Hazleton, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

WBRE

Man accused of soliciting a minor and related charges

KINGSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County man is now in custody after allegedly planning to meet with who he thought was a 15-year-old girl for sex. Kingston Police report that on July 26 at about 8:05 p.m. officers were sent to the area near the Dollar Tree parking lot on Wyoming Avenue, regarding […]
KINGSTON, PA
WBRE

Berwick man sentenced to 5.5 years on gun charges

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — A Berwick man was sentenced to five and half years in prison for possessing multiple guns as a convicted felon. The U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced Monday, 28 year old, Cody Drumheller, of Berwick, was sentenced on Friday to five years and six months in prison […]
BERWICK, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Student facing charges for school threat

Williamsport, Pa. — A Loyalsock Township Middle School student is facing criminal charges after police say he threatened to shoot up the school on Tuesday. Superintendent Jerry McLaughlin issued a statement Monday evening after several students reported the alleged threats. "These threats included bringing a gun to school and threatening to shoot up the school tomorrow," McLaughlin said. ...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Detectives bust woman with ‘a lot of e-bombs’

Williamsport, Pa. — A woman admitted to investigators she was in possession of “a lot of E-bombs” when asked if she had any drugs. Witnesses reported Deja Anye Muneer Murray and a relative were selling crack at a hotel. Detectives with the Narcotics Enforcement Unit received search warrants for the room on Aug. 10, according to the affidavit. Murray was standing outside of the room when detectives approached, police said....
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
butlerradio.com

Police Investigating Major Theft In Winfield Twp.

Police are investigating a theft that left a Sarver man out thousands of dollars in property. State police say the theft happened back in October at a home on North Pike Road in Winfield Township. The investigation found that the thieves took around 34 items that consisted of various tools,...
SARVER, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Welts on arm help link man to assault

Williamsport, Pa. — A local man was taken into custody as officers spotted him leaving the home where an assault allegedly took place. After being read his Miranda Rights, Kevin Carlton Thomas admitted he grabbed a woman during an argument. Carlton was seen leaving a home near the 500 block of Pine Street when officers responded. Thomas had allegedly been arguing with the accuser throughout the day on Nov. 27...
WILLIAMSPORT, PA
YAHOO!

Man arraigned on charges in standoff near Orwigsburg

Dec. 6—A man who was arrested Friday after a standoff in West Brunswick Twp. was arraigned Monday and jailed in Schuylkill County Prison in lieu of more than $1 million bail. State police said they took John D. Kramer, 61, into custody early Friday after he had barricaded himself...
ORWIGSBURG, PA
YAHOO!

Tenant set Reading apartment house ablaze, police say

Dec. 6—Reading police said they arrested a tenant when he returned to his third-floor apartment Sunday shortly after the building's security cameras recorded him setting the building on fire. Jeffery A. Crork Jr., 31, was taken into custody shortly before noon by an officer who was guarding the back...
READING, PA
YAHOO!

Berks jury finds Reading man guilty of killing a 17-year-old in the city

Dec. 5—A Reading man has been found guilty by a Berks County jury of the first-degree murder a 17-year-old male in the city. Robert I. Saintkitts, 27, of the 600 block of North Ninth Street was also found guilty of conspiracy to commit first-degree murder, aggravated assault and related charges. He was returned to Berks County Prison to await sentencing.
READING, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Three people killed in Route 611 head-on crash in the Poconos are ID’d (UPDATE)

A third person has died from injuries received Sunday evening in a two-vehicle head-on crash in Monroe County, the Lehigh County coroner reports. The wreck occurred about 6:30 p.m. at Routes 611 and 715 in the Tannersville section of Pocono Township. It involved a black 2020 Subaru WRX driven by a 33-year-old man from Hazleton and a blue 2018 Nissan Rogue driven by a 28-year-old woman from Brooklyn, township police said in a news release.
MONROE COUNTY, PA
YAHOO!

Luzerne man charged with raping woman held captive

Dec. 5—LUZERNE — A Luzerne Borough man accused last month on allegations he held a woman against her will for two weeks was arraigned Monday on rape related offenses. Robert Betts, 59, of Main Street, was charged by detectives with the Luzerne County district attorney's office and Luzerne Borough police of raping the woman inside his apartment in late October and early November, according to court records.
LUZERNE, PA
NorthcentralPA.com

Police receive reports of broken windows, storm doors

Loyalsock Township, Pa. — Several homeowners in Loyalsock Township reported that juvenile suspects broke their windows and storm doors. State police at Montoursville say they received multiple reports of the criminal mischief that occurred between 8:30 and 9 p.m. on Nov. 25. Affected areas include Lincoln Drive, Northway Road, and Lincoln Avenue. Witnesses told police they saw four minors fleeing the area on foot around the time of the incidents. Trooper T. Arnold says similar reports were made from Williamsport City residents. Anyone with information may call PSP Montoursville at 570-368-5700.
MONTOURSVILLE, PA
WBRE

Monroe County cold case killing reaches 15th Anniversary

TUNKHANNOCK TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The investigation into the shooting death of a Monroe County man has reached the 15-year mark with no arrest. 22-year-old Lee Van Luvender of Bartonsville was shot to death on December 4, 2007, when he went deer hunting. His body was found with multiple gunshot wounds outside his vehicle […]
MONROE COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Fire guts home in Luzerne County

HUNTINGTON MILLS, Pa. — Fire destroyed a home in Luzerne County Monday morning. It started around 10 a.m. on Cann Road in Huntington Township, near Huntington Mills. There is no word on injuries or the cause of the fire. This is the same property Newswatch 16 was at earlier...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Yahoo Sports

Fugitive sought: Man fails to begin serving prison sentence

Dec. 4—POTTSVILLE — Schuylkill County District Attorney Michael A. O'Pake and Schuylkill County detectives are asking the public to help locate a man who failed to report to prison last month as ordered. Detectives said Johnny Baker failed to surrender at the Schuylkill County Prison on Nov. 18...
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, PA

