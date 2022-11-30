Read full article on original website
ourquadcities.com
Man sentenced to 45 years in grandfather’s death
An East Moline man who will be 29 on Dec. 30 has been sentenced to serve 45 years in prison for killing his grandfather in 2017. Roman P. Knox was sentenced Friday at a bench trial in Rock Island County Court, according to court records. In a jury trial, jurors make the decisions. In a bench trial, the judge makes the decisions.
KWQC
Former Davenport West High School teacher found guilty in invasion of privacy case
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - A former Davenport West High School science teacher has been found guilty of secretly recording people in various stages of undress in his Bettendorf home. Clinton R. Vanfossen, 61, will be sentenced Jan. 5 on five counts of invasion of privacy, one count each of preventing...
ourquadcities.com
Narcotics Unit alleges woman had meth in backpack
A 27-year-old Goose Lake, Iowa, woman is behind bars to face drug-related charges after police allege she took off from officers – first on a motorcycle, then on foot. Elizabeth Carstensen faces felony charges of controlled substance violation and failure to affix a drug stamp, along with serious misdemeanor charges of possession of a controlled substance – first offense, and unlawful possession of a prescription drug, court records say.
ourquadcities.com
15-year-old girl stabbed in Rock Island
A girl was stabbed and suffered life-threatening injuries Tuesday in Rock Island. The Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street around 12:07 a.m. after a report of an injured person. Officers found a 15-year-old girl suffering from a life-threatening stab wound, according to a news...
superhits106.com
Dubuque Man Arrested for multiple drug charges
Dubuque police arrested a 34 year old man on multiple drug charges Friday night. 34 year old Grant Haberkorn of Dubuque was arrested around 5:30 a.m. on Friday on Jackson Street on charges of possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, interference with official acts and driving while barred.
KWQC
Davenport police investigating shooting death of man Monday
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - Davenport police are investigating the shooting death of a 40-year-old man. Around 5:06 a.m. Monday, officers responded to the 1500 block of West 16th Street for a report of gunfire and found the man. No other injuries were reported, and police said this does not appear...
ourquadcities.com
Man had cocaine, $8,000, Narcotics Unit alleges
Detectives allege they found a 40-year-old Davenport man with cocaine, marijuana and $8,000 after he ran off when officers arrived. James Tate faces three charges of controlled substance violation, and three charges of failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, court records say. On Friday, members of the Davenport Police Department...
ourquadcities.com
QC gang member sentenced to prison
A 27-year-old Davenport man has been sentenced to prison for weapon-related charges. Darion Daquan Gardner was sentenced Tuesday to 450 months, or 37 1/2 years, in prison for assault with a dangerous weapon in aid of racketeering, causing death through the use of a firearm and attempted murder in aid of racketeering, a news release says.
KWQC
1 dead, 1 hurt after overnight shooting in Davenport
What is the probability of a white Christmas in the Quad Cities?. The last white Christmas in the Quad Cities was 2017. First Alert Forecast Tuesday PM: Mainly dry until rain moves in Thursday. We will be on the warm side of the system Thursday into Friday. Police said this...
ourquadcities.com
One dead, one injured after shooting
On Monday December 5, 2022, at approximately 9:53 PM, Davenport Police responded to the 2200 block of W. Columbia Ave in reference to reports of shots fired. Upon investigation, officers located a 34-year-old male deceased, with an apparent gunshot wound. A 29-year-old male was transported by Medic EMS to a local hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. No other injuries were reported.
