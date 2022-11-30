Dec. 5—A Harrison Twp. woman accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring a second in Dayton last December was found not guilty. The case against 36-year-old Georgia Jackson was dismissed and she's been released from jail, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She was indicted in August on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.

