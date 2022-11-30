Read full article on original website
IGO reports fire at its Nova nickel-copper-cobalt mine, operations suspended
The company said that in the early hours of Saturday, 3 December 2022, a fire damaged the 10MW...
'The big producing copper assets are getting old and tired' - Arras Minerals looks to fill the gap
(Kitco News) - Increased demand and declining production favors copper, said Arras Minerals' CEO Tim Barry. Last month Barry spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse at Frankfurt. Arras Minerals (TSX-V: ARK) is focused on copper-gold assets in Kazakhstan. In 2020 Arras entered into an agreement with Swiss-based Copperbelt AG...
Libero says extracted first copper in Colombia from local deposit
The company said it is the first copper produced in Colombia from a deposit in Colombia, adding that...
Lithium Chile boosts resource at Salar de Arizaro in Argentina by 81%
The company said it increased resources by 81%, bringing total Indicated resource to 1,337,000 and Inferred resource to...
Steady price action in gold, silver but bulls in command
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are near unchanged levels in early U.S. trading Monday, as gold...
Copper production in Peru up 8.3% in October, ministry says
MINEM said that this positive performance was mainly due to higher production by major local copper mining companies,...
Most crypto likely to be regulated as securities, says CEO of NYSE-owner ICE
NEW YORK, Dec 6 (Reuters) - Most cryptocurrency tokens will likely be regulated as securities under existing securities laws in the fallout of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, Jeff Sprecher, chief executive officer of NYSE-owner Intercontinental Exchange Inc, said on Tuesday. "I think you're going to see essentially tokens...
World's largest miner closes investment with Brixton Metals
(Kitco News) - Brixton Metals announced last month that it closed an investment with BHP Group. In November Thompson spoke to Kitco Mining at Deutsche Goldmesse in Frankfurt. Brixton Metals (TSX-V: BBB) is a Canadian exploration company. Brixton wholly owns four exploration projects: its flagship Thorn copper-gold-silver-molybdenum project in northwest B.C., the Hog Heaven silver-gold-copper project in Montana, which is under option to Ivanhoe Electric. Other projects are Atlin Goldfields project in B.C. and the Langis-HudBay project in Ontario.
Gold price is not done falling, but 2023 outlook promises returns as Fed starts to ease - ING
(Kitco News) Gold is still in danger of falling lower and giving up its recent gains, but the longer-term outlook is more constructive as the Federal Reserve shifts from tightening to easing next year, according to ING. Gold has been seeing head-turning gains in November and the beginning of December,...
Alaska mining project CEO criticises US EPA veto suggestion
The top boss of a proposed Alaskan mine, which has been through a roller coaster of regulations for the past 15 years, called the recommendation that the US environmental agency should veto the project a "massive regulatory overreach". Mining waste from the Pebble Mine project, which has one of the...
Bitcoin Dec. 5 daily chart alert - Bulls working on price uptrend
(Kitco News) - Bitcoin-U.S. dollar prices are firmer and hit a three-week high in early U.S. trading Monday. Prices are now in a fledgling uptrend on the daily bar chart. Bulls have the slight near-term technical advantage to suggest the path of least resistance for prices is sideways to higher in the near term. Stay tuned right here!
Grupo Mexico in advanced talks for Citi's Banamex - Bloomberg News
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Tycoon German Larrea's conglomerate Grupo Mexico SAB is in advanced talks to acquire Citigroup's (C.N) Mexican retail bank Banamex, Bloomberg News reported on Monday, citing people with knowledge of the matter. The mining giant is trying to finalize deal terms with Citi, but no agreement has...
Miners lift FTSE 100 after easing of COVID curbs in China
Dec 5 (Reuters) - UK's commodity-heavy FTSE 100 closed higher on Monday, with miners leading the gains following an easing of China's COVID-19 restrictions, although worries about a slowing European economy weighed on the broader markets. The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) edged up 0.2%, with industrial miners (.FTNMX551020) climbing 1.1%...
Egypt sells $990 mln in one-year dollar T-bills - c.bank
Dec 5 (Reuters) - Egypt's central bank said on Monday it had sold $990 million in one-year dollar-denominated Treasury bills at an average yield of 4.6% in an auction. The auction will be settled on Tuesday, the bank added.
Dollar gains on pound and yen after upbeat U.S. services data
NEW YORK, Dec 5 (Reuters) - The dollar rose against the pound and the yen on Monday after data showed that U.S. services industry activity unexpectedly picked up in November, prompting speculation the Federal Reserve may not be able to pivot to slower rate rises imminently. The Institute for Supply...
China demand hopes fuel copper's rise to three-week peak
LONDON, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Copper prices rose to three-week highs on Monday as hopes for stronger demand were boosted by easing COVID restrictions in top consumer China, while a higher dollar in afternoon trade weighed on sentiment. Benchmark copper on the London Metal Exchange (LME) was down 0.8% at $8,385 a tonne at 1708 GMT after touching $8,555 for its highest since Nov. 14.
Price rebounds in gold, silver, as bulls still in control
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are moderately higher in early U.S. trading Tuesday, as the metals...
SEBA Bank and HashKey partner up to promote institutional crypto adoption in Hong Kong and Switzerland
Under the Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) signed by the two firms, HashKey will become SEBA Bank's preferred digital...
Gold, silver hit hard by profit taking, bearish outside markets
(Kitco News) - Gold and silver prices are sharply lower in midday U.S. trading Monday after hitting multi-month...
As Bitcoin miners close up shop, one metric suggests that the market bottom may be in
The rising hashrate juxtaposed with the falling price of Bitcoin means that profitability is on the decline while...