Police: 15-year-old girl stabbed outside Maple Ridge Apartments early Tuesday morning
ROCK ISLAND, Ill — A 15-year-old girl is in stable condition after being stabbed overnight in Rock Island Tuesday, according to police. Now investigators are searching for the suspect. Officers with the Rock Island Police Department responded to the 3700 block of 5th Street near the Maple Ridge Apartments...
superhits106.com
One Person arrested for stealing catalytic converters from Dubuque business
Dubuque Police said a man was arrested Thursday for stealing catalytic converters from a Dubuque business. 35 year old Justin Hoffmann of Charlotte, Iowa, was arrested around 2:00 p.m. Thursday at Dubuque Law Enforcement Center on a warrant charging second-degree criminal mischief and fourth-degree theft. Court documents state that police responded to Newt Marine Service, 5 Jones St., on Nov. 21. An employee reported that catalytic converters had been removed from two vehicles belonging to the business. The converters were worth about $500, and the cost to repair the vehicles was about $2,500. Traffic camera footage showed that a truck arrived at Newt at about 1:40 a.m. Nov. 18. A person can be seen approaching one of the vehicles and carrying an item away before leaving at about 1:55 a.m. Police used city traffic camera footage to track the truck prior to the theft and determined it was occupied by two people, one of which was identified as Hoffmann. Documents do not state the identity of the other person.
One dead after shooting in Davenport
One man is dead in Davenport after police responded to a report of shots fired. Davenport Police officers were called to the 1500 block of West 16th Street on Monday, December 5 at approximately 5:06 a.m. for a report of shots fired. When they arrived, officers found a 40-year-old man dead from an apparent gunshot […]
superhits106.com
Woman Forged Over $21,000 in Checks From Dubuque Banks
A woman has been sentenced to two to five years of probation for forging more than $21,000 in checks at Dubuque banks. 27 year old Khadijah Jackson of Chicago was given a deferred judgment in Iowa District Court of Dubuque County after pleading guilty to four counts of forgery. Reports say that police responded to MidWestOne Bank on John F. Kennedy Road on November 26, 2021, to investigate a report of fraudulent checks. A bank employee was alerted by a bank fraud investigator that four fraudulent checks had been cashed at MidWestOne branches in Dubuque. The checks were made out to Jackson from a business account in Urbandale, Iowa. The total loss from the false checks was about $21,850, and surveillance footage showed Jackson cashing the checks.
KWQC
Sheriff: 1 arrested following standoff in Rock Falls
ROCK FALLS, Ill. (KWQC) - One person was arrested following a standoff Monday morning in Rock Falls. It happened at a home on Walnut and French streets. Details are limited, but Whiteside County Sheriff John Booker said a person who had an active warrant was refusing to leave the home.
Kewanee man charged in drive-by shooting incident, bond set at $1 million
Tyler Westefer, 20, Kewanee, is charged with several gun offenses stemming from a November drive-by shooting of a Kewanee residence.Photo byCourtesy of Henry County Sheriff's Office.
starvedrock.media
Mendota Man Pleads Guilty To Strangling A Puppy To Death
A Mendota man has admitted to strangling a puppy to death and will find out his punishment next month. Twenty-year-old Lucas Ramey was back in an Ottawa courtroom Thursday morning and entered a blind plea of guilty to the class 4 felony count of aggravated animal cruelty. Judge H. Chris Ryan will sentence him January 19th. He could get a range of sentencing options including up to 3 years in prison, jail time, probation or community service. A blind plea means no sentence was agreed to by the prosecution and defense.
ourquadcities.com
Customers told to stay inside as police arrive at Rock Island store
UPDATE, Dec. 6, 2022, 11:35 a.m. — Rock Island police announced Tuesday that they responded to the parking lot of Hy-Vee Monday night for what turned out to be some erroneous reports of shots being fired. Upon investigation, it was determined no shots were fired, police said. The entire...
YAHOO!
Teenager arrested in Clinton shooting
Dec. 1—A teenager has been arrested in connection with a shooting on Nicholson Street from one vehicle to another that led to a wreck and damage to a nearby home. Additional arrests are expected, Clinton Police officials said. Jaheim Timothy Smith, 18, of Blackmore Road, Warsaw, turned himself in...
superhits106.com
Police Seek Suspect in Recent Thefts
Dubuque Police are seeking assistance in identifying a subject who allegedly committed recent thefts in Dubuque. In one instance, the suspect fled the area in a small white SUV or station wagon. In another instance, they left the area in a large silver SUV. If anyone has information, Dubuque police is encouraging them to submit a tip to cityofdubuque.org/ID4PD.
