining project CEO criticises US EPA veto suggestion

The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the US environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which has one of the...
ALASKA STATE
kitco.com

Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend

(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
kitco.com

Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to finalize deal terms with Citi, but no agreement has...
kitco.com

Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China

Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China's COVID-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) climbing 1.1%...
kitco.com

Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank

Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
kitco.com

Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data

NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
kitco.com

China demand hopes fuel copper's rise to three-week peak

LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to three-week highs on Monday as hopes for stronger demand were boosted by easing COVID restrictions in top consumer China, while a higher dollar in afternoon trade weighed on sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,385 a tonne at 1708 GMT after touching $8,555 for its highest since Nov. 14.
kitco.com

Price rebounds in gold, silver, as bulls still in control

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the metals...
kitco.com

Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets

(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...

