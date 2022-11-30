ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Police: Man charged with threatening bar patrons with gun

Dec. 5—WILKES-BARRE — City police say they found a loaded 9mm handgun inside the vehicle of a Northampton County man accused of threatening four people with the weapon outside a North Main Street tavern early Saturday morning. An intoxicated Dylan Michael Goffredo, 23, of Bangor, was arrested when...
Police looking for shooter who left man dead in St. Paul parking lot

Police are looking for the person who shot and killed a man who was found in a St. Paul parking lot. Officers were called about midnight Tuesday to the 1500 block of Jessamine Lane off Hazelwood Street and near East Maryland Avenue. They located a man with an apparent gunshot wound. He was unconscious and not breathing, and paramedics pronounced him dead.
Harrison Twp. woman argues self-defense, found not guilty in deadly Dayton shooting

Dec. 5—A Harrison Twp. woman accused of shooting and killing one woman and injuring a second in Dayton last December was found not guilty. The case against 36-year-old Georgia Jackson was dismissed and she's been released from jail, according to Montgomery County Common Pleas Court records. She was indicted in August on two counts of murder and four counts of felonious assault.
