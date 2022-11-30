Read full article on original website
Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges
KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
Student facing charges for school threat
Williamsport, Pa. — A Loyalsock Township Middle School student is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to shoot up the school on Tuesday. Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin issued a statement Monday evening after several students reported the alleged threats. "These threats included bringing a gun to school and threatening to shoot up the school tomorrow," McLaughlin said. ...
Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’
Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
YAHOO!
Road rage homicide trial begins in Schuylkill County Court; witnesses recount events
Dec. 6—POTTSVILLE — Holding back tears, Sarah Beard testified Monday in Schuylkill County Court how she watched a man die in the middle of a highway last year in West Brunswick Twp. after being stabbed in what authorities call a road rage incident. Beard also identified in court...
butlerradio.com
Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.
Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
WGAL
Pennsylvania State Police make arrest in fatal shooting at Kutztown student housing
KUTZTOWN, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police have made an arrest in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in November at a student apartment in Kutztown, Berks County. Video above: Previous report on fatal shooting at Kutztown. State police said Xzavier Wayman, 22, from Philadelphia, was taken into custody...
Welts on arm help link man to assault
Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
Allentown police looking for driver who hit woman and fled
Allentown police are looking for a driver they say struck a woman in the early hours of Thanksgiving day and then took off. The crash occurred a little after 2 a.m. Nov. 24 at the intersection of North 17th and Turner streets, according to police. The pedestrian was crossing 17th...
YAHOO!
Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg
Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail. State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself...
YAHOO!
Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say
Dec. 6—Reading police said they arrested a tenant when he returned to his third-floor apartment Sunday shortly after the building's security cameras recorded him setting the building on fire. Jeffery A. Crork Jr., 31, was taken into custody shortly before noon by an officer who was guarding the back...
Police: Man charged with threatening bar patrons with gun
WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle of a Northampton County man accused of threatening fou
YAHOO!
Berks jury finds Reading man guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the city
Dec. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty by a Berks County jury of the first-degree murder a 17-year-old male in the city. Robert I. Saintkitts, 27, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. He was returned to Berks County Prison to await sentencing.
Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)
A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
YAHOO!
Luzerne man charged with raping woman held captive
Dec. 5—LUZERNE — A Luzerne Borough man accused last month on allegations he held a woman against her will for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape related offenses. Robert Betts, 59, of Main Street, was charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and Luzerne Borough police of raping the woman inside his apartment in late October and early November, according to court records.
Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors
Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary
TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
Fire guts home in Luzerne County
HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
WOLF
PSP looking for suspect who stole equipment from Wyoming County building
Monroe Township (Wyoming County) - Pennsylvania State Police are on the lookout for the person or persons responsible for breaking into the now closed Evans Falls School early Thursday morning. Troopers say it happened at 1:48 a.m. at the building located in the 2,000-block of State Route 29 South. When...
Yahoo Sports
Fugitive sought: Man fails to begin serving prison sentence
Dec. 4—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison last month as ordered. Detectives said Johnny Baker failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on Nov. 18...
